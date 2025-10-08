Prime Day Deals Last Minute: The Clock’s Ticking on These 60% off (or more) Steals

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Running late? Good. The best last-minute Prime Day Deals live right now...and they’re slashed up to 60% off. From headphones to laptops to smart home gear, these are the steals worth sprinting for before midnight.

Amazon

The early bird doesn’t always catch the worm, especially when it comes to Prime Day Deals last minute. Today’s the final day of October Prime Day sales, and that’s exactly when some of the deepest discounts drop. If you’ve been holding out, you can score tech steals that go well beyond 60% off.

Related: Prime Day Headphone Deals Worth Your Scrolling

Conventional wisdom says to shop early, plan ahead, and avoid the stress. But if you thrive on adrenaline (as I sometimes do), waiting until the last minute means rock-bottom prices. This is the rare day when procrastinators prosper…as long as they move fast.

I dug through Amazon’s discount filters so you don’t have to. From laptops to earbuds to headphones, here are the last-minute Prime Day deals that are actually worth buying.

Prime Day Speaker, Earbud & Headphone Deals Last Minute

If you’re hunting for big audio savings, these last-minute speaker, earbud, and headphone deals bring noise-cancellation, classic wired options, and even cult-favorite buds down to prices too good to skip!

Credit: Beats

Beats Pill (Kim Kardashian Edition) for $49.99 (67% off)

The iconic portable speaker in a bold, Kim Kardashian-approved redesign is heavily discounted. With surprisingly punchy bass for its size, a sleek look, and Apple ecosystem perks (instant pairing, seamless handoff), this is one of those impulse buys that actually pays off.

JBL Live 660NC for $59.95 (66% off)

These noise-canceling headphones won’t break the bank. JBL’s Live 660NC delivers solid bass, decent ANC, and up to 50 hours of playtime. At today’s price, they’re perfect as a backup travel pair or as a go-to for anyone who wants reliable wireless sound.

ONANOFF Made for Amazon Headphones for $29.99 (63% off)

Amazon’s first-party wireless headphones may not be as famous as Beats, but they offer crisp sound, dependable ANC, and ridiculously easy Alexa integration. Consider these a safe, budget-friendly bet for anyone in the Amazon ecosystem.

Sennheiser HD 599 SE $89.95 (63% off)

Audiophile sound without the audiophile tax (at least not today). Open-back design, lush mids, and that signature Sennheiser clarity make these a joy for music lovers. They’re not for airplanes or libraries, but if you want to rediscover your Spotify playlists, this is the time.

Aesign USB-C Wired Headphones for $4.99 (62% off)

Sometimes wired just works better. These simple, lightweight earphones are great backups for travel or office use, and they still deliver surprisingly clean audio for the price. At today’s price, they’d make great stocking-stuffers.

Rulefiss Wireless Earbuds for $23.99 (88% off)

Budget earbuds can be hit or miss, but these are impressively capable. Yep, they’re waterproof, noise-canceling, and ready for workouts or commutes. For less than the price of dinner out, they’re a default “why not” buy.

Prime Day Smart Home Deals Last Minute

From smart glasses to security cameras, these last-minute Prime Day smart home deals are perfect for upgrading your space with Alexa, video monitoring, and everyday convenience.

Credit: Amazon

Amazon Echo Frames + Echo Spot Bundle for $119.99 (66% off)

In the market for smart glasses that don’t make you look like a sci-fi extra? The Echo Frames blend subtle style with Alexa voice control, notifications, and hands-free audio. If you’ve been curious about wearables beyond watches, this is the most affordable on-ramp yet. Plus, this deal comes bundled with an Echo Spot—so you really can control your smart home from anywhere, hands free!

Blink Outdoor 4 XR + Mini 2 for $129.99 (62% off)

Get comprehensive coverage of your home for less with this Blink Outdoor 4 XR + Mini 2 Bundle. This indoor and outdoor security cam combo offers extended range, a 2-year battery life, and crazy easy setup. Plug the Mini 2 in just about any spot in your home to check on pets and people. The Outdoor 4 notifies you about motion faster, thanks to its dual-zone detection.

Luna 2K Security Camera for $19.99 (60% off)

A 360-degree view with pan-tilt tracking and spotlight features, the 2025 Luna 2K Indoor Security Camera is like having a security guard in your living room. Clear 2K footage plus smart detection makes it a worthwhile purchase for anyone looking to upgrade home monitoring without monthly fees.

Lefant Robot Vacuum (Self-Emptying M2 Plus) for $199.99 (71% off)

If you’ve ever sworn off vacuuming (I know I have), this Lefant robot is your perfect alibi. It not only vacuums and mops in one pass, but it also empties itself into a dustbin that can go weeks before needing attention. Compact enough to slip under couches and smart enough to map your floors, it’s basically the lazy person’s best friend. At today’s last-minute Prime Day deal, the price makes it a guilt-free upgrade.

Prime Day Gadget Deals Last Minute

Chargers, label printers, and portable power…sometimes it’s the little things that make the biggest difference. These last-minute Prime Day gadget deals are discounted and seriously useful.

Credit: Anker

Anker MagGo Charger for $8.54 (66% off)

This one’s for forgetful phone owners (guilty). The MagGo snaps magnetically to your device for fast wireless charging, doubles as a stand, and is slim enough to throw in a bag. Anker rarely disappoints, and at this discount, it’s cheaper than a sandwich in the city.

Nemonic AI Label Printer $65.99 (61% off)

If you’re an organization fanatic, this is a real gem. The Nemonic printer syncs with your phone and prints crisp, adhesive labels for work, home, or hobbies. It’s a productivity hack disguised as a gadget—and the discount + fun design makes it extra tempting.

MeatStick Wireless Thermometer for $49.99 (60% off)

Grill masters, rejoice: no more hovering over the barbecue like a nervous parent. The MeatStick goes straight into your roast or steak and beams real-time temperatures to your phone via Bluetooth. It even works in ovens and rotisseries. This means you can finally sip a drink and relax while cooking instead of constantly poking at the meat. With this last-minute Prime Day discount, it’s the smartest way to upgrade your holiday roasts.

Anker SOLIX F200 Portable Power Station (A1780) for $799 (60% off)

Whether you’re prepping for a road trip, a camping weekend, or just want peace of mind at home, Anker’s portable power station is a beast. Multiple AC and USB-C ports mean it can juice up your laptop, phone, and even small appliances. Quiet, compact, and backed by Anker’s reliability, it’s the kind of backup power you don’t realize you need…until the lights go out.

Prime Day Laptop Deals Last Minute

Need a new laptop for school, work, or streaming? These Prime Day laptop deals bring reliable HP machines down to super-affordable prices.

Credit: HP

HP 17.3″ HD Laptop for $849.99 (62% off)

This 17.3-inch HP Laptop delivers a massive screen, a fingerprint reader, and enough horsepower for everyday tasks. If you or a student in your life needs a budget laptop that can handle notes, streaming, and browsing, there’s never been a better time to buy.

HP 2025 Student Laptop for $364.99 (76% off)

The HP14-inch Laptop 2025 is lightweight, compact, and built for basic workloads. It’s no gaming machine, but for students who need something simple for classes and browsing, this is one of those under-the-radar finds that makes sense at 60% off.

Final Word on Prime Day Deals

If you’ve been waiting to shop Prime Day deals, now’s your chance. These last-minute Prime Day Deals are proof that procrastination pays…sometimes…at least until the clock strikes midnight. Grab the tech steals that speak to you, because after tonight, they vanish.