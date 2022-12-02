Best eScooters and eSkateboards to buy for daily commuting

Get to work or school faster with the best eScooters and eSkateboards for commutes. Many of these vehicles fold, are lightweight, and resist water.

UNAGI Model One E500 folds up small

Live and work in a city? Then the best eScooters and eSkateboards for daily commutes make life easier, helping you get from point A to point B faster. Say goodbye to traffic jams and expensive parking fees forever.

Get going where you’re needed with the Segway SuperScooter GT1. This commuter scooter travels as fast as 37.3 mph and has adjustable hydraulic shocks for customized riding.

Then, you can ride to work and on the trail with the Cycleboard Rover. Its 3-wheeled design is stable and can handle mixed terrain.

Check out the commuter eScooters and eSkateboards below!

1. First up on our list of the best eScooters and eSkateboards for commutes is the Segway SuperScooter GT1 long-range eScooter, which reaches a top speed of 37.3 mph and has a 43.5-mile range, ideal for commuters.

Segway SuperScooter GT1 long-range eScooter in use

Get the range and speed you need with the Segway SuperScooter GT1 long-range eScooter. Its sleek, sophisticated appearance makes it ideal for riding to work or school.

Get it for $2,799.99 on Amazon. It usually ships in 3 to 5 days.

Bo M luggage-friendly electric scooter product demo

You won’t have to wear a backpack with the Bo M luggage-friendly electric scooter. It has an integrated lock for luggage or a bag. Even better, the extended wheelbase geometry and aluminum skin make it durable enough for daily use.

This eScooter is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Sign up for yours on the official website.

3. Another of the best eScooters and eSkateboards is the Apollo City 2022 eScooter. It has city-friendly features like an IP56 water-resistance rating and a folding design.

Apollo City 2022 city eScooter design

Check out the Apollo City 2022 eScooter. Designed for urban life, this eScooter looks good and can handle street terrain. It even has self-healing tires and app control. It’s one of the best eScooters and eSkateboards for commutes.

Get it for $1,199 on the official website.

4. The TurboAnt M10 Folding Electric Scooter

TurboAnt M10 Folding Electric Scooter design

Want to take your eScooter on public transport? It’s possible with the TurboAnt M10 Folding Electric Scooter. It weighs only 29.8 pounds and folds in a snap, making it easy to transport and store.

Get it for $379.98 on the official website.

5. Next up on our list of the best eScooters and eSkateboards for commutes is the Evolve Skateboards Hadean Series

Evolve Skateboards Hadean Series in black

Maybe you’d rather skateboard to work or school. The Evolve Skateboards Hadean Series helps you do that with a layered electric system that offers more battery power than its predecessor. Plus, the road-ready lights help others see you on the sidewalk.

Get it for $2,199 on the official website.

6. The UNAGI Model One E500 folding scooter features TORAY carbon fiber from Japan for a lightweight yet durable design.

Unagi Scooters Model One Personal Electric Scooter in white

Featuring the same material used by SpaceX rockets, the UNAGI Model One E500 folding scooter is lightweight but heavy duty. Enjoy a steady stop, folding shape, and intuitive controls, making it one of the Best eScooters and eSkateboards for commutes.

Get it for $590 on Amazon.

7. The Segway Ninebot ES2 eScooter is a smart, efficient way to get to work. Super strong and lightweight, it’s easy to carry on public transportation.

Segway Ninebot ES2 eScooter in use

Get to work efficiently with the Segway Ninebot ES2 eScooter. It reaches up to 15 mph and can run for up to 15 miles. Moreover, it folds in just a click and can be carried in 1 hand, which is ideal for travel.

Get it for $569.99 on Amazon.

8. The Mercane WideWheel PRO eScooter is suitable for both work and play with its stylish look and fast 26 mph top speed.

Mercane WideWheel PRO eScooter in black

Treat yourself to a fun ride with the Mercane WideWheel PRO eScooter. It reaches 26 mph for a thrilling trip. And if your commute includes hills, don’t worry: this personal vehicle can handle inclines.

Get it for $1,119 on the official website.

9. The Cycleboard Rover all-terrain electric vehicle stands up to daily use and mixed-terrain environments. Use it for your commute, trail rides, and more.

Cycleboard Rover all-terrain electric vehicle in use

Ride the Cycleboard Rover all-terrain electric vehicle to work or on the trail after hours. Offering full suspension and pneumatic tires, it delivers a smooth ride for any rider. It even has space for another rider. It’s one of the Best eScooters and eSkateboards for commutes.

Get it for $2,699 on the official website.

10. The ZETAZS KNIGHT Pro 2 eSkateboard has a mini size that is easy to store in a trunk or closet. The big wheels keep you comfortable.

ZETAZS KNIGHT Pro 2 eSkateboard on a table

The ZETAZS KNIGHT Pro 2 is a convenient ride. Its mini size is easy to store, while the large wheels make it easy to use on streets and in lanes. Meanwhile, the dual-drive motor has good climbing power.

Get it for $699 on the official website.

Avoid the traffic and get where you’re going faster with the best eScooters and eSkateboards for commutes. Which one did you love the most? Tell us!

