Holiday gift guide—best travel gadgets to buy

Got a few globe trotters on your holiday shopping list? Then check out these travel gadgets. They keep your giftees comfortable and organized on the move.

Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser portable projector in black

So your sister travels the world for work, and your friend visits a new country every month for her vlog. What can you get them to make their journeys less stressful? These best travel gadget gifts, of course! From a smart suitcase to an in-flight phone holder, these gifts help them sit back and enjoy the trip.

Domestic flights don’t always have entertainment screens. So help your giftee prop their phone for in-flight movies with the Sip n’ Clip. It clips to the seat and holds both phones and cups.

Then, the First Aid Mini VSSL keeps them prepped for emergencies. It comes with 35 first aid supplies, including disposable thermometers, antiseptic wipes, and more. Plus, the slim shape fits in any bag.

Give your jet setter things they’ll use and love this holiday season when you buy these gadgets.

1. The Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser portable projector is palm-sized, letting your globetrotter enjoy a cinema-sized film anywhere.

Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser in a lifestyle photo

With the Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser portable projector, they can enjoy a life-sized movie anywhere. Small but mighty, it displays 300 ISO Lumens in 1080 HD. With the 52Wh battery, it works for up to 2.5 hours.

Get it for $799.99 on Amazon.

2. The Therabody SmartGoggles smart wearable helps them get some shut-eye on the plane and includes a biometric sensor for health tracking.

Therabody SmartGoggles in use

Does your loved one travel often for work? Then the Therabody SmartGoggles smart wearable makes an excellent gift. It offers 3 customizable modes, including Sleep, SmartRelax, and Focus. It even tracks health and offers massage modes.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

3. The First Aid Mini VSSL is compact and travels easily. It keeps emergency essentials like bandages and thermometers in your giftee’s bag.

First Aid Mini VSSL
First Aid Mini VSSL in red

Ensure your recipient doesn’t travel without first aid by getting them the First Aid Mini VSSL. This compact, stylish kit comes with a sewing kit, flashlight, bandages, antiseptic wipes, and much more. It’s one of the best travel gadget gifts this year.

Get it for $59.50 on the official website.

4. The Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth transmitter lets them listen to movies and other in-flight entertainment with their wireless headphones.

Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth transmitter

Help their wireless headphones work with in-flight entertainment systems when you give the Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth transmitter. It works with any headphone jack and connects up to 2 pairs of headphones.

Get it for $34.99 on the official website.

5. The Native Union Fold Laptop Stand is a thoughtful gift for anyone who travels for work. It folds for portability and angles the laptop.

Native Union Fold
Native Union Fold Laptop Stand in use

It isn’t easy working from a flat laptop, especially while traveling. Show your friend or loved one you understand with the Native Union Fold Laptop Stand. This work accessory features a sleek cross structure that folds for easy portability.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

6. The Meta x Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses help your sightseer multitask during travel. They play music, calls, and much more.

Meta x Ray-Ban Stories in a video

Help your loved one get more done on the go by getting them the Meta x Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. Featuring dual 5MP cameras, they allow capture without a phone. They play music and calls that only the wearer can hear. For this reason, it’s one of the best travel gadget gifts.

Get them for $209.30 on the official website.

7. The Sony ZV-1F vlog camera has a travel-friendly shape. It’s the ideal choice for your friend or loved one who travels for their vlog.

Sony ZV-1F in a person’s hand

Support their vlogging career, or help them take great vacation videos and stills with the Sony ZV-1F vlog camera. It offers easy-to-use features and a premium ultra-wide 20 mm F2.0 prime lens.

Get it for $499.99 on the official website.

8. The Polaroid P1 music player has a fun portable design with its carabiner clip. It brings music to your recipient’s final destination.

Polaroid P1 in red and black

Your giftee can listen to music whether their in a hotel or on an excursion with the Polaroid P1 music player. The size of an apple, it travels easily. Moreover, the carabiner clip attaches it to backpacks, belt loops, and more.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

9. The Oluminate OlumiRing LED Smartphone light affixes to their laptop, phone, and more, adding the proper lighting to their on-the-go tasks.

Oluminate OlumiRing LED YouTube video

Give your wanderlust giftee gorgeous lighting for their travel selfies and Tic Tok videos with the Oluminate OlumiRing LED smartphone light. The design is portable, and the 40 LEDs shine cool and warm white light. It’s one of the best travel gadget gifts.

Get it for $29 on the official website.

10. The BenjiLock Fingerprint Sport Lock keeps their suitcases, carry-ons, and bags super secure. It only unlocks with a recognized fingerprint.

BenjiLock Fingerprint Sport Lock
BenjiLock Fingerprint in white

Upgrade your jet-setter’s security in transit with the BenjiLock Fingerprint Sport Lock. It features a compact size and matte finish. Recognizing up to 10 fingerprints, it doesn’t require keys or a combination.

Get it for $28.67 on Amazon.

One thing’s for sure; there are plenty of excellent travel gadgets to treat your friends and family to this holiday season. Which ones will you buy? Let us know!

