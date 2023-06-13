Best Father’s Day gadget gifts for tech dads

Make this Father's Day epic with the hottest gadgets that will leave your tech-savvy dad grinning from ear to ear! From gaming to grooming, these are the best gifts for dads out there now.

Umbrella Sports SmartGrip golf grip training aid in use

Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gadget gift to impress the tech-savvy dad in your life? We’ve got you covered! We scoured the internet and rounded up the best gifts that will make your dad’s day. Whether he’s a gamer, golfer, or coffee lover, we’re sure you’ll find something he’ll love.

First up, we have the Western Digital WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox. This gadget unlocks the full potential of his Xbox, offering him a massive capacity boost to store all his favorite games. With 500 GB and 1 TB editions, he won’t have to worry about running out of space.

Then, there’s the Drop Expression Series Mechtropolis Keyboard—a true showstopper that will elevate your dad’s workspace or gaming area. Inspired by the roaring ’20s, this keyboard captures the essence of that era’s excess and art-deco style.

Go ahead and treat your father figure to these top-notch gadgets. He deserves it!

1. The Western Digital WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox gives Dad expanded memory for his favorite games. Get it for $79.99.

Western Digital WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox

Unleash the full potential of your dad’s Xbox gaming with the Western Digital WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox. Choose from 2 models—500 GB and 1 TB—to give his storage capacity a massive boost. It lets him keep all his favorite titles ready to play without worrying about running out of space.

Designed with the Xbox Velocity Architecture, this expansion card delivers seamless performance that matches Xbox Series X|S internal storage. It’s a breeze to install.

Plus, the sleek and industrial design, courtesy of WD_BLACK, adds a touch of sophistication to his gaming setup.

2. The Drop Expression Series Mechtropolis Keyboard gilds your dad’s desk with a golden 1920s style. Buy it for $129 on the official website.

Drop Expression Series Mechtropolis Keyboard
Drop Expression Series Mechtropolis Keyboard on a desk

Revamp your dad’s workspace or gaming area with the Drop Expression Series Mechtropolis Keyboard. This keyboard draws inspiration from the vibrant 1920s, capturing the essence of that era’s excess and art-deco style. His office will take on a new look with the striking black and gold design, featuring pad-printed gold accents by artist Sakshi Mangal.

And, with the Black Skylight Series Keycaps that artfully blend darkness and light—and the Drop Phantom stabilizers inside—this keyboard is as functional as it is aesthetically pleasing. The Gateron Yellow KS3 Switches offer a smooth and nearly silent typing action. With an opulent yet reliable ENTR PCBA near the center, this keyboard is one of the best Father’s Day gadget gifts.

3. The Marshall Middleton powerful portable speaker lets your dad jam to his favorite tunes anywhere. Purchase it for $299.99 on the company website.

Marshall Middleton
Marshall Middleton on a beach

Enhance Dad’s music experience on the go with the Marshall Middleton powerful portable speaker, another of our favorite Father’s Day gadget gifts. This gadget plays high-quality sound anywhere, thanks to its quad-speaker setup. Adjusting the playback, bass, or treble levels is a breeze with the top-mounted controls, and he can even fine-tune the settings using the dedicated app.

The built-in Dynamic Loudness feature ensures balanced audio, while the True Stereophonic multidirectional stereo sound provides a 360° audio experience. Its rugged IP67 dust- and water-resistant build ensures durability, and it’s made with 55% post-consumer recycled plastic. Even better, Dad gets 20 hours of portable playtime on a single charge.

4. The Garmin Drive 53 car GPS navigator gives Dad a clear view of the road ahead with its high-res touchscreen. It costs $149.99 on the brand’s website.

Garmin Drive 53 product video

Elevate your father’s driving experience with the Garmin Drive 53 car GPS navigator. Featuring a high-resolution glass touchscreen, this navigator is user-friendly and easy to navigate while on the road. The bright 5-inch display with 800 x 480 resolution ensures clear visibility of the route.

And, with the Traffic option, Dad gets a power cable with a traffic antenna. This feature provides dynamic data, giving him alerts and alternative routes in case of traffic delays.

With detailed map updates of North America, he can confidently embark on cross-country road trips. The Garmin Drive 53 also displays important points of interest, food, fuel, rest stops, and distances to upcoming cities and trip milestones, making his journey hassle-free.

5. The Outin Nano portable rich crema espresso machine lets Dad brew a rich espresso on the go in just 3 minutes! It’s just $139.99 on Amazon.

