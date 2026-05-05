Motorola Razr 2026 folding phones: I’m not sure this is the right time for a $2K foldable

Motorola

Motorola just dropped its 2026 Razr lineup at an event in Los Angeles, and I’m not gonna lie—I have mixed feelings. We’re getting three updated flip phones (Razr Ultra at $1,500, Razr+ at $1,100, and the base Razr at $800) plus Motorola’s brand-new book-style folding phone, the Razr Fold, coming in at $1,900. Preorders kick off May 14, with a full release on May 21. Yeah, at first glance, the hardware looks stacked. But the vibe of the Motorola Razr 2026 folding phones—the timing, the pricing—feels a little off to me.

The Razr Fold Enters a Crowded Book-Style Foldable Market at the Wrong Moment

The Razr Fold is easily Motorola’s biggest swing in years—a full-on book-style foldable with a 6.6-inch outer display, an 8.1-inch inner screen, a massive 6,000mAh battery, 512GB of storage, and a triple camera setup led by a 50MP zoom lens. It sounds like a powerhouse, and it kinda is. At $1,900, it lands right in that premium foldable zone—basically shoulder-to-shoulder with Google and Samsung.

But here’s where I start hesitating.

Motorola’s coming in a little late to this specific race, and you can feel it in the details. The durability ratings, for example, don’t quite hit the same level—especially when others are already offering stronger water and dust resistance. And then there’s the thickness. It’s not wildly off, but it’s not leading either—and at this price, those tiny differences suddenly feel a lot less tiny.

None of this makes the Razr Fold a bad phone. But when you’re asking people to spend close to $2,000, “pretty close” doesn’t hit the same. It makes you wonder why you wouldn’t just go with the brands that have already had a few generations to really refine things.

Razr Fold vs. Galaxy Z Fold 7: Specs, Performance, and Value

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Here’s the part where I really start side-eyeing things. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is running the Snapdragon 8 Elite—the best Android chip you can get right now. Meanwhile, the Razr Fold is sitting on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which… isn’t on that same level. And at $1,900, I’m sorry, but I expect top-tier everything. What makes it even weirder? The Razr Ultra flip—yes, the flip—actually gets a customized Snapdragon 8 Elite. So the cheaper phone gets the better chip? I can’t make sense of that.

Then there’s where the Razr Fold sits in the market, and honestly, the math makes me nervous. At $1,899, it’s $100 more than the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which retails at $1,799 and has been spotted at open-box prices as low as $1,199. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched at $1,999—so Motorola does undercut it at list price—but Samsung is currently selling it for $1,599 with $400. That puts the Razr Fold $300 above its most direct competition at current street pricing, for a first-generation device that hasn’t had years of refinement behind it. Buying into a new platform at launch is always a bit of a leap of faith. Paying a premium to do it is a harder ask.

Motorola Razr Flip 2026 Upgrades: Razr Ultra, Razr+, and Base Model

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Now, to be fair, the flip Razrs are a lot easier to like. The Razr Ultra, especially, is doing some genuinely cool things. That 7.0-inch display hitting peak brightness levels that high? Love it. The 4.0-inch outer screen is still one of the most useful in the category—it actually lets you do things without flipping the phone open, which shouldn’t feel rare, but somehow still does. And I’ll give Motorola this: the materials are fun. Alcantara, wood finishes, textured backs—it feels like someone actually cared about design here.

Motorola Razr 2026 Price Increase: Are These Folding Phones Worth It?

But then… the pricing.

Across the board, we’re looking at $100–$200 increases compared to last year, and it’s not like we’re getting massive performance jumps to match. In fact, the base Razr is actually stepping back in storage, dropping to 128GB. That’s a tough sell at any time, but especially right now, when people are paying attention to every dollar.

Motorola Razr Fold 2026 Verdict: A Premium Foldable That’s Hard to Justify

And that’s where I land with this. I want Motorola to win here. The Razr line has personality, and it’s nostalgic. But the Razr Fold, specifically, feels like it’s asking flagship money without fully delivering a flagship package.

It’s not a bad phone, but it’s a hard sell—and right now, that might matter more.