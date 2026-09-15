Insta360 Luna Pro vs DJI Pocket 4: My pick depends on where you live

Insta360

The Insta360 Luna Pro vs DJI Pocket 4 debate just got real. With the global announcement of the Insta360 Luna Pro, vloggers and TikTokers have another serious creator-camera option. And, depending on where you live, a complicated buying decision.

That’s because the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 isn’t officially available in the US, while you can buy it in Europe and other markets. The Luna Pro, meanwhile, is available in both. So, which one should you get if you can choose?

I’ve been looking at these two as someone who writes for plenty of US and EU readers, and I don’t think there’s one universal winner. The Luna Pro is a 1-inch-sensor gimbal camera for people who want high-quality video but don’t want to carry a full camera setup everywhere. The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 solves nearly the same problem, but takes a slightly different approach.

So the answer depends on what—and where—you shoot.

Insta360 Luna Pro vs DJI Pocket 4: My quick verdict

I’m gonna make this easy: if you’re in the US, pick the Luna Pro. It’s officially sold there and shoots native 4K vertical video. At $599.99, it’s a comprehensive tool for creators, especially if you’re just starting out.

For European buyers, I recommend the Pocket 4. At roughly €509 on DJI’s EU store, it undercuts the Luna Pro, selling at €525. That’s a notable difference. The Pocket 4 is also lighter and easier to travel with.

I’ll show you below why the answer flips depending on your country code.

Luna Pro vs Pocket 4 price: This is where the comparison gets weird

DJI

On price, the Pocket 4 wins. The Standard Combo costs €509 through DJI’s EU website, or £445 via its UK retail partner. For the moment, FCC authorization is still pending, so there’s no DJI-sanctioned US sales channel. You can find it on Amazon via third-party resellers for around $689. But it’s a gray-market purchase with no DJI warranty. Risky stuff.

The Insta360 Luna Pro price: $599.99 in the US for the Standard Bundle, or €529 in Europe, per Insta360’s launch coverage. It’s sold officially through Insta360’s store, Amazon, and retailers in both markets. You’ll get all the warranty and after-sales support.

My verdict: For me, the Pocket 4’s European pricing makes a solid case. It’s €20 less for nearly the same features. But how great that savings is depends on how much you value the Luna Pro’s main features.

Luna Pro vs Pocket 4 4K: Do you actually need 8K?

Let’s tackle the Luna Pro’s main selling point: it shoots 8K Dolby Vision video, while the DJI Pocket 4 tops out at 4K. Both cameras use a 1-inch sensor, so this is more of a resolution and processing debate.

So when does 8K matter? When you plan to crop and reframe in post, punching into a wide shot to fake a second camera angle. If you’re shooting for Instagram or TikTok, the gap closes fast.

Engadget’s Osmo Pocket 4 review noted its 1-inch sensor is “noticeably more detailed than the Pocket 3,” so the Pocket 4’s 4K footage is great, but it doesn’t solve the same problem.

My verdict: The Luna Pro wins the resolution battle. But the more important question is: Is 8K worth it to you?

Luna Pro vs Pocket 4 for vertical video: This one matters

DJI

If you’re shooting TikTok, Reels, or YouTube Shorts for money, this one’s important. The Luna Pro shoots native 4K 30fps vertical video with 6K oversampling for extra clarity. In contrast, the Pocket 4’s vertical mode stops at 3K (1728×3072). You only get full 4K in portrait by physically rotating the camera itself.

For content creators, that’s no minor thing. Insta360 frames the Luna Pro’s native vertical mode as solving this exact problem, with rival cameras that cap at 3K in portrait mode.

My verdict: If vertical video is central to your work, I’d take the Luna Pro. Its native 4K vertical capture has the advantage here.

Luna Pro vs Pocket 4 for Travel: Which one would I pack

A camera you travel with or take on location needs to fit in a bag and not ask for your attention until you start using it. In this lineup, the Pocket 4 is the smaller, lighter option. It weighs 190.5g. Compare that to 215 g for the Luna Pro.