Outin Nano in water

Does the dad in your life enjoy a quick coffee boost in the middle of the day? Then give him the means to brew whenever, wherever, with the Outin Nano portable rich crema espresso machine. Its compact form factor and 3-minute self-heating feature make it perfect for travel. With just a tap, he can brew his golden ratio coffee using ground coffee or capsules.

The machine creates smooth-tasting espresso as the heating blade warms up 50 ml of cold water to the perfect temperature of 205°F in just 3 minutes. The Outin Nano takes care of temperature settings and timing, ensuring Dad gets the perfect cup every time.

6. The Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger powers your dad’s MagSafe iPhone quickly and safely while he drives. Buy it for $99.99 on the company website.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger
Belkin Wireless Car Charger in a car vent

Give his MagSafe-compatible iPhone (iPhone 12 and later) the perfect car accessory with the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger. Designed to provide fast charging with up to 15W of power, this charger comes with the official MagSafe technology. Additionally, its powerful MagSafe connection and high-quality vent mount make it one of our favorite Father’s Day gadget gifts.

As a result, your dad can easily view his phone in any orientation while charging, talking, and driving. The charger also features a convenient cable strap and rear cable holder to keep the cable within reach. At the same time, the elegant and slim profile complements his iPhone. Overall, this charger upgrades his car charging experience in a big way.

7. The Umbrella Sports SmartGrip golf grip training aid gives him golf training tips in real-time. Purchase it for $99.99 on the official website.

Umbrella Sports SmartGrip in a lifestyle scene

Effective and discreet, the Umbrella Sports SmartGrip is fully permitted under the rules of golf. So your dad can use it during any round or tournament, at the range, or in an indoor swing session.

Made for drivers and longer irons, SmartGrip provides golfers at all levels with immediate feedback on their grip prior to each shot. It works by using a proprietary algorithm to detect improved hand position and shaft angle.

Not only will SmartGrip eliminate a slice, but it also adds power and confidence to his game. SmartGrip was created with the help of some of the world’s top golf coaches. It helps build healthy grip habits, leading to more fun and long-term success on and off the course.

8. The Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds have a super light and comfortable design your dad will love. They cost $149 on the brand’s website.

Nothing Ear (2) in a person’s ear

Treat your dad to a seamless fusion of audio and minimalist aesthetics with the Nothing Ear(2) wireless earbuds. These earbuds will revolutionize his listening experience. Boasting cutting-edge technology, these earbuds deliver crystal-clear sound quality and robust bass, elevating his favorite tunes to new heights.

With the advanced Active Noise Cancellation feature, he can immerse himself in his music without distractions, even in the noisiest environments. The sleek, transparent design of the Nothing Ear (2) allows a glimpse into their inner workings.

Then, customizable silicone tips ensure a comfortable, secure fit for all-day wear. Even better, with up to 36 hours of playtime, the let him listen all day.

9. The Braun Series 9 Pro electric shaver cuts both long and short hair with its innovative technology. Buy it for $264.99 on the company website.

Braun Series 9 Pr
Braun Series 9 Pro on a bathroom counter

Dad can trim both long and short hair with the efficient Braun Series 9 Pro electric shaver. Equipped with a unique ProLift trimmer and a 5-in-1 SmartCare Center, this grooming tool is perfect for a 1-, 3-, or 7-day shave. What’s more, this efficient electric shaver utilizes Sonic technology to shave up to 10% faster than the Series 9.

The Braun Series 9 Pro delicately lifts hair follicles and effortlessly cuts even the most stubborn hairs, ensuring a gentle touch. Additionally, it guarantees a close and even finish on beards, as the foils effectively trim hair below 0.05 mm.

Then, with AutoSense technology, the shaver automatically adjusts the power to match his beard’s thickness. It’s one of the best Father’s Day gadget gifts.

10. The Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 67W gives Dad dual USB-C ports and international adapters. It costs $59.99 on the brand’s website.

Native Union Fast GaN Dual USB C Charger PD 67W
3 components of the Native Union Fast GaN Charger 67W

If your dad travels for work, the Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 67W makes a thoughtful gift. Featuring dual USB-C ports, this charger allows him to charge 2 devices simultaneously. What’s more, it incorporates dynamic power allocation technology, ensuring efficient power distribution between his devices.

Available in sleek black and white options, this charger relies on GaN technology, enabling faster charging speeds while maintaining a compact size. It also comes with international adapters for the US/CA, EU, and UK, so it’s great for travel. And that’s not all—his iPhone can charge up to 50% in less than 30 minutes with this cool charger.

So there you have it, folks! These awesome Father’s Day gadget gifts are sure to make any tech dad feel special. Whether he’s a gaming enthusiast, a golf lover, an audiophile, or a grooming guru, we’ve got him covered.

