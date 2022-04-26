Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni can vacuum and mop your floors, clean itself, and more

Looking for the latest and greatest robot vacuum? If you want a feature-packed, super-smart robo-vac, you don't need to look any further than the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni. It can vacuum, it can mop, and it can even clean itself. That's not all, though. Read on to find out what other slick features this AI-powered robot vacuum has to offer.

When robot vacuums first hit the market, it was more of a luxury than anything else. They were expensive and, while they did work, they weren’t as effective as early adopters would have preferred. Cut to more recently and almost every retail store carrying home goods sells them. This is because they’re far cheaper and more efficacious than ever. In fact, when I bought a robot vacuum years ago it was a steal of a deal. I had never heard of the brand before, but the model on sale had fantastic reviews. It was none other than a Deebot N79s (and yes I do love it). Now, there’s a new offering from the robo-vac maker: The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni. It comes with a steep price tag, but a load of high-end features. Let’s take a gander at what this impressive model brings to consumers.

Deebot X1 Omni comes with an advanced docking station

Provides superior vacuuming and mopping capabilities

Right away, the first and most obvious question is how well it can vacuum, right? Well, the Deebot X1 Omni is a beastly house cleaner. It has 5000Pa suction power, along with middle and side brushes. The robot also offers mopping capabilities and incorporates the new OZMO Turbo 2.0 rotating mop system. It’s a process that involves dual pressurized mops that spin and help remove dirt, stains, and other undesirable ickiness from your floor. The only negatives here are that the middle roller brush could be a little better and you need to remove the mopping pads to vacuum.

Features improved AI and a built-in Yiko voice assistant

In order for a robot vacuum to be effective there needs to be some degree of artificial intelligence applied. Though some robo-vacs can use minimal AI and operate using random vacuuming patterns, the more proven methods utilize things like auto-mapping. The Deebot X1 Omni comes with AIVI 3D and TrueMapping 2.0 technologies supported by a Horizon Sunrise 3 processor. Not only that but there’s a built-in voice assistant (named Yiko) that adds voice control. Yiko actually takes advantage of Google’s voice semantics as well, which helps make it even smarter.

Includes a docking station and can even clean itself

Adding to Deebot X1 Omni’s autonomy is its ability to empty itself using its docking station. The docking station is where the robot charges, but also where it empties its dirt basin into the station’s larger dust bag. This helps reduce how often you need to empty things yourself. The dock also has 2 different water tanks for mopping and can store extra pads and brushes. There’s even a handy self-cleaning function built into Deebot to assist in keeping things running smoothly. The docking station’s biggest drawback is simply how large it is. However, if you’ve got a good spot for it that’s a little out of the way, it will be that much less of an eyesore.

Offers a security camera with 2-way audio communication

Welp. This is one feature we didn’t expect to see in a robot vacuum. Not gonna lie. But hey, the more features the merrier is what we say! The X1 Omni has its own Starlight front-facing camera and 2-way audio communication. It’s not exactly something you’re going to rely on to guard your home, but it’s a cool addition that provides a new way to scout your home in the event you need an extra set of eyes while you’re away. More specifically, a mobile set of eyes. It’s also a good way to convince your pets that you’re the machine god that controls the strange furless creature that roams the halls making whirring noises. “Yes, Spot, I see you chewing the sofa. You’re in big trouble mister!”

An expensive, yet awesome, robot vacuum cleaner

There’s no getting around the fact that Ecovacs’s Deebot X1 Omni is sticker-shock-inducing. That, of course, doesn’t mean it’s not worth it. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly robot vacuum that can handle the basics efficiently, there are certainly more affordable options out there–even from Ecovacs. If you’re looking for the smartest and most feature-rich robo-vac that money can buy, this might be your jam after all. It’s not perfect by any means, but it’s definitely one of the coolest options there is right now.

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is available here for $1,400.