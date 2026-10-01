DJI Osmo 360 II vs Insta360 X6: Which 360 camera makes more sense for travelers and creators?

DJI

Most action cams make you decide what to shoot. But when you’re comparing 360 cameras like DJI Osmo 360 II vs Insta360 X6, you can—thankfully—put that decision off until later. Then the question becomes, if you’re traveling and/or creating content, which is the new best 360 camera for the job?

The DJI Osmo 360 II launched globally on September 3, 2026, and starts at €589 ($675). The Insta360 X6 arrived weeks earlier, on August 12, with dual 1-inch-class sensors. It costs €699, or $710.99. They’re similar but do have some big differences. If you’re shopping now with the intent to capture travel footage or content for your channels, which one’s better?

One catch: only the Insta360 X6 is available in the US. The Osmo 360 II isn’t—DJI launched it across Europe, the UK, and Asia, but hasn’t brought it to the States yet.

DJI Osmo 360 II vs Insta360 X6: Which one should you buy?

For most people who want to travel with a 360 camera, I recommend the DJI Osmo 360 II. It’s €110 cheaper, shoots at a faster 8K/60fps, and has much more built-in storage. That’s a big deal for anyone who doesn’t want to mess with memory cards mid-trip.

The Insta360 X6 is a better choice if you already use Insta360’s app and want Dolby Vision straight from the camera. And if you’re shopping in the US, it’s the only option right now.

DJI Osmo 360 II vs Insta360 X6: Image quality and 8K video

Insta360

Cameras that shoot in 8K can be tricky to evaluate. Does it really matter, or is it just another feature box to check? I went looking instead of taking either brand’s word for it.

Here’s how they compare: The Osmo 360 II shoots 8K/60fps HDR video off a pair of 1/1.1-inch square sensors, with 14.5 stops of dynamic range. The X6 shoots 8K/50fps off its own dual 1/1.1-inch sensors, with the same 14.5 stops of dynamic range.

That extra 10fps makes the Osmo 360 II the first 360 camera to hit native 89K/60fps, which edges it past the X6. I care about that for fast motion—skiing, mountain biking, a dog running straight into the camera. In those situations, the extra frames mean less blur when you crop in later.

The Insta360 counters with Dolby Vision and 10-bit color. But that’s more important for grading footage than for just posting straight to Instagram.

My verdict: DJI wins thanks to its raw frame rate here. If you shoot a lot of fast motion, that 8K/60fps actually matters.

Best 360 camera for travel: DJI Osmo 360 II vs Insta360 X6

If you’ve ever maxed out your memory card 3 days into a trip and had to start deleting old memories, I hear you. Luckily, the Osmo 360 II solves that problem.

It ships with 105GB built in, and DJI says the Standard Combo doesn’t need a microSD card. The X6, in contrast, has 47GB of usable storage out of 64GB total. That’s enough for a full day out, but I’d still pack a card for anything longer.

The battery is a different story. DJI rates the Osmo 360 II for 100 minutes of continuous 8K/30fps recording (or 280 minutes with the optional Battery Extension Rod). Meanwhile, the Insta360 X6 Xtreme Battery lasts 140 minutes per charge—51% longer than the previous-gen X5.

Both cameras are waterproof. The DJI is rated to 10m (or 50m in its dive case), and the X6 to 20m bare and 60m in its invisible Dive Case Pro. I’d take either on a beach trip.

My Verdict: For travel, the Osmo 360 II’s storage pulls the most weight. I don’t want to delete videos during travel.

DJI Osmo 360 II vs Insta360 X6 for creators and influencers

DJI

These 360-degree cameras adapt beautifully to a content creator’s or influencer’s workflow. That’s because you don’t have to nail the framing while recording. Strap either one to a selfie stick, walk through a city, then pull different crops for YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram—from just one take.

And this is where I think Insta360 X6 has the edge. InstaFrame 2.0 tracks subjects in 4K. Then, Auto Edit 2.0 takes care of the editing—framing, cuts, music transitions—in a tap. Plus, the Insta360 app holds a 4.5-star rating across 9.3K App Store reviews. Engadget said the AI auto-edits needed only “about two minutes of tinkering” to become postable.

DJI’s Mimo app actually rates a little higher—4.6 stars across 23K reviews. But it serves DJI’s whole camera lineup and isn’t specifically tuned ro for 360 the way Insta360’s app is.

My verdict: For solo creators, I recommend the Insta360 X6. It stays on its subjects, and the app speeds up editing.

Which is better for vlogging: DJI Osmo 360 II or Insta360 X6?

Insta360

These days, it seems like everyone has their own channel. So it’s worth asking yourself why you want a 360 camera. Do you want flexibility? Or are you tired of worrying about framing? For walking tours and camera diaries, both cameras have an invisible selfie stick. So it looks like someone else is filming. Not a bad trick for solo creators.

DJI, for its part, appeals directly to solo vloggers with its Invisible Selfie Stick and Dual Recording. It captures you and your surroundings in the same frame. The Insta360 adds Direct Connect, which pairs two wireless mics at once for clearer audio.

My verdict: For vloggers, I’d pick the DJI Osmo 360 II. It solves the real vlogging problem: filming yourself and your surroundings without fumbling with the camera.

DJI Osmo 360 II vs Insta360 X6: Price and Value DJI Osmo 360 II Insta360 X6 Standard Price €589 ($675) €699 ($710.99) Difference €110 Less €110 more 360 video 8K/60fps 8K 50fps Internal Storage 105GB 47GB (of 64GB) Photos 120MP 120MP

DJI’s European pricing puts the Osmo 360 II Standard Combo at €589 and the Adventure Combo at €739. Insta360’s launch pricing puts the X6 Standard Bundle at €699 ($710.99 in the US), and the Essentials Bundle at €799 ($784.99).

My verdict: €110 less buys you the Osmo 360 II, and I think that’s a real argument in its favor—just make sure you’re comparing combo to combo because bundle pricing is always more.

Where the DJI Osmo 360 II wins

I’d go for the DJI Osmo 360 II if you:

Want 8K/60fps for fast motion

Shoot videos while traveling

Need a lot of built-in storage

Care about low-light shooting

TechRadar put it plainly: the Osmo 360 II “fixes its predecessor’s flaws and remains much more affordable than Insta360.” I’d buy it for that value-for-money ratio alone. If I could buy it in the US, that is.

Where the Insta360 X6 wins

I’d pick the X6 if you:

Care about editing

Want Dolby Vision

Need a 360 camera in the US

Shoot adventure content

TechRadar’s review called the X6 the camera to beat “if outright image quality matters above all else.”

DJI Osmo 360 II vs Insta360 X6: Final verdict

For most travelers and solo creators, I’m going with the DJI Osmo 360 II. It combines 8K/60 capture, 105GB of storage, and a cheaper starting price. That’s all hard to argue with if you shoot a lot while traveling.

But if you already work with Insta360 products, or are shopping from the US, just get the Insta360 X6 and don’t overthink it. It’s great for Insta- and TikTok-ready work.