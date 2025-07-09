15 Amazon Prime Day deals from your favorite brands (2025): Grab S25 Ultra, AirPods Max, and Pixel Watch 3 with up to 49% OFF

Prime Day is the perfect excuse to snag what you actually want, not just what catches your eye. Let’s dive into the best deals from Samsung, Apple, Google, and more—without the impulse buy guilt.

Prime Day tech deals

I tend to grab stuff I don’t need, so I came up with a simple fix. I toss things into my Amazon cart or a list and just leave them there. After a while, I figure out if I actually care about it or just wanted it in the moment. Most of it ends up waiting for Prime Day. If the price drops and I still want it, I go for it. A bunch of my favorite brand deals stuck around in the cart, and you might want to check them out, too.

We’re talking Prime Day deals with up to 49% OFF. That includes solid phones, sweet earbuds, full-on headphones, and more. Let’s find what you like—minus the urge to buy everything in sight.

Samsung

Samsung fans, now’s your moment. The brand’s throwing out some can’t-miss deals for Amazon Prime Day 2025.

1. Galaxy Tab A9+

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ checks all the right boxes for a budget tablet—and it’s down to $132.99 (40% OFF). The 11-inch screen pulls you into whatever you’re watching or playing. It looks clean, runs without lag, and includes a microSD slot for extra storage. Since it usually goes for $219.99, Prime Day feels like a win.

2. Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The S25 Ultra (28% OFF, $934.99) stands as Samsung’s biggest and boldest phone yet. It comes stacked with fresh tech and leans even harder into AI.

Samsung took the “Galaxy AI” tools from last year and pushed things further. Now you can tap on anything—text, icons, pictures—and jump straight into drawing, editing, or searching.

3. Galaxy A36

Samsung’s Galaxy A series has always been a solid choice for anyone looking for a reliable mid-range Android phone without risking lesser-known brands. If you want a smartphone that won’t break the bank, the Galaxy A36 (25% OFF, $299.99) deserves a spot on your shopping list. It handles daily tasks smoothly, runs for hours on a single charge, and will get software updates for years to come.

4. Galaxy Ring

Just like Oura (15% OFF, $349) the Samsung Galaxy Ring (29% OFF, $284.99) keeps an eye on your sleep, heart rate, skin temperature, menstrual cycles, and activity. It turns all that info into a daily energy score using the Samsung Health app. The cool part? There’s no monthly charge, so you get full access without paying a thing.

5. Galaxy Watch7

Looking to keep tabs on your fitness while managing calls, messages, and payments? The Galaxy Watch7 (49% OFF, $151.99) has you covered. With Samsung’s first 3-nanometer Exynos chip inside, apps like Spotify, Messages, and Workout launch fast and run without a hitch.

6. B-series Soundbar HW-B400F

Buyers say the Samsung Soundbar B400F‘s (17% OFF, $97.99) setup goes smooth and quick. Just plug it into the TV with the right HDMI cable—it’s not in the box, so you’ll need to grab one. Once everything’s connected, the sound steps up right away. Watching shows and movies feels a lot better.



Apple

Apple went all out for Prime Day. You’ve got big drops on the 2025 MacBooks with the fresh M4 chip, plus the fan-favorite AirPods Pro 2 hit their lowest price this year. Every corner of the lineup brings something worth grabbing.

7. AirPods Pro 2

The second-generation AirPods Pro wireless earbuds (40%, $149) bring a few small upgrades while keeping the classic design you’re familiar with. If you own an iPhone, choosing these makes perfect sense.

8. AirPods Max

Okay, don’t roast me for talking about wireless headphones from 2020 just yet. In April 2025, Apple rolled out a software update for the AirPods Max (22% OFF, $429.99) that added lossless audio support—something the other AirPods don’t have. Plus, these headphones deliver awesome noise canceling and include a transparency mode, so you can switch to hear your surroundings with just one button.

9. M4 MacBook Air (13-inch)

I still think the 13-inch MacBook Air is the best laptop on the market. The newest 13-inch MacBook Air with the M4 chip (15% OFF, $849) looks almost the same as the M3 version.

Apple kept the awesome keyboard and smooth trackpad just like before, plus the sharp Liquid Retina screen stays the same. One change you’ll notice is the switch to a 12 MP Center Stage Camera for FaceTime. It has a super-wide lens that keeps you in the frame during calls. It’s a handy upgrade, but nothing that blows your mind.

10. Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10

Batteries wear out with each use. That’s why it’s nice to see the Apple Watch Series 10 (30% OFF, $279) hold up a bit longer than its predecessor. The 1.8″ version runs for about 48 hours straight—unless you’re hitting workouts hard. You’ll still want to plug it in every couple of days, but it should handle a weekend getaway without needing low power mode too soon.

Google

Alright, so Google might not have the same crowd of ride-or-die fans as Apple or Samsung. Still, the company behind everyone’s go-to search bar brought some Prime Day offers that deserve a look.

11. Pixel 9 Pro

The Pixel 9 Pro (25% OFF, $749) trims down in size without cutting corners. It runs on the new Tensor G4 chip, packs 16 GB RAM, and starts with 128 GB storage, just like the XL version. Apps open fast, and everything flows smoothly. But when it comes to gaming power, phones with Qualcomm’s top chips still pull ahead.

12. Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a

If your phone feels old and you don’t want to drop over $1,000 on a top model, the Pixel 9a (15% OFF,

$423.99) makes a solid choice. Google promises updates for 7 years, so this handset will stay fresh for a good while.

13. Pixel Watch 3

Both the 1.6-inch (32% OFF, $237.49) and 1.8-inch (29% OFF, $284.99) Pixel Watch 3 have classic polished-pebble style and feel comfortable on your wrist. The screens got bigger, even on the smaller 1.6-inch watch (16% OFF, $237.49), letting you do more right from your wrist. They work better outside too, thanks to a brighter display, and WearOS got updates to help you take full advantage of the bigger screens.



14. Pixel Buds Pro 2

Most wireless earbuds miss the mark with volume control. Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 (30% OFF, $160.54) fix that by letting you swipe across the bud’s surface. Slide your finger forward, volume goes up. Pull it backward, it goes down. The motion feels so natural—it’s surprising more brands haven’t figured this out.

15. Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian

The Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones (51% OFF, $169.95) look stylish and fashionable, just like you’d expect. They’re one of the rare top-tier headphones that come with foldable earcups. But because they use a single hinge, they don’t fold completely flat.