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I’m picky about “eco” products. These are the best sustainable tech gadgets to buy for Earth Day 2026
Buyer's Guide

I’m picky about “eco” products. These are the best sustainable tech gadgets to buy...

Apr 20, 2026, 2:37 pm EDT
4 min read
0 comments
I’m picky about “eco” products. These are the best sustainable tech gadgets to buy for Earth Day 2026
TESSAN

If you’ve ever stared at an “eco-friendly” product badge and wondered whether it actually meant anything, I hear you. The sustainable tech space is full of noise — buzzwords, carbon offsets buried in fine print, and products that are green in name only. But if you actually care about what your gadgets are made of, how long they last, and what happens to them when you’re done — I wrote this guide to the best sustainable tech gadgets for you.

If you’re like me, you’re not shopping for the lowest price or the flashiest specs. You’re shopping with one extra question in mind: what’s the actual cost of owning this thing? That means thinking about materials, repairability, energy draw, and end-of-life recycling. The good news? In 2026, there are real sustainable options that don’t make you compromise on performance.

What Sustainable Electronics Actually Means in 2026 (Beyond the Packaging)

As a tech editor, I’ll be the first to tell you that generic sustainability marketing loves to highlight recycled cardboard boxes and vague carbon offset programs. But if you truly want to make a conscious purchase, here’s what actually moves the needle — and it’s not the packaging.

And just a note: The world generated a record 62 million tonnes of e-waste in 2022—less than a quarter of it was properly recycled, according to the UN’s Global E-waste Monitor 2024. That figure is on track to hit 82 million tonnes by 2030.

As a consumer, there are real choices you can make to decrease your own waste at home. Here are the four priorities that actually matter:

1. Durability and repairability: A device you keep for 7 years is way more sustainable than one that ends up in a landfill after 2. Look for replaceable batteries, modular parts, and long software support windows.

2. Material sourcing— What materials matter? Recycled aluminum, FSC-certified wood, bamboo, and fairly mined metals all reduce upstream harm. Post-consumer recycled plastic is a real differentiator—not a nice-to-have.

3. Energy efficiency in daily use— Manufacturing cost is sunk. What compounds over time is how much electricity your gadget draws every single day, every year.

4. Transparent brand practices— Companies that publish impact reports, third-party certifications (Energy Star, ISO 14001), and repair guides are doing real work. Vague “green” claims without verification aren’t.

What doesn’t matter as much as brands want you to think: whether the box is a nice shade of kraft brown, or whether the product ships in a hemp-printed sleeve. Those are optics. Impact lives in the device itself.

Sustainable Tech Buys Worth Your Money This Earth Day

TESSAN 205W Travel Charger
TESSAN

TESSAN Voyager 205 8-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter

This one is for when I’m traveling with everything—laptop, phone, tablet, headphones…you get it. Instead of bringing a separate charger for each device, I just pack this, and suddenly my entire setup runs off one compact hub. From a sustainability angle, this is peak “buy less, use smarter.” It replaces multiple high-wattage chargers with one GaN-powered unit that distributes energy efficiently across all devices. That means less energy loss, fewer materials, and way less clutter in my bag.

Get it for $128.00$119.00-7%
TESSAN Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter
TESSAN

TESSAN Ultra Thin Universal Travel Adapter PD 20W

This is one of those “I wish I bought this sooner” travel essentials. Instead of packing multiple adapters and chargers (which I always overdo), I just throw this one in my bag and call it a day. From a sustainability standpoint, this one is all about consolidation. One adapter replaces several single-use plugs, which means less waste over time—and less stuff to lose in random hotel rooms. I can use it to charge my phone, Apple Watch, and Kindle all at once while traveling, which is a lifesaver when outlets are limited (looking at you, airport lounges).

Get it for $39.99$28.99-27.5%
TESSAN PD 65W USB-C Charging Station CS07
TESSAN

TESSAN PD 65W USB-C Charging Station CS07

I didn’t expect a charger to make my desk feel cuter and more sustainable, but here we are. The TESSAN CS07 basically replaces the chaotic pile of chargers I used to rotate through daily. Instead of plugging in separate bricks for my laptop, phone, and earbuds, I just use this one compact hub—and that alone feels like a small win for reducing e-waste. The 65W GaN charging is fast but also more energy-efficient than older chargers, so I’m not just saving space—I’m using less power in the long run. I keep it on my desk while working, charging my laptop and phone at the same time, and the little cat face changing expressions is weirdly motivating (like…why does it make me want to be more productive?).

