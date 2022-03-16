The best eBikes you can buy for everyday commuting

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 16, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Save money, reduce your carbon footprint, and get around with less stress when you switch to these commuter-friendly eBikes.

The best eBikes you can buy for everyday commuting
Cowboy 4 ST city eBike design

If you live in a city or close to your job, an eBike might be the best way to get around. In fact, the best eBikes for everyday commuting save on fuel, are easy to park, and can zip through traffic.

Is your home just a few miles from your office? Then the Canyon Roadlite:ON is a great choice. It is lightweight, is simple to handle, and gives you a workout when you want one.

If you need to haul groceries or pick up your child from soccer practice, consider the Tern Quick Haul. It looks gorgeous and has a useful rack that holds up to 110 pounds.

Reconsider your commute with these everyday eBikes.

1. The Tern Quick Haul practical eBike series takes you anywhere throughout the day and carries 110 pounds.

The best eBikes you can buy for everyday commuting
Tern Quick Haul rides through a park

The Tern Quick Haul practical eBike series fits your daily life with its compact size and rack that supports 110 pounds. So it can withstand heavy groceries or even take your child for a ride.

This bike is priced at $2,999. Find a dealer on the company’s official website.

2. The Bird Bike A-Frame & V-Frame high-performance eBikes have a handy e-boost feature that helps you with hills.

Bird Bike in a video

Live in a hilly location? Check out the Bird Bike A-Frame & V-Frame high-performance eBikes. Thanks to their e-boost, they assist you on inclines. What’s more, charging is a breeze with the removable 36-volt battery.

Get them starting at $2,299 on the official website.

3. The Canyon Roadlite:ON agile eBike series has super smooth handling and is great for quick commutes and workouts.

Canyon Roadlite ON eBike agile series
Canyon Roadlite:ON rides through city streets

Ride to work and work out simultaneously with the Canyon Roadlite:ON agile eBike series. Lightweight, it feels like a fitness bike. It’s also available in 4 different versions to suit your needs.

Get it for about $2,896 on the official website.

4. The Hummingbird Electric Gen 2.0 folding electric bike is easy to store and weighs just 22.7 pounds for simple travel.

Hummingbird Electric Gen 2.0 in a video

It’s easy to take the Hummingbird Electric Gen 2.0 folding electric bike to work. The folding mechanism works in just 5 seconds. Then, you can store the bike safely behind your desk. It’s also a great option if you want to switch to public transport on your way home.

Get it for $4,992 on the official website.

5. The Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0 Step-Through commute eBike gives you a smooth ride, even on bumpy terrain.

Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0 Step-Through in black

Ride comfortably to work and around town with the Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0 Step-Through commute eBike. It reaches up to 28 mph and has higher volume tires for less jostle. Then, an integrated controller intuitively responds to your pedal efforts, making it one of the best eBikes for everyday commuting.

Get it for $4,000 on the official website.

6. The Cowboy 4 ST city eBike uses a single-speed motor so you don’t have to worry about constantly changing gears.

Cowboy 4 ST City eBike
Cowboy 4 ST in white

Another of the best eBikes for everyday commuting is the Cowboy 4 ST city eBike. It boasts a sleek, minimalist design, and the intuitive assistance tech works when it can tell you need it. Best of all, you can snap your phone to the handlebars.

Get it for $2,990 on the official website.

7. The Mokumono Delta S lightweight commuter eBike is incredibly convenient for daily commutes with its quick charging time.

The best eBikes you can buy for everyday commuting
Mokumono Delta S side view

You’ll never be late for work or appointments with the Mokumono Delta S lightweight commuter eBike. It sports a powerful rear-wheel motor that keeps you speedy. What’s more, its battery fully charges in just 2 hours.

Get it for about $3,274 on the official website.

8. The Carqon Classic electric family cargo bike has a special child transport box that keeps children safe during rides.

Carqon Classic Electric Family Cargo Bike
Carqon Classic parked on a street

Take your kids with you on errands around town with the Carqon Classic electric family cargo bike. It has a range of 12 km, and the Bosch engine is efficient and lightweight.

Get it for about $5,913 on the official website.

9. The Lekker Bikes Amsterdam+ minimal eBike gives you power and speed with just one gear, keeping things simple.

Lekker Bikes Amsterdam Minimal eBike
Lekker Bikes Amsterdam+ with a man

Coast your neighborhood’s streets with the Lekker Bikes Amsterdam+ minimal eBike. We love its 1-gear design and easy-to-remove battery, which is why it made our list of the best eBikes for everyday commuting.

Get it for about $2,188 on the official website.

10. The Specialized Turbo Como eBike series is ideal for commutes and adventures. Add a front basket, rack, and more.

The best eBikes you can buy for everyday commuting
Specialized Turbo Como with riders

Make running errands on your eBike a breeze with the Specialized Turbo Como eBike series. It has options for a front basket, a rack, and other accessories. Plus, with a 93-mile range, it’s suitable for both short and long rides.

Get it for $3,250 on the official website.

Make getting from point A to B easier and more affordable when you go for any of these commuter eBikes. Do you ride an eBike? Let us know how your experience has been in the comments.

Daily Digest

