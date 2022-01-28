Elgato Stream Deck Pedal features hands-free control & customizable actions

By Mark Gulino on Jan 28, 2022, 10:45 am EST under Product Reviews,

Calling all streamers! There's a new gadget in town, and it lends you more than a hand. In fact, Elgato's Stream Deck Pedal frees your hands for the tasks that matter to content creators like you.

Elgato Stream Deck Pedal features hands-free control & customizable actions
Elgato’s Stream Deck Pedal helps you stay hands-free

Elgato is back at it again with a new gadget that streamers and content creators are going to love. Adding to its many other great control accessories for those forging exciting video streams is the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal.

It may not seem like much at first glance, but it’s quite the contrary. This device brings yet another layer of control that will prove most effective for complex sessions.

Want to know more about it? Let’s check it out!

Elgato Stream Deck Pedal features hands-free control, plus customizable actions
Elgato Stream Deck Pedal fits easily under your workstation

Brings a whole new way to control your streams

If you’re a streamer or content creator it goes without saying that you’re hands are busy enough as it is. Especially if you’re a streaming gamer, since you juggle gameplay controls while managing effects. That’s where the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal comes into play.

Using your feet you can keep your hands on what’s most important without sacrificing your ability to initiate important actions. Mute your mic, trigger effects, whatever you need—all with an easy tap.

Expands actions beyond your desk or workstation

There are, of course, tasks that require you to be away from a desk or workstation. For example, those doing unboxing videos or cooking activities or performing music and theatrics may need greater flexibility.

With the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal, you can plug it in but pull it further out. This lets you step away from your computer or laptop when you need to.

Elgato Stream Deck Pedal official promo

Offers a slew of customizable tasks and commands

One of the most significant features that broadens the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal’s spectrum of functionality is the way in which it can be programmed. You can create separate profiles to diversify your layouts.

You can use user-friendly software to assign macros. You can even trigger chain reactions with its Multi-Action feature. This means you can launch a string of actions all at once with a single pedal tap.

Holds up well to everyday use and abuse

Wondering what the pedal hardware is like? Pretty darn good if you ask us. It features a grippy surface that doesn’t lose traction along with antiskid feet.

The heavy-duty chassis also includes interchangeable springs so you can adjust the pedal pressure. A USB-C port supports cables up to 16 feet. The whole pedal weighs in at just over 2 lbs.

Elgato Stream Deck Pedal features hands-free control, plus customizable actions
Stream Deck Pedal is durable and simple to use

Is a great tool to have in your streaming arsenal

Whether you’re building your first streaming studio or expanding your current one, Elgato’s new pedal will be a fantastic edition. When combined with Elgato’s base Stream Deck device, it’s a perfect match.

Streaming can be a complicated fast-paced activity involving a lot of different processes, so it only makes sense to give yourself every advantage you can. If you’re looking for another great tool to add to your streaming arsenal, give the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal a try.

The Elgato Stream Deck Pedal will be back in stock in February, and you can order it here for $90.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
10 Product concepts of 2022: Razer Project Sophia, Dell Concept Pari & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Product concepts of 2022: Razer Project Sophia, Dell Concept Pari & more

It wouldn’t be January without a host of new concept gadgets to blow our minds and inspire innovation this year and beyond. And these 10 product concepts of 2022 don’t disappoint. On the useful end of the spectrum is the..
Most useful air quality monitors for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most useful air quality monitors for your home

Between VOCs and trapped viruses, indoor air can be more harmful than what’s outside. But don’t worry, it’s easy to improve when you add any of these useful air quality monitors to your home’s setup. Related: Smart home gadgets guide—best..
Create photorealistic HD avatars, videos, and virtual assistants with AvaSynth
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Create photorealistic HD avatars, videos, and virtual assistants with AvaSynth

Whether you’re a content creator or business owner with an online platform, AvaSynth is a next-generation text-to-video platform that could help. It creates unique video avatars and virtual assistants to improve your online presence, eliminating hiring people to film and..
Best gadgets for content creators & which ones to buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets for content creators & which ones to buy in 2022

If you make a living via social media platforms, the best gadgets for content creators in 2022 can help you produce better, more professional material. From lighting to synthesizers, these are the products to invest in. Related: Best wireless charging..
Meta’s Research SuperCluster will be the fastest AI supercomputer by the end of 2022
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Meta’s Research SuperCluster will be the fastest AI supercomputer by the end of 2022

Meta is working on a new AI supercomputer. This likely won’t come as a surprise to those familiar with the companies other endeavors. After all, it takes a lot of advanced computing and algorithms to run its famous social media..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

HP’s new all-in-one PCs include wireless charging stands, monitor mode & WFH tools
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

HP’s new all-in-one PCs include wireless charging stands, monitor mode & WFH tools

Working from home has brought many needs to light that tech companies have been eager to fulfill. Among the many different kinds of gadgets and devices used in remote work, few are as essential as the PC. While it may..
Coolest NFT displays for your digital art
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coolest NFT displays for your digital art

Got a rare piece of digital art sitting in your crypto wallet? Display it for all the world to see with some of the coolest NFT displays for your digital art. From affordable digital frames to gallery-worthy smart canvases, these..
Keep your belongings dry even in torrential storms with this all-weather backpack
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Keep your belongings dry even in torrential storms with this all-weather backpack

Take your laptops and other devices anywhere—even on a boat—with the Breakwater Supply’s Explorer Waterproof Backpack. This all-weather everyday backpack has a 25-liter capacity pack and fits a 16-inch laptop. Best of all, it’s 100% waterproof, even in severe weather...
Quell fitness gaming console brings a fun and interactive new way to exercise
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Quell fitness gaming console brings a fun and interactive new way to exercise

It likely goes without saying that most of us prefer to be in shape. Of course, not all of us are cut from the same cloth. While there are those who live for leaping out of bed or departing from..
Keychron Q2 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard lets you personalize every part
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Keychron Q2 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard lets you personalize every part

When a PC ships with a keyboard accessory, it generally isn’t something to write home about. For as pricey as laptops can be, their keyboards can still leave much to be desired. That’s why a third-party keyboard is sometimes preferable..
Opera Crypto Browser offers built-in crypto wallet with NFT exchange access
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Opera Crypto Browser offers built-in crypto wallet with NFT exchange access

There are a handful of web browsers that come to mind when you think of exploring the internet. One that’s been around since nearly the beginning is the Opera web browser. While popular browsers like Chrome tend to dominate the..