eBay Black Friday deals: co-branding with BLUETTI, Reolink & SmallRig for up to 40% OFF!

Rev up your camping adventures with unbeatable eBay Black Friday steals! BLUETTI, Reolink, and Smallrig join forces to grant you incredible discounts.

BLUETTI AC70 powers your off-grid adventures

Discover amazing eBay Black Friday deals for camping equipment! Renowned outdoor brands—BLUETTI, Reolink, and Smallrig—have teamed up to offer a 20% discount during Black Friday.

BLUETTI is a portable energy source for uninterrupted power in the great outdoors. From extreme weather at home to camping trips, BLUETTI power stations have you covered.

Combine your BLUETTI purchase with special deals on 2 essential glamping products.

Reolink camera surveillance system: Keep a watchful eye on your surroundings with accessible cellphone or laptop monitoring. Safety is paramount, especially at night.

Smallrig camera rigs: Capture your adventures with stability and a firm grip. Mount options include handheld cages, shoulder mounts, and tripods—great for dense bushes and rugged terrain.

These deals began November 14th and continue through November 27th. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to score incredible savings!

A BLUETTI solar generator during an RV trip

Meet the BLUETTI solar generator

Going off the grid in the past meant taking the bare necessities and leaving all conveniences behind.

But, these days, with BLUETTI power systems, you can solve your thirst for adventure in more comfort. Yes, you can have rechargeable power for lights, portable refrigerators, laptops, cameras, and smartphones. That way, you experience life in nature without completely losing touch with the world.

BLUETTI PS72 portable power station: 700W 716 Wh

The BLUETTI PS72 has all the essential features you expect from a BLUETTI portable power station. So you can count on it to be safe, sustainable, fast charging, and smart, with some key differences.

Key features and benefits.

Size and weight : The PS72 weighs only 21.4 lbs. So it’s light enough to fit in a backpack, making it ideal for hiking and camping trips in rugged terrain.

: The PS72 weighs only 21.4 lbs. So it’s light enough to fit in a backpack, making it ideal for hiking and camping trips in rugged terrain. Connectivity : This ultra-portable power bank has a wireless charging pad, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, 5 AC outlets, and 2 DC outlets.

: This ultra-portable power bank has a wireless charging pad, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, 5 AC outlets, and 2 DC outlets. Accessories and benefits: The PS72 has the usual set of cables for home and solar charging. It also has BLUETTI’s 2-year warranty and customer service facility.

BLUETTI PS72 at a beach

BLUETTI AC70 portable power station: 1,000W 768 Wh

Meanwhile, BLUETTI’s latest offering is the AC70. It’s an impressive power bank for anyone who wants to stay connected while in the great outdoors. This solar-powered power station has some incredible features in a fully compact and portable size.

Key features and benefits

Power capacity : With 768 Wh and 1,000W output, the AC70 has 7 AC power outlets, 4 USB ports for laptops and phone charging, and even a 12V DC output. The AC70 can easily handle all your gear, including kettles, refrigerators, hair dryers, and portable air conditioning units.

: With 768 Wh and 1,000W output, the AC70 has 7 AC power outlets, 4 USB ports for laptops and phone charging, and even a 12V DC output. The AC70 can easily handle all your gear, including kettles, refrigerators, hair dryers, and portable air conditioning units. Fast charging : Using AC power, you can charge the AC70 to 80% in just 45 minutes and 100% in 1.5 hours. During your trip, you can charge the AC70 using a solar power generator at up to 500W in 2 hours or less. You can even use a car’s cigarette lighter port to top up the charge.

: Using AC power, you can charge the AC70 to 80% in just 45 minutes and 100% in 1.5 hours. During your trip, you can charge the AC70 using a solar power generator at up to 500W in 2 hours or less. You can even use a car’s cigarette lighter port to top up the charge. Smart management : The BLUETTI app lets you control the power bank remotely. Monitor its status from your smartphone wherever you are.

: The BLUETTI app lets you control the power bank remotely. Monitor its status from your smartphone wherever you are. Accessories and benefits : The AC70 power generator has everything you need. This includes an AC charging cable, a car charging cable, and a solar connection cable. The AC70 has a 5-year warranty, a user manual, and BLUETTI’s excellent, friendly customer service.

: The AC70 power generator has everything you need. This includes an AC charging cable, a car charging cable, and a solar connection cable. The AC70 has a 5-year warranty, a user manual, and BLUETTI’s excellent, friendly customer service. Safety and sustainability: All BLUETTI power stations have durable, safe LiFePO4 batteries and an integrated Battery Management System. They ensure there is no risk of short-circuit, overloading, or fire. In addition, BLUETTI has always invested in green technology. It is committed to sustainable energy, offering eco-friendly power solutions for outdoor and home use.

BLUETTI AC180 at a rocky beach

BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station: 1,800W 1,152 Wh

Moreover, when you need additional power, the AC180 is ideal for family camping trips.

Key features and benefits

Capacity : This is a powerful 1,800W AC power station with 11 charging ports for multiple devices. You also get 4 full-size AC outlets and a 100-watt charger for laptops and smartphones.

: This is a powerful 1,800W AC power station with 11 charging ports for multiple devices. You also get 4 full-size AC outlets and a 100-watt charger for laptops and smartphones. Fast charging : Using an AC wall adapter, you can charge to 100% in just one hour—and about 3 hours using solar panels.

: Using an AC wall adapter, you can charge to 100% in just one hour—and about 3 hours using solar panels. Pass-through charging : It also allows pass-through charging while you use it as a power bank.

: It also allows pass-through charging while you use it as a power bank. Accessories, etc: Additionally, the AC180 has a regular set of charging cables, a manual, and a warranty. It also meets the same safety and sustainability criteria as all BLUETTI products.

Get a co-branding bonus

Reolink, BLUETTI, and SmallRig are teaming up for a special promotion from November 14th to November 27th.

This collaboration combines state-of-the-art surveillance technology, dependable power solutions, and inventive camera accessories to elevate camping adventures. Together, the trio is dedicated to delivering outdoor tools that provide adventurers with a safe, enriching outdoor experience.

Here is a detailed product list.

In addition, you can take advantage of a 20% discount on eBay for the following products: Reolink Go PT Ultra with Reolink solar panel 2, Reolink Argus PT with Reolink solar panel, and Reolink Duo 2 WiFi. Get Code: BRS-RR20



Furthermore, use code BRSBFCM25 to enjoy a 20% discount on the SmallRig V Mount Battery (50w/99w). There’s also a 20% discount on the SmallRig Camera Video Tripod, SmallRig Camera Tripod, and SmallRig 60W Bi-Color COB. Don’ t miss out on these fantastic discounts available exclusively on eBay.

Conclusion

The BLUETTI portable solar-powered generators allow you to venture into the wild without losing vital connections. Now, combined with Reolink, they keep you safe on the trail—while Smallrig helps you produce cinematic memories.

Remember, this Black Friday eBay deal is an outstanding opportunity to buy these excellent products together for an incredible price. So seize the day and prepare for the trip of a lifetime!