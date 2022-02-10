ROIDMI EVA: auto-mop-washing, self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner now available on Indiegogo

Amy Poole on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Robot vacuums have various styles and features and have improved over the last couple of years. The ROIDMI EVA, now available on Indiegogo, is one of the best yet.

ROIDMI EVA solves the inconveniences of traditional robot vacuums

Robot vacuums have developed significantly, but they’re still not able to completely free your hands. Some models require frequently cleaning the dust tray by hand. Others require handwashing the mopping pads, making home cleaning more complicated than before.

Now, ROIDMI has released an auto-mop-washing self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner: ROIDMI EVA. It offers a one-stop cleaning solution: it can empty the robot dust tray, wash, and sterilize the mopping pads.

ROIDMI EVA has solved the inconvenience of traditional robot vacuums and mops. So you no longer have to clean the mopping pad and dust tray by hand. It covers all the steps of home cleaning and breaks the “curse” of handwashing.

ROIDMI EVA adds more ease to your household chores

ROIDMI EVA automatically washes the mop & self-empties

Keep your hands free of dust with the ROIDMI EVA. It’s an auto-mop-washing, mop-drying, self-emptying, antibacterial, and mold-free vacuum and mop. It can wash the mop pads, dry the pads, and empty the dust tray automatically after cleaning. And the vacuuming, mopping, and washing status is clear to see on the LED color screen.

Moreover, there are two 4-liter tanks in symmetric positions. One for clean water and the other for wastewater. When the robot docks back to recharge and wash the mopping pad, the station will pump clean water from the tank on the right side, wash the mopping pads, and pump the wastewater to the other tank.

The whole process is automatic. Other than washing the mopping pads, the station can also empty the dust tray after cleaning. Additionally, there’s a 3-liter dust bag that’s 99.9% antibacterial and odor resistant.

For most families, the bag is enough for 60 days. When you need to replace it, simply take it out, and throw it away. It’s enclosed to avoid secondary pollution, so it’s very friendly for people who are allergic to dust.

It’s worth mentioning that the ROIDMI EVA also features turbo air drying to wash and dry the mopping pad quickly. Even if you’ve washed the mopping pad, it might still breed bacteria when it’s damp. So it’s effective to prevent the mopping pad from smelling or growing bacteria.

Its mopping pads are 99% antibacterial

This vacuum boosts suction and provides efficient mopping

The ROIDMI EVA provides high-performance household cleaning. The 3 vacuuming and mopping modes work closely when the robot is on a mission. Furthermore, it has two 4-inch W-shape HL mopping pads, which are 99% antibacterial.

These pads work with the 180 rpm rotation speed and 12N force against the floor. And they simulate hand mopping to clean the floor more deeply and thoroughly.

Additionally, this robot vacuum has a suction power of 3,200 Pa. All the while, the side brush speed changes dynamically. And the floating suction nozzle can adjust to the uneven floor to effortlessly suck in most dust and big or small particles.

Additionally, the ROIDMI EVA provides a worry-free user experience. It has Gen 4.0 LDS Lidar navigation, PSD corner detection, super sensing precise mapping, recharge and return, and linear cleaning along the wall.

It also has features like defining different rooms, building virtual walls, cleaning by area, compartment and integration, naming the rooms, etc. to customize cleaning modes for different spaces.

Moreover, this vacuum can detect obstacles and move around them or climb barriers as high as 20 mm. Best of all, the 5,200 mAh battery can last for 250 minutes at most and clean 250 square meters in a run. Moreover, it’s compatible with the Mi Home app, Alexa, and Google Assistant for smart and efficient voice control.

The ROIDMI EVA will be priced at $999, and it is available on Indiegogo for $749. If you have a friend to buy this hands-free gadget with, get the best discount: 2 for $1,348 ($674 each).