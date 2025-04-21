5 Best sim racing cockpits for immersive driving at home

By Grigor Baklajyan on Apr 21, 2025

Tired of your sim racing gear sliding around? Let’s break down the best simulation racing cockpits for every budget.

Aston Martin’s AMR-C01-R luxury sim racing setup

I’ve been into sim racing for a few years now, but between work and everything else life throws at me, I never had the time to dive deep. Until recently.

If you’re just getting started with sim racing, chances are you’re setting up your wheel on a desk or table. With your pedals sitting loose on the floor. I’ve been there.

At one point, I was so hyped that I built my own mounts and even grabbed a bucket seat from a junkyard. It was fun, and yeah, DIY setups can get the job done, but they’re not perfect. The pedals slip around, and it’s hard to nail the right position for your wheel and shifter. That’s when you realize getting one of the best sim racing cockpits is the way to go. They lock everything in place, feel way more solid, and change how the whole experience feels.

Best cockpit for sim racing: Next Level Racing GTtrack

Best sim racing cockpit
Next Level Racing GTtrack / Image Credit: Joshua Thomasson, Amazon

The GTtrack is hands down my favorite cockpit. It’s solid, fully adjustable, and gives you that true race car seating position.

I used to have a rig that felt flimsy and weak. It wobbled when things got intense. Now, every time I look at the Next Level Racing GTtrack ($898.69), I get a little jealous of the people lucky enough to have one. This setup combines carbon steel with laser cutting and robotic welding. It’s built tough and made to fit different drivers with ease.

The wheel plate adjusts in both height and angle. You can also slide the seat back and forth and tilt it to your liking. That makes a huge difference. In my experience, getting your seating position right is everything. It boosts comfort and improves control. Especially in GT cars, where you’re sitting more upright than you would in a formula car.

Runner-up: Sim-Lab GT1 Evo

Sim-Lab GT1 Evo
Sim-Lab GT1 Evo

The Sim-Lab GT1 Evo makes a wonderful pick for beginners, delivering solid value at $449. Its aluminum profile build is tough and works with most sim racing gear. Enthusiasts looking for a reliable, upgradeable setup without spending too much will find it ideal.

Sure, you might be able to grab the aluminum profile a bit cheaper on its own. But buying a kit like this has its perks. Everything arrives pre-cut with smooth edges, fitting together flawlessly. Plus, you get custom wheel and pedal decks tailored for the rig.

Flexibility makes the GT1 Evo a winner. Its pedal plates adjust in every way—distance, height, angle—and stay rock-solid. The plate’s heavy, rigid design offers tons of mounting holes and slots, ensuring zero wobble no matter how you configure it.

Best sim racing cockpit under $500: Playseat Challenge ActiFit

Playseat Challenge ActiFit
Playseat Challenge ActiFit

The Playseat Challenge ActiFit20% off at $183.20—arrives in a sleek, compact box. Unpacking it is a breeze, and you’ll have it set up in no time. In fact, most folks say it takes about 30 minutes max.

The ActiFit fabric is awesome, super breathable, and perfect for keeping cool. You can even stick a fan behind or beside you to get some airflow to your back, where you’re likely sweating buckets during intense races. I’m all about ActiFit’s comfort for marathon gaming sessions.

What I love about the Playseat Challenge is how easy it is to fold up and store. You can move it from the bedroom to the living room in no time. Thanks to the straps it comes with, folding and unfolding it takes maybe 30 to 45 seconds. I actually came across a forum where some players would pick the Playseat Challenge just for how easy it is to use. Even over the fancy extras you find in the high-end setups. Which side are you on?

Best foldable sim racing cockpit: Next Level Racing GTLite

Best foldable sim racing cockpit
Next Level Racing GTLite customer setup

The Next Level Racing GTLite10% off at $179.99—may give off lawn chair vibes, but it’s a solid, budget-friendly pick. It holds everything together well and folds up when you’re done, making it super easy to store.

The real star here is the set of Next Level Racing Hubs. They keep the rig sturdy while letting you set it up quickly and fold it down without too much trouble. With a size of 37.4″D x 36.6″W x 69.29″H, the simulator cockpit seems like a neat fit for my small room.

The hubs are easy to work with, though folding the whole thing can be trickier than expected. There’s a video guide from Next Level Racing that helps, but it’s folded a bit differently than it looks in the marketing shots, so it takes a little practice to get the hang of it.

If you’re looking for an affordable, entry-level racing rig, the GTLite checks all the right boxes. It’s pre-drilled so you can securely mount your wheel, shifter, and pedals. What’s more, it offers plenty of adjustability to help racers of all sizes find a comfortable position.

Best luxury sim racing setup: Aston Martin AMR-C01-R

Best luxury sim racing setup
Aston Martin AMR-C01-R’s seat in focus

I’m a big fan of car content—reading, watching, the whole deal. But Aston Martins have always felt like these mysterious, underrated gems to me. You don’t see them every day. They’re the kind of car someone picks when they could go for something flashier or faster but choose style, elegance, and individuality instead. Now, Aston Martin’s gone and built something wild for the home—the MR-C01-R ($76,000) racing simulator.

The kit comes with hardware that’ll make any PC nerd’s heart race. It’s a no-compromise sim racing setup that delivers pure, seat-gripping excitement. Once you settle in, you’ll lose track of time.

They gave it a full carbon fibre monocoque and the signature Aston Martin racing grille. Both designed in-house to make sure everything feels rock solid while you race. It actually reminds me a bit of the DB11. That car’s a total beauty, and let’s be honest, its grille steals the show every time.

Aston Martin didn’t stop there. The seating position borrows from the Valkyrie, a machine that defies logic in all the right ways. The racing rig model dials up the comfort and makes it easier to fine-tune your fit, so long races feel as good as they look.

Parting thoughts

I’m glad I finally got serious about sim racing—it’s been way more fun than I expected. Finding the right cockpit completely changed the game for me, and now I can’t imagine going back to a wobbly desk setup. If you’re on the fence, trust me, it’s worth making your rig feel as solid as the cars you’re racing.

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow.
