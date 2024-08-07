Best folding phones for 2024: Tech trends you need to know

Curious about the best folding phones out there? Check out the latest models with cool features and stylish designs.

Motorola razr and razr+ / Best Foldable Phones of 2024

Folding phones are really making a splash right now. It’s not just because they’re stylish, but because the best folding phones offer something fresh compared to the usual glass rectangles we’re used to. Even though the foldable phone market is still pretty niche, it’s growing fast. Statista projects about 25 million foldables will be shipped worldwide in 2024, and that number is set to rise.

I talked to some people who love having a big screen that’s still easy to carry around. They mentioned they wouldn’t have enjoyed such a large display otherwise, since bigger phones can be a bit bulky for their hands and pockets. Curious to see if you’ll find something cool in my picks? Keep reading to discover the best foldable phones you can get now and some exciting ones on the horizon!

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6

In 2023, Samsung dominated the foldable phone market by shipping over 10 million units. With the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6, Samsung aims to maintain its lead by addressing the biggest issue with foldables—durability. If you’re worried about longevity, these phones are top picks thanks to their sturdy design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 Product Design

Both models boast 7 years of software and security updates, a new dual hinge for better durability, and an IP48 rating for protection against foreign objects. They’re powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB of RAM. Plus, the 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide cameras ensure your photos are sharp and stunning. Samsung has also packed in a bunch of AI features, and my favorite is AI Portrait Studio. It lets you take selfies and turn them into AI-generated portraits in fun styles like Watercolour, Sketch, 3D Cartoon, and Comic.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 has a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED cover screen that opens up to a 7.6-inch 120Hz OLED display. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip6 features an upgraded hinge with a 3.4-inch OLED cover screen that unfolds into a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p OLED screen.

Are you after Samsung phones on sale? You can grab the Galaxy Z Fold6 starting at $699.99, down from the usual $1899.99, while the Z Flip6 is available from $549.99 instead of its regular $1099.99!

2. OnePlus Open folding phone-tablet

Do you find yourself constantly flipping between apps? The OnePlus Open bursts with some of the best multitasking features in a foldable phone-tablet. When I talked to someone using the OnePlus Open about switching back to a regular phone, they said the multitasking capabilities are a big reason they’re sticking with it. They love the expansive screen and the split-screen feature, which lets them use 2 apps at once without one getting lost behind the keyboard. It’s all about convenience!

OnePlus Open tablet design

What’s more? The OnePlus Open ($1,699.99) sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and 16 GB of RAM. This makes playing heavy-duty games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Diablo Immortal a breeze. You’ll enjoy seamless, lightning-fast performance, whether you’re gaming or juggling multiple apps throughout the day.

The camera setup is impressive too. With a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, you’re all set to capture sharp, vibrant photos and videos. Plus, the 6.31-inch front screen feels just like a regular phone, so you might forget it’s foldable!

However, there are a few downsides. There’s no wireless charging and it only has an IPX4 water resistance rating, so you’ll want to be cautious around water. Additionally, many people report delays with OnePlus’s repair services, which is something to keep in mind.

3. Motorola razr and razr+

The new razr and razr+ are Motorola’s third-generation foldable flip phones. They both feature larger front screens compared to previous models, but the razr+ takes it a step further with a 4-inch display, while the Razr sports a 3.6-inch screen. Personally, I like the bigger screen on the Razr+ because it lets you see more at a glance.

When it comes to performance, the razr+ is the clear winner. It’s equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, offering all the great features from its predecessor, like impressive generative AI, gaming capabilities, top-notch sound, and camera tech. On the other hand, the razr, being the more budget-friendly option, runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300X chip, so it doesn’t quite measure up in terms of performance.

Motorola razr and razr+ flagship series

Both the razr and razr+ allow you to use the primary cameras even when the phone is closed, and the ultrawide lens is particularly useful for quick selfies with friends and getting a preview of your shots. While the standard razr still includes this ultrawide lens, its photos might be a bit more processed and it can struggle with motion and low light. Though Motorola hasn’t yet reached the pinnacle of camera performance, they’ve definitely made significant strides.

The razr is available for $699.99, while the razr+ costs $899.99.

4. Google Pixel Fold

Google’s Pixel Fold is the company’s debut into foldable phones, featuring a tablet-like screen inside. This large display offers a world of possibilities, from snapping photos to watching videos, with various setups at your fingertips.

Users are raving about its sturdy build and the smooth transition between tablet and phone modes. The buzz around its selfie capabilities is strong, with many claiming it’s the best they’ve ever seen on a phone. With a total of 5 cameras—1 on each display and 2 on the back—the Pixel Fold ensures you have the right tool for every shot. The front camera is 9.5 megapixels, while the internal one is 8 megapixels.

But the back cameras are where it really shines. Featuring a 48-megapixel main camera, a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens, the Pixel Fold captures stunning photos. The telephoto lens offers 5X optical zoom and up to 20X with Super Res Zoom.

Google Pixel Fold product design

Powered by Google’s custom Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel Fold runs on a special version of Android 13 tailored for foldable phones. This includes split-screen multitasking and a handy taskbar. Users love how the Tensor G2 chip handles tasks effortlessly and how the generous memory keeps apps open and accessible.

You can pick up the Google Pixel Fold directly from the official website for $1799.

Best upcoming folding phones: Latest leaks and rumors

I like keeping up with tech leaks because it helps me decide whether I should hold off on buying new gadgets or not. If there’s an exciting new product coming soon, I know I need to save up. With each new generation bringing better build quality, here are some foldable phones you’ll want to keep an eye on as they make their debut.

5. OnePlus Open Apex Edition

OnePlus is set to drop the Open Apex Edition foldable Android phone in Crimson Shadow on August 7.

If the rumors hold up, it’ll feature a 7.8-inch foldable LTPO3 AMOLED display with a 2208 x 1840 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The outside might have a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with a 2484 x 1116 resolution, also rocking a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus recently shared on X that the upcoming OnePlus Open Apex Edition will include a new VIP mode. They highlighted that this mode will offer top-notch privacy, making it a key feature for those who value security. Aside from the fresh Crimson Shadow color and the VIP mode, Android Headlines doesn’t anticipate major changes with the OnePlus Open Apex Edition. However, it might offer upgraded RAM and storage options.

There’s some chatter about the OnePlus Open Apex Edition being priced around $1,699.

6. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

I recently wrote about Google’s upcoming Pixel folding phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If you’re interested in a detailed look, here’s the full article. But if you’re just here for the highlights, here’s what you need to know.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is turning heads in the foldable phone world. It’s lighter and slimmer than many competitors, featuring a sleek design that folds flat for an even better user experience. With an impressive 8-inch internal display, it’s perfect for multitasking, while the 6.3-inch front screen is suitable for quick checks.

It boasts an improved brightness of up to 2,700 nits and a new hinge that allows it to open fully flat. Battery life is solid with a 4,560mAh capacity, and you can get it with up to 512GB of storage. Priced at $1,799, it’s a great option for anyone looking for a top-tier foldable phone.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will likely cost $1,799 for the 256GB model and $1,919 for the 512GB version.

Last thoughts on the best folding phones

So, now that you’ve checked out the best foldable phones, are you ready to make a choice? There’s a bunch of fantastic options out there, each bringing something unique to the table. Whether you’re into durability, advanced multitasking, or standout cameras, today’s foldables have it all.

And don’t forget—there’s even more cool gear coming soon. Be sure to swing by our catalogs of the top Google and OnePlus gadgets to catch the latest releases!