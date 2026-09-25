4 Best OnePlus 16 alternatives for everyone who wants Snapdragon speed and a little weirdness

Reddit

OnePlus was always the phone for people who read changelogs for fun. It ran the fastest Snapdragon silicon of its year and then, oddly for a phone company, got out of your way and left the tweaking to you. I noticed that even from the iPhone side of the fence.

So July’s news stung. OnePlus is pulling out of the US and Europe as part of a shake-up at its parent company, OPPO. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 16 already has reservations open in China, in a new starlight-flecked finish with a shimmering grating texture on the glass, and Americans get to admire it from a Weibo post.

Your current OnePlus keeps working. Nobody here will sell you the next one. Don’t panic-buy. You have good places to go, and two of them feel surprisingly close to home.

What I’d want in the replacement

Motorola

A Snapdragon chip, before anything else. OnePlus people game. Plenty of them emulate too, and in those circles MediaTek and Google’s Tensor are the chips you apologize for. One OnePlus 15 owner ranked Snapdragon first on his wishlist for a next phone, ahead of camera quality, and I suspect he speaks for most of the crowd.

Battery next. The OnePlus 15 carried a 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon cell, and hunting for a charger at 3 PM again would feel like a demotion.

Some quirkiness would be nice too. OnePlus fans put up with a lot of sensible phones before this one.

Then there’s the unglamorous part that only matters in America (carriers here check each phone’s IMEI against an approved list at activation, and a model they don’t recognize can get refused outright or quietly lose 5G, something Verizon is notorious for and T-Mobile mostly shrugs at), which is why nothing below needs importing.

A stylus I couldn’t care less about. Same goes for whatever AI assistant got bolted on this quarter.

1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the boring answer, and the right one

Samsung Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Get it for $ 1299.99

Samsung doesn’t excite me much. After watching one brand walk out on its fans, dull and permanent sounds pretty good, and Counterpoint Research had Samsung back at number one globally in Q2 2026 with 23% of shipments. Seven years of promised updates means more when the company promising them is going nowhere.

A OnePlus 15 owner will feel at home with the chip. Same Snapdragon generation, now under a vapor chamber that stops long Fortnite sessions from turning the frame into a hand warmer.

Battery is the sore spot. Just 5,000 mAh. After a OnePlus, that number looks small, and 60 W charging only half fixes it.

What sold me is the Privacy Display. It’s a genuine hardware trick—at an angle, your screen just turns to gray mush for the person sitting next to you on the train. That’s the kind of feature OnePlus used to hunt down back in the day.

I’m willing to look past the rocking camera bump and the clutter in One UI just for that screen. Out of the current lineup, the S26 Ultra is the only logical escape hatch for US OnePlus fans. You get to stick with Snapdragon performance, but you’re trading up to a brand that isn’t pulling out of the market.

2. Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, for the early-OnePlus nostalgics

The Phone (4a) Pro exists because half the old OnePlus staff followed Carl Pei over to Nothing. You feel that DNA the second the back panel lights up. Instead of hiding the internal ribbon cables and copper coils, they wrapped them in a transparent shell and threw in a grid of LEDs that flashes whenever you get a text. Is a backlit notification grid unnecessary? I’d argue that’s the case. But it gives the phone an actual identity.

Try running heavy emulators on that Snapdragon 7 and you’ll hit a wall. You also only get three years of OS updates, and Nothing makes you play carrier detective to see if AT&T or Verizon will even play nice with it. It’s a lot of friction for a mid-ranger. Yet despite all that, I’d still pick it over a safer, duller Galaxy.

3. Best for software that leaves you alone: Google Pixel 11

Nobody ships cleaner Android in the US now. OnePlus used to own that reputation, and Google took it while nobody was looking.

The Pixel 11 stays close to stock with seven years of updates. Pixelsnap magnets come built in, still rare on Android. The feature I’d use most is Rambler, the Gboard dictation tool that deletes your ums and handles two languages in one message. I can picture mumbling half-formed article ideas into it on walks with Theia, leash in one hand, no stopping to type.

Gamers should skip it. Tensor chips have a reputation for running warm in 3D games, and emulation is where that hurts. Everyone else gets the best everyday OnePlus replacement in the Pixel 11, because it’s the calmest software you can buy here.

4. The Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) is my biased wildcard

Motorola Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) Get it for $ 1499.99

My soft spot for foldables is a running meme at Gadget Flow, but Motorola actually fixed the dealbreaker here. Stuffing a Snapdragon 8 Elite inside a little square is cool and all, but the marvel is that Motorola managed to squeeze a 5,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery in there. In practice, you’re getting two full days off a single charge. Most of the time, the phone stays shut in your palm, and the textured Alcantara back gives it a grip that standard glass phones simply can’t match.

Where I’d keep my money

The OPPO import route is tempting. Same parent company, similar software. But the Find X9 Pro runs a MediaTek chip, and on Verizon it can activate without 5G. Some owners also think its camera invents detail.

Motorola’s budget G phones get two OS upgrades. Not enough, not for people who used to keep a OnePlus for three or four years. And the Galaxy S26 FE dropped to USB 2.0, which is just odd for anyone moving emulator files over a cable.

Before you go

Pull up your carrier’s compatibility checker and plug in the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, since it’s the only pick here with a question mark hanging over it. The others can wait. Your OnePlus will work fine tomorrow and next month, and a scary headline is a lousy reason to buy a phone.