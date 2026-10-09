HP OmniBook 5 14 vs. MacBook Neo, and why HP’s best screen is still five months away

Enrique Otazú, Amazon

Somebody at HP spent a long weekend staring at the MacBook Neo. Look at the OmniBook 5 14‘s colors and tell me otherwise. It starts at 8GB of memory, just like Apple’s laptop. HP even handed it the sleeker lid logo it normally saves for pricier models.

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So you’re stuck between them. Fair enough. HP’s pitch is OLED on every single configuration, in a slightly thinner, lighter body. Apple’s pitch is a phone chip that punches above its weight, plus a bright screen and the iPhone tricks it has been riding since March. Neither one has been on my desk. My read comes from launch material and an evening lost in owner comments.

Quick verdict

MacBook Neo. That’s my answer for most of you.

Windows people who watch shows with the lights off get a different answer. I’ll get to them. Proof first.

Head-to-head

The OLED panel HP ships now, and the one it doesn’t

Every OmniBook gets OLED. Lovely in a dark room, where blacks go properly black and the Neo’s IPS panel can’t follow.

Then I got to the base spec. 1920 x 1200. 300 nits. No touch. The Neo pushes 2408 x 1506 at 500 nits. Guess which one I’d want in a lecture hall with the blinds up.

HP’s sharper 2560 x 1600 OLED is on the way, at 400 nits. In March 2027. (HP’s own release also mentions a 2.5K touch panel hitting 620 nits. I can’t square that with the March spec. Treat any HP brightness claim with suspicion until you’ve seen the sheet for your exact model.)

Today’s screen goes to the Neo, comfortably. HP gets it back at bedtime.

What 8 GB means on each side

Eight gigabytes. Fine on a Mac, a disaster on Windows, according to one owner who reckons Windows eats most of it just reaching the login screen and pitching OneDrive. Funny. Not entirely wrong.

Apple built macOS on the Neo around 8GB (the A18 Pro can’t hold more). Owners describe a dozen tabs plus a video call without the beach ball showing up. You can’t configure the Neo past that. Ever.

HP lets you climb to 16 GB with a Core 7 350 on top. That’s the OmniBook I’d buy, and the only version I’d expect to feel quick in year four. Memory headroom belongs to HP, as long as you skip the base model.

Two USB-C ports that aren’t equal

Apple’s second USB-C port runs at USB 2 speed. In 2026. Owners keep plugging drives into the wrong side and getting a little macOS scolding for it.

Both of HP’s ports run at 10 Gbps, with HDMI on the side for a classroom projector. HP takes ports without breaking a sweat. Neither laptop has USB-A, mind you.

Battery claims nobody has checked yet

HP says 42 hours. Fine, but that comes from local video playback, not the kind of battery use I’d put much weight on. Nobody outside HP has pushed a Wildcat Lake OmniBook through a normal workday yet.

Apple quotes 16 hours of streaming and 11 of browsing. Owners mostly agree the Neo gets through a day. I’ll give it the Neo for now, in pencil.

2.56 pounds against 2.7

HP wins this by a crumb, 2.56 pounds and 11.7 mm thick against Apple’s 2.7 pounds and 12.7 mm. No shoulder will ever feel it. The lid also folds back to 180 degrees, handy for shoving the screen toward whoever’s across the library table.

The phone already in your pocket

My iPhone and my MacBook Air talk to each other all day long. I’d miss that more than any chip on a Windows laptop. A text comes in, I answer from the keyboard. The photo I took at breakfast is already waiting in Photos.

The Neo gets all of it, iPhone Mirroring included. First-time Mac owners can even let the phone hand over passwords during setup. Windows has phone linking too. It plays nicer with Android. With an iPhone in your pocket, this round isn’t close. Apple.

Where the MacBook Neo wins

Apple Apple MacBook Neo Get it for $ 689.00

Picture a 16-year-old with an iPhone and a backpack full of Google Docs homework. That’s the Neo buyer.

IDC’s Nabila Popal saw this exact buyer at home, where her three teenagers tried to claim her review unit within minutes and never asked a single question about the processor, because they were far too busy admiring how light it was and how much nicer the screen looked than the Chromebooks they haul to school. One of them reckoned it would look cool in class. Straight onto the birthday list.

I trust that reaction more than any benchmark for this crowd. Aluminum and an Apple Store across town help too, when the laptop is going to get dropped. My one gripe is the keyboard. No backlight, and older owners complain about it constantly.

Where the HP OmniBook 5 14 makes more sense

HP HP OmniBook 5 14 Get it for $ 699.99

The MacBook Neo stops being an option the moment your school portal needs Edge or your work software only runs on Windows. At that point, the OmniBook just works with the software you already need.

For that crowd, the OmniBook is easy to like, especially with 16 GB inside and the lights off for a film. HP also lists Windows Hello face login, while Apple keeps Touch ID for the 512 GB Neo.

Final verdict

The MacBook Neo, for most people. Its screen is brighter today. It also gets along with your iPhone far better than any Windows machine will.

HP made a good first attempt. I’d happily point a Windows fan with a taste for OLED toward the 16 GB model. Just don’t buy the base OmniBook for its screen, because the OLED worth having arrives in March 2027, and 300 nits is HP’s weakest card right now.