Get it for $69.99$39.99-42.9%
EcoFlow Ocean Pro Solar Battery System
EcoFlow

EcoFlow OCEAN Pro Solar Battery System

This is one of those “okay, this actually changes things” kind of products. The EcoFlow OCEAN Pro is an actual shift toward energy independence. Instead of relying on the grid 24/7, I can store solar energy and use it when I actually need it, which feels like a big step toward lowering my overall footprint. What I love most is how scalable it is. You can start with 10 kWh and build up to 80 kWh, so it grows with your life instead of becoming outdated. On a typical day, I’d use it to store solar energy during peak sunlight and then power my home at night—less grid reliance, lower bills, and just smarter energy use overall.

Get a quote $3000.00
Rivian Also
Rivian

Rivian ALSO TM-B Electric Bike

This feels like the “one bike to replace a lot of things” kind of investment. The Rivian ALSO TM-B isn’t just for commuting—you can switch it up for cargo runs, school drop-offs, or weekend rides. I love how modular it is. One day it’s a solo commuter, the next it’s hauling groceries or even kids. That flexibility makes it way more sustainable long-term because you’re not buying multiple specialized bikes (or defaulting to your car instead). It’s currently available for preorder.

Get it for $3500.00
A man riding the GOTRAX G4 in a commercial area
GOTRAX

GOTRAX G4 Electric Scooter

This is one of the easiest ways I’ve found to cut down on short car trips. Instead of driving to grab coffee or run quick errands, I just take the G4—and suddenly I’m using zero gas and way less energy overall. It’s fast enough (up to 20 mph) to feel practical, and the 25-mile range means I’m not constantly charging it. I use it for quick local trips, and it honestly makes those everyday errands more fun. The folding design is a win for small-space living, and I like that I’m replacing multiple short drives with one electric ride.

Get it for $649.00$459.00-29.3%
Flaus electric flosser
Flaus

FLAUS Electric Flosser Kit

I never thought I’d describe flossing as “low-waste,” but this completely changed how I think about it. The FLAUS Electric Flosser cuts down plastic waste a lot compared to traditional floss picks—like, up to 95% less—and the refill heads are recyclable, which feels like a small but meaningful swap in my daily routine. It’s also just…way easier to stick to. I can floss my whole mouth in under a minute (no exaggeration), so I actually do it consistently now. I usually use it at night when I’m too tired to deal with regular floss, and the sonic vibrations basically do the work for me.

Get it for $129.98$118.98-8.5%
Fairbuds True Wireless Earbuds
Fairbuds

Fairbuds True Wireless Earbuds

These feel like the anti-throwaway earbuds, and I’m kind of obsessed with them. Instead of replacing the whole set when something breaks (which…we’ve all done), the Fairbuds are modular and repairable. You can swap out parts like batteries or shells, which seriously cuts down on e-waste. Day-to-day, they still feel like premium earbuds. The sound is super balanced, ANC works well on commutes, and I can go a full day without worrying about battery life. I usually use them while working from home and then take them out for errands or walks—no need to constantly recharge.

Get it for $116.98
Preppi Solar laptop and phone charger
Preppi

Preppi Solar Laptop & Phone Charger

This is the kind of gadget that makes you feel weirdly self-sufficient—in a good way. The Preppi solar charger lets me power my devices using actual sunlight, which means less reliance on outlets and grid electricity, especially when I’m outside or traveling. I’ve used it on park days with my kids and during travel when outlets are limited, and it’s clutch for keeping my phone alive (and even topping up a tablet). The foldable design makes it easy to toss in my bag, and it’s surprisingly durable—I don’t have to baby it.

Get it for $145.00

Green Tech Traps: What to Ignore When Shopping Eco-Friendly Electronics

Chasing “green” accessories for non-green devices.A bamboo phone case on a phone you replace every 18 months is a rounding error. The device itself is where the impact lives — materials, manufacturing, and how long you actually keep it.

Trusting carbon offset claims without reading them. Many brands buy offsets that cover only shipping emissions, not manufacturing. Ask what percentage of the product’s actual lifecycle footprint is addressed — and look for Gold Standard-certified projects, not generic offset credits.

Over-indexing on packaging. Recycled cardboard is good. It’s also the cheapest sustainability upgrade a brand can make. Don’t let it substitute for harder questions about what’s inside the box.

Buying new when certified refurbished exists. The UN’s e-waste data makes the case clearly: the most sustainable device is often one that already exists. A professionally inspected refurbished laptop or phone carries a fraction of the manufacturing carbon footprint of a new one — and if it’s warrantied, the performance difference is minimal.

Where to Start If You Actually Want to Buy Ethical Tech in 2026

If 2026 is the year you get serious about buying sustainable tech gadgets, I recommend taking stock of the devices and products you use every day—and looking for modular, long-lasting, or energy efficient solutions. There’s no sense in having a separate charger for every device when just one can power them all.

Likewise, if you make quick trips to your neighborhood grocery store every day, going there via electric scooter or E-Bike is more sustainable than firing up your (non-electric) car each and every time.

Small changes can make a big difference, and eco-conscious options definitely exist!

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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