Is Apple Watch or Garmin better for swim tracking?

Image Credit: MySwimPro

Comparing Apple Watch and Garmin for swim tracking usually starts with the wrong assumption that one wins. The reality is messier. Both Apple Watch models like Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 10, and Garmin devices such as fēnix 8 and Forerunner 965, handle swimming at a level that already goes beyond what most people need.

The hesitation makes sense because the two giants aim at different ideas of swimming. Apple leans into a seamless smartwatch experience that happens to track swims well. Garmin is focused on structured sports tracking where swimming sits inside a wider endurance system.

The interesting part is that neither approach is weak. The decision is less about capability and more about what kind of swimmer you are when no one is labeling you as one.

Head-to-head breakdown

1. Pool lap tracking and swim flow

Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 keep lap tracking largely automatic. Turns, stroke changes, and mixed sessions get logged without much user input, which suits relaxed pool swimming and general fitness laps.

Garmin watches like fēnix 8 and Forerunner 965 give more control through manual lap input and structured intervals. That control helps during planned sets but adds an extra layer of interaction during casual swims or irregular pacing.

One side favors seamless tracking. The other centers on controlled structure.

2. Open water GPS behavior

Apple Watch Ultra 2 uses dual-frequency GPS and produces clean swim routes in lakes and coastal swims. Series 10 also handles open water well, though with slightly more variation in distance tracking during rough conditions or mixed strokes.

Garmin fēnix 8 and epix Pro emphasize long-range stability in GPS tracking. Multi-band systems aim to maintain consistent distance readings across extended swims, especially in endurance training environments. Forerunner 965 also performs strongly in triathlon-style open water use.

Both systems track open water effectively, but they process GPS noise differently—Apple smooths it visually, while Garmin prioritizes structured training data consistency.

3. Stroke detection and mixed sessions

Apple Watch models tend to maintain tracking across varied strokes and drill-heavy sessions. The system adapts well when swimming style shifts within a workout, which helps during mixed or less structured training.

Garmin models perform best during consistent freestyle or clearly defined sets. Stroke recognition remains solid in steady conditions but can require more manual management when drills or irregular movements are introduced.

Apple handles variation more flexibly. Garmin responds best to consistency.

4. Training structure and intervals

Garmin fēnix 8, epix Pro, and Forerunner 965 organize swim data around structured training. Interval breakdowns, rest timers, and workout planning tools support swimmers who train with progression in mind.

Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 provide clear summaries after swims and support structured workouts through apps, but the core system focuses more on session recording than in-workout structure.

Garmin builds a training framework around swim sessions. Apple focuses on capturing the swim itself.

5. Battery life across swim use

Apple Watch Series 10 fits shorter swim routines with frequent charging cycles. Apple Watch Ultra 2 extends usage into longer open water sessions and multi-sport days.

Garmin fēnix 8 and epix Pro extend battery performance into multi-day training blocks, making them more practical for endurance swimmers or athletes stacking swim, bike, and run sessions across a week.

Battery life becomes especially relevant in open water training where long GPS sessions are common.

Where Apple Watch fits swim tracking best

Image Credit: Apple Apple Watch Series 10 Get it for $ 410.80

Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 align with swimmers who use the pool for general fitness or technique work. Lap tracking stays consistent, stroke recognition handles variation well, and post-swim summaries are easy to interpret.

Ultra 2 also suits open water swimmers who want dependable GPS tracking alongside a device that supports daily smartwatch use. Notifications, health tracking, and general usability sit alongside swim features without requiring separate devices or systems.

This setup works well when swimming is part of a broader fitness routine rather than a standalone training focus.

Where Garmin fits swim tracking best

Garmin fēnix 8, epix Pro, and Forerunner 965 align with swimmers who treat swimming as structured training. Interval-heavy pool sessions, endurance open water swims, and multi-sport programs benefit from the way Garmin organizes data.

Workout control during sets feels more deliberate, and training metrics carry over into long-term planning. That creates a clearer picture of progress over time, especially for athletes building toward events.

Garmin also supports longer uninterrupted training blocks thanks to stronger battery performance, which matters for open water swimmers and triathletes.

Final verdict

Swim tracking performance from both Apple Watch and Garmin reaches a similar level of accuracy for most users. The difference appears in how each system supports swimming habits.

Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 suit swimmers who prioritize pool sessions, simple lap tracking, and open water swims without complex setup. Garmin fēnix 8, epix Pro, and Forerunner 965 suit swimmers who structure workouts, track intervals closely, and spend more time in long-distance or multi-discipline training.

Both approaches work well. You’re choosing whether swimming sits inside your lifestyle, or your training system.

Which model makes the most sense for different swimmers?

Choose Apple Watch Series 10 if…

You mainly swim in pools, care about general fitness, and want a lighter watch that blends naturally into everyday life. The Series 10 feels less bulky than the Ultra 2, handles lap tracking well, and makes the most sense if swimming is one part of your weekly routine rather than the center of it. It also fits better if you already live inside the iPhone ecosystem and want smartwatch features to matter as much as workout tracking.

Choose Apple Watch Ultra 2 if…

You like Apple’s ecosystem but want something that feels more capable for open water swimming and endurance use. The improved battery life, brighter display, dual-frequency GPS, and stronger durability make it a noticeably more swim-friendly watch than the standard Series 10. Ultra 2 is basically Apple admitting that some users wanted a smartwatch that could survive serious training without abandoning the lifestyle side of the experience. If you want one watch for open water swims, travel, workouts, notifications, and daily wear, this is probably Apple’s strongest swimming package so far.

Choose Garmin Forerunner 965 if…

You care about swim training but still want something relatively lightweight and versatile. The Forerunner 965 hits a sweet spot because it delivers Garmin’s structured training system without the bulk of the larger adventure-focused watches.

For triathlon training, interval work, and regular open water sessions, it arguably offers one of the best balances in Garmin’s lineup.

It feels less like a smartwatch trying to become a sports watch and more like a dedicated training tool that happens to work well every day.

Choose Garmin fēnix 8 or epix Pro if…

Video Credit: Shiloh Tennberg

You treat swimming as part of a bigger endurance lifestyle rather than a standalone workout. These watches make the most sense for people stacking swimming with running, cycling, hiking, or long outdoor sessions where battery life and durability stop being nice extras and start becoming requirements. The fēnix 8 especially feels built for athletes who want one device to survive everything without compromise.

The AMOLED display upgrade also fixes one of the biggest complaints older Garmin watches had against Apple: screen readability and overall visual polish. You pay more, and the watches are bulkier, but they finally feel less like niche training tools and more like premium endurance devices.

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