Twenty-five grams doesn’t sound like a big difference— until you’re carrying a camera, phone, and laptop through security on an 18-hour travel day. Then, the weight is real.

Battery life is closer. DJI rates the Pocket 4 at up to 240 minutes at 1080p/24fps, dropping closer to three hours when you shoot 4K, according to DJI’s specs. Insta360 rates the Luna Pro at up to four hours, too. Neither will take you through a full day of ActiveTrack or 4K shooting. Either way, you’ll have to pack a charger.

My verdict: I’d give the Pocket 4 the edge as my everyday travel camera. Its smaller body is just easier to travel with.

Luna Pro vs Pocket 4 for vlogging: I’d pick the Luna Pro

DJI

I’ve vlogged before, so I know the struggles of a solo creator firsthand. Besides remembering your script and putting on a good show, you also have to stop and adjust the camera—like constantly. So in that case, the Insta360 Luna Pro has something that can help: a detachable 2-inch OLED touchscreen. It works remotely, so you can operate the camera without holding it. Along with Deep Track and Rapid Focus AI tracking, it feels more doable for anyone shooting alone.

The Pocket 4, for its part, has ActiveTrack 7.0. It lets the camera stay on a subject even at 4x zoom. That, plus Spotlight Follow and gesture controls, makes it a pretty convenient camera and a strong vlogging tool. But between the two, the Luna Pro is better at supporting lone-wolf creators.

My verdict: For solo creators, the Luna Pro’s screen and creator-focused workflow make it the more interesting camera.

Luna Pro vs Pocket 4 for low-light video: It’s closer than you’d think

Both cameras have a 1-inch sensor, but the Pocket 4 carries an f/20 lens while the Luna Pro’s Leica Summicron opens up to f/1.8. On paper, that’s an edge for the Luna Pro in dim restaurants or evening walks.

But the Pocket 4 doesn’t struggle here, either. Engadget’s review found it “bested its predecessor with far more dynamic range and better exposure in shadowed areas that come out dark or fuzzy on the Pocket 3.” That suggests DJI’s processing is doing real work in terms of footage quality. But it lacks the solo-friendly features most beginners and novices want.

My verdict: I’m giving the win to the Luna Pro for its low-light abilities. If you regularly shoot at dusk or indoors, this is a crucial feature.

Where the Insta360 Luna Pro wins for me

The Insta360 Luna Pro is clearly a creator-first camera. If I were making a lot of TikToks or Shorts, its native 4K vertical video is a huge plus. I wouldn’t have to think as much about cropping or repurposing my footage later, so my time shooting counts more.

And for solo creators, the remote-capable detachable screen just makes the entire process more practical, whether you’re demonstrating a product or trying to capture yourself alone.

Then, there’s the trade situation. If I lived in the US, I’d be more inclined to buy the Luna Pro, simply because I could buy it officially.

Where the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 wins for me

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 makes more sense if you’re not a content creator and you just want a really good little camera in your bag for capturing daily videos for personal use.

If most of what you’re shooting is 4K video, it’s also harder to justify spending more on the Luna Pro’s 8K. That, plus its smaller, lighter design, makes it a better camera for everyday use.

Insta360 Luna Pro vs Pocket 4: Final verdict

If I were buying in the US, I’d choose the Luna Pro, hands down. It’s officially available, shoots native 4K vertical, and there’s no legitimate Osmo Pocket 4 competing anyway.

But if I were shopping in Europe, I’d go for the Pocket 4. DJI’s pricing undercuts the Luna Pro, so I’d struggle to justify the extra spend unless vertical video or blogging were priorities.

That’s probably the biggest takeaway. Go Luna Pro if you shoot videos for work; otherwise, the Osmo Pocket Pro is just as good (if it’s available where you are).

Want more camera research? Check out my colleague’s article comparing the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P vs. HOVERAir VERSA.