Meta Ray-Ban Display vs. Rokid Glasses: why I’d actually wear one in public

The Meta Ray-Bans will be available soon. But how do they compare with 2025's other cool smart glasses, the Rokid Glasses? I'm putting them side to side to find out out...and tell you which ones I'd wear myself.

Last month, I wrote about the upcoming Meta Ray-Ban Display (code-named Meta Hypernova). Back then, I’ll admit it, I was a skeptic. My conundrums were these: do we really need to spend upwards of $800 for a device that still relies on our phones? And, do we even have the systems in place to support such glasses? Well, the Ray-Ban Display impressed me with their gesture-controlled features and stylish design.

But, the Meta Ray-Ban Display aren’t the only smart glasses trying to win us over this year. In August, Rokid announced its Rokid Glasses, which promise immersive AR and productivity features of their own. But, in the battle of Meta Ray-Ban Display vs. Rokid Glasses which one is the better purchase? Keep reading for my side-by-side comparison!

Meta Ray-Ban Display vs. Rokid Glasses: Design & Wearability

Design and wearability are everything with smart glasses. If they’re clunky or weird-looking, I’m not wearing them and I don’t think you will either. The true winner here is whichever pair hides the most tech in a lightish, stylish frame. So, which one actually pulls it off?

The Meta Ray-Ban Display looks like a pair of Ray-Bans, but a bit thicker. They give off “eccentric writer” vibes, which is a compliment. Reviewers so far have been impressed with how normal they look, and that’s thanks to Meta teaming up with Ray-Ban. Could we really expect anything less? The lenses even auto-tint into sunglasses depending on the light; practical and undeniably cool.

Then there’s the neural wristband. While it’s unique, it doesn’t scream “sci-fi accessory.” Most reviewers say it disappears into your outfit unless you point it out. It rests just above your wrist bone, and tiny interior electrodes quietly pick up your motor neuron signals.

The Rokid Glasses take a different approach. They’re less of a fashion statement more like tech you can actually live with. At just 49g, they’re super light, which makes a big difference if you’re wearing them all day. They’re not going to land in Vogue spreads anytime soon, but in a Wired feature? Absolutely. They’re low-key enough that you can wear them to the grocery store without anyone giving you a second glance. Sometimes, that’s what I’m going for.

Winner: Meta Ray-Ran Display for their fashion-forward look.

Meta Ray-Ban Display vs. Rokid Glasses: Display

Meta’s approach is subtle and surprisingly elegant. The full-color, high-res display only pops up when you need it, in the right lens, off to the side. It’s a display that’s meant for short, handy interactions like glancing at a message, checking directions, or previewing a photo. Essentially, it’s like having your phone tucked into the corner of your vision…definitely something I can appreciate!

Rokid is more tech-forward. The Dual green MicroLED displays deliver 480×398 per eye. That means, they give you a full-on display with a 23° field of view and 1500 nits of brightness—bright enough to stand out even in daylight. These displays can show translations, maps, presentation notes, or live conversation transcripts right in your field of vision, powered by AI including ChatGPT. Object recognition, smart assistance, instant answers; it’s like carrying a tiny supercomputer on your face.

Winner: Rokid takes the cake with its robust and AR-forward display.

Meta Ray-Ban Display vs. Rokid Glasses: Controls and Interaction

Meta went all-in on futuristic control with the Neural Band. This wrist-based EMG sensor reads your muscle signals, letting your fingers and arms communicate with the glasses. You can scroll, select, and (eventually) even write messages without tapping on a keypad…which sounds like heaven, to me. Reviewers say the functioning is smooth and keeps your hands free.

Rokid takes a more traditional route. It uses combination of voice, buttons, and a touchpad on the right stem. It’s straightforward, functional, and doesn’t require any new learning curves, even though it doesn’t have the futuristic muscles as controls like Meta’s Neural Band. The dual MicroLED displays do give Rokid a leg up for multitasking. I can see translations, read notes, and view environment at the same time.

Winner: Meta Ray-Ban Display. The muscle-controlled features are just too cool.

Meta Ray-Ban Display vs. Rokid Glasses: Battery & Charging

Battery life is one of those things you won’t fully appreciate until your glasses die mid-coffee run—or mid-navigation. Meta’s glasses get the obvious convenience points. The mixed-use battery life clocks in at around 6 hours, but the portable (and collapsible!) charging case pushes total runtime to a whopping 30 hours. That’s plenty for a day of notifications, short video calls, and messages. And don’t forget, you have to charge the Neural Band, too. It delivers 18 hours of battery life.

Rokid comes in with 210 mAh battery paired with a portable 3000mAh Charging case that can recharge the glasses 10 times on the go. Rokid says you get 6 hours of continuous use with Bluetooth Music. So, if you add it up, you’d get 60 hours of use with the case, which outperforms the Meta Ray-Ban Display. But that’s not all. The fast charge feature powers the glasses to 80% in just 20 minutes, saving serious time.

Winner: Rokid Glasses. With no neural band and a lightweight design, the Rokid Glasses are easy-breezy to charge.

Meta Ray-Ban Display vs. Rokid Glasses: Price & Availability

Meta’s glasses aren’t cheap. Priced at $799, they’re definitely not for your everyday user. Professionals in tech, business, and finance are likely to get the most benefit from them. They go on sale on September 30, but you can schedule a demo on the official website now.

Rokid takes a different approach, launching via Kickstarter with early-bird pricing around $551. That’s a noticeable savings compared to Meta, but it comes with a trade-off: if you’re not a backer, wider availability will take time.

Winner: It’s a draw. