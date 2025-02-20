Best SSD for gaming in 2025: Five speed demons I swear by

Picking the right SSD for gaming doesn’t have to be a headache. Spoiler: you don’t need the most expensive one to level up your setup!

When I was building my first PC, every guide I came across recommended the same SSDs. However, after browsing online forums and talking to friends, I realized those drives were often overkill for gaming. The opinions I found online were also quite conflicting, making it hard to decide. Sure, the best SSD for gaming delivers outstanding performance for both work and fun. But you probably won’t need something that high-end.

A speedy solid-state drive can cut down loading times in many games. If you’re after an SSD that’s fast, reliable for gaming, and built to last the next 4-5 years, I’m here to help you find the perfect fit.

What SSD should I get for gaming?

Before buying an SSD, check what type your PC or laptop supports. Crucial’s upgrade advisor tool can help identify your system and recommend compatible drives. Once you know the type of drive your device supports, decide if you need a faster SSD for gaming or other demanding tasks.

Is 500 GB SSD enough for gaming?

A 500 GB SSD might be sufficient if you don’t plan to store many large games. However, modern games often require significant storage space. For better flexibility, consider at least 512 GB, but aim for 1 TB or more if your budget allows.

Is external SSD good for gaming?

External SSDs offer good performance and portability, especially with fast connections like USB-C or Thunderbolt. However, internal SSDs, particularly NVMe models, generally provide better speed. If performance is a priority, an internal SSD is the better choice for gaming. This guide focuses exclusively on internal SSDs.

1. Best overall SSD: Western Digital SN850X

WD_BLACK SN850X

The Western Digital SN850X gaming SSD comes in sizes from 1 TB to 8 TB. It uses a 4-lane PCIe 4.0 setup and 112-layer TLC 3D NAND flash, which is better than the SN850’s older 96-layer version. You’ll benefit from faster speeds, higher IOPS, and the cool new Game Mode 2.0.

Speaking of Game Mode 2.0, the older version let you toggle it on or off in the Dashboard. But now there’s an auto setting. It detects when you’re playing and kicks in Adaptive Thermal Management and Predictive Loading to keep things speedy and smooth.

In gaming-focused benchmarks like 3DMark Storage, the SN850X totally outshines the Lexar NM790. Don’t get me wrong—the Lexar NM790 is still a solid choice for using Adobe apps or quickly booting Call of Duty Black Ops 4.

The NM790 (10% OFF) also has RGB lighting and optional heatsinks, making it compatible with PS5 or PC setups. If you’re eyeing the PS5, I recommend getting the 1 TB or 2 TB models with the heatsink. They’re slim enough to fit in the console’s secondary M.2 slot. What’s more, the heatsink keeps it cool under pressure. And it’s surprisingly affordable compared to similar (and often slower) drives!

2. Best budget SSD for gaming: Crucial P3

Crucial P3

If you’re after lots of SSD storage without spending too much, the Crucial P3 is a standout. It uses PCIe 3 NVMe tech, which keeps it quick and competitive among modern drives.

For gaming, skip stressing over specs like DRAM cache or NAND types. Focus on value and capacity within your budget. Traditional hard drives, though, are a different story—the speed difference is huge.

The P3 (6% OFF) handles everyday tasks well despite its older PCIe 3 design. In tests, it even rivals older PCIe 3 drives that were once top performers.

You can choose from 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB models. Like many QLC drives, the 500GB version isn’t the best pick. The 1TB model hits its fastest speeds (3.5GB/s read, 3.0GB/s write). However, the 2TB and 4TB sizes are the most appealing—ideal for storing games or large files without hassle.

3. Fastest gaming SSD: Crucial T705

Crucial T705

If you want the absolute best upgrade and money’s no issue, the Crucial T705 with heatsink currently holds the speed crown.

This NVMe SSD runs on 4 lanes and uses NVMe 2.0 over PCIe 5.0. It fits the standard M.2 2280 “gumstick” size and packs Micron’s 232-layer 3D TLC NAND chips alongside Phison’s Gen5-ready E26 controller. The price is high (20% OFF), but you’re paying for unbeatable performance—no other drive matches it right now.

Users love the Crucial T705‘s blazing speed, reliability, and easy setup. It shines as a boot drive, though it does get warmer than Gen4 SSDs. Expect average temps around 135°F, climbing to 144°F under heavy loads, so pair it with a solid heatsink (your motherboard’s included one should work!).

4. Best SATA SSD for gaming: Samsung 870 EVO

Samsung 870 EVO

Looking for a new boot drive, tons of space for your games, or just reliable storage? The Samsung 870 EVO (36% OFF) is a speedy, top-tier SATA SSD. Built with Samsung’s V-NAND tech and their own controller, it comes in 5 sizes—250 GB, 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, or a spacious 4 TB.

People like its speed, simple setup, and solid value. But the real win? Samsung’s rep for tough, long-lasting parts means this SSD handles bumps, shakes, and heat better than old-school hard drives. Your data stays safe without fuss.

5. Best Steam Deck SSD: Western Digital SN770M

Western Digital SN770M

You can boost storage on gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally Extreme. But there’s a catch—they typically only fit compact M.2 2230 SSDs, which can get pricey. That’s where Western Digital’s SN770M shines. It delivers solid performance without breaking the bank.

The SN770M (13% OFF) is actually the speediest M.2 2230 option around. Normally, the smaller 2230 drives aren’t as quick as their bigger 2280 cousins since they pack fewer memory chips. But the SN770M keeps up with basic full-sized NVMe drives in speed tests. Since handhelds don’t need super-speedy storage anyway, this drive will handle your games smoothly for ages.

Bottom line

Building my first PC taught me one thing: specs can be a rabbit hole. You don’t need the flashiest SSD to enjoy gaming—most of us just want something fast, reliable, and affordable.

If you’re just gaming, focus on cutting load times without breaking the bank. For older systems or handhelds, a smaller, efficient drive can work wonders. And if you’re after top-tier performance, there are options—just know they might be overkill for casual play.

At the end of the day, it’s about balance. Don’t overthink it; pick what works for you, and get back to what really matters: playing your favorite games. Happy gaming!