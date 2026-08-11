Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
InfiMaker K1 Pro-Grade 5-Axis Desktop CNC Machine URXR One Lightweight Spatial Display Glasses Fi Ultra Satellite GPS Tracker for Adventurous Dogs DJI AP100 Parachute for Matrice 400 Drone Safety
Trending:
Google Event
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Pixel 11Pixel 11 ProPixel 11 Pro FoldPixel Buds Pro 2Pixel TagPixel Watch 5
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsGadgets for MenUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Google Event
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Pixel 11
Pixel 11 Pro
Pixel 11 Pro Fold
Pixel Buds Pro 2
Pixel Tag
Pixel Watch 5
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Gadgets for Men
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Coffee Accessories
Caviar’s $6,139 Ray-Ban smart glasses make luxury the least of my concerns
Tech News

Caviar’s $6,139 Ray-Ban smart glasses make luxury the least of my concerns

Aug 11, 2026, 5:07 pm EDT
3 min read
0 comments
Caviar’s $6,139 Ray-Ban smart glasses make luxury the least of my concerns
Image Credit: Caviar

The Roberto Cavalli of personal technology, Dubai-based Caviar, has released an eyewear lineup that, beyond the eye-watering prices, comes with another controversial detail. Scroll through any subreddit dedicated to smart glasses, and you’ll find plenty of concerns about nonconsensual filming. Earlier in 2026, the BBC reported that a woman entering a London shopping center was approached by a man wearing smart glasses, who then demanded money to remove a video from social media that left her feeling “humiliated.” That’s what makes me approach Caviar’s Odyssey collection with suspicion, even though I find the designs intriguing in their Cavalli-esque extravagance.

Luxury doesn’t fix the privacy problem

I’m all for Meta’s new feature that disables the camera if it detects that someone has tampered with or destroyed the glasses’ privacy LED. The update targets modders who have gone as far as physically drilling into the recording light to get rid of it. Fair enough. And honestly, the feature could come in handy when someone standing right in front of you is filming something… or someone.

But what happens when that person is several meters away? That little privacy LED is still difficult to spot, and that makes Caviar’s decision to turn a controversial piece of tech into a luxury accessory harder for me to get behind.

Every one of the 24 pairs in the Odyssey collection is handcrafted and assembled at the Caviar Atelier. Artisans forge the decorative details one by one, add the engravings, polish each surface, and handle the final assembly by hand. There’s clearly a lot of work going into making these glasses stand out. The problem is that the person in front of the wearer still has to spot a tiny recording light while staring at a pair of glasses designed to grab their attention.

And let’s not forget that, while smart glasses makers are finally taking style seriously—look at Kylie Jenner’s collaboration with Meta—their main appeal is still functionality. Hands-free calls and audio playback are the reasons you buy smart glasses. If style is your top priority, you could always buy a pair from Cartier or Tom Ford.

So I’m struggling to see why someone would spend $6,139 on the Odyssey collection. Maybe a collector could justify it. But then again, if the glasses spend most of their life sitting in a display case, what’s the point of making them smart in the first place?

Caviar has a taste for excess

Video Credit: Caviar

Roberto Cavalli built his name on fashion that was loud, ornate, and impossible to confuse with anything else. Caviar takes pretty much the same approach to technology. The Odyssey glasses start with the familiar Wayfarer shape, then pile on 24K gold, sterling silver, engraved decorative plaques, black enamel details, and a crocodile-leather charging case.

The ancient Greek inspiration gives the collection a bit more personality, too. Caviar says the decorative details are inspired by Ithaca, the mythical home of Odysseus, while the star-shaped black enamel motifs represent the night sky that guided him home. The combination of gold and a matte-black frame also reminds me of my favorite pair of Cavalli Class sneakers.

But that’s exactly why the privacy issue is so difficult to ignore. Caviar has gone to great lengths to make these glasses impossible to miss, yet the one feature that matters most to everyone around the wearer—the recording indicator—is still just a tiny light.

Someone might notice the gold before they ever notice the camera.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
I’m calling it: Meta’s VR era is over—new Ray-Ban AI glasses are the real future
I’m calling it: Meta’s VR era is over—new Ray-Ban AI glasses are the real future
Wearable Tech
By Lauren Wadowsky
Meta Ray-Ban Display vs. Rokid Glasses: why I’d actually wear one in public
Meta Ray-Ban Display vs. Rokid Glasses: why I’d actually wear one in public
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino
Will the Ray-Ban Stories finally make wearable tech more stylish?
Will the Ray-Ban Stories finally make wearable tech more stylish?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
First impressions: Why Meta’s cheapest smart glasses yet made me both impressed and skeptical
First impressions: Why Meta’s cheapest smart glasses yet made me both impressed and skeptical
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
First impressions: This social media banning phone is expensive but the idea makes sense
First impressions: This social media banning phone is expensive but the idea makes sense

Latest Blog Posts

Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Made by Google 2026: Pixel 11 Pro gets more storage but less RAM
Made by Google 2026: Pixel 11 Pro gets more storage but less RAM
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
TESSAN AERO 5000: A magnetic power bank that’s betting on thinness
TESSAN AERO 5000: A magnetic power bank that’s betting on thinness
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
IFA 2026 announcements have one very loud absence, and I don’t think Samsung has thought it through
IFA 2026 announcements have one very loud absence, and I don’t think Samsung has thought it through
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
InfiMaker K1: A 5-axis CNC that’s trying to fit on a desk
InfiMaker K1: A 5-axis CNC that’s trying to fit on a desk
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
Why product launches need stronger visual assets before they go live
Why product launches need stronger visual assets before they go live
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
Made by Google 2026: Pixel 11 Pro gets more storage but less RAM TESSAN AERO 5000: A magnetic power bank that’s betting on thinness Caviar’s $6,139 Ray-Ban smart glasses make luxury the least of my concerns
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept