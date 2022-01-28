Elgato Stream Deck Pedal features hands-free control & customizable actions

Calling all streamers! There's a new gadget in town, and it lends you more than a hand. In fact, Elgato's Stream Deck Pedal frees your hands for the tasks that matter to content creators like you.

Elgato’s Stream Deck Pedal helps you stay hands-free

Elgato is back at it again with a new gadget that streamers and content creators are going to love. Adding to its many other great control accessories for those forging exciting video streams is the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal.

It may not seem like much at first glance, but it’s quite the contrary. This device brings yet another layer of control that will prove most effective for complex sessions.

Want to know more about it? Let’s check it out!

Elgato Stream Deck Pedal fits easily under your workstation

Brings a whole new way to control your streams

If you’re a streamer or content creator it goes without saying that you’re hands are busy enough as it is. Especially if you’re a streaming gamer, since you juggle gameplay controls while managing effects. That’s where the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal comes into play.

Using your feet you can keep your hands on what’s most important without sacrificing your ability to initiate important actions. Mute your mic, trigger effects, whatever you need—all with an easy tap.

Expands actions beyond your desk or workstation

There are, of course, tasks that require you to be away from a desk or workstation. For example, those doing unboxing videos or cooking activities or performing music and theatrics may need greater flexibility.

With the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal, you can plug it in but pull it further out. This lets you step away from your computer or laptop when you need to.

Offers a slew of customizable tasks and commands

One of the most significant features that broadens the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal’s spectrum of functionality is the way in which it can be programmed. You can create separate profiles to diversify your layouts.

You can use user-friendly software to assign macros. You can even trigger chain reactions with its Multi-Action feature. This means you can launch a string of actions all at once with a single pedal tap.

Holds up well to everyday use and abuse

Wondering what the pedal hardware is like? Pretty darn good if you ask us. It features a grippy surface that doesn’t lose traction along with antiskid feet.

The heavy-duty chassis also includes interchangeable springs so you can adjust the pedal pressure. A USB-C port supports cables up to 16 feet. The whole pedal weighs in at just over 2 lbs.

Stream Deck Pedal is durable and simple to use

Is a great tool to have in your streaming arsenal

Whether you’re building your first streaming studio or expanding your current one, Elgato’s new pedal will be a fantastic edition. When combined with Elgato’s base Stream Deck device, it’s a perfect match.

Streaming can be a complicated fast-paced activity involving a lot of different processes, so it only makes sense to give yourself every advantage you can. If you’re looking for another great tool to add to your streaming arsenal, give the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal a try.

The Elgato Stream Deck Pedal will be back in stock in February, and you can order it here for $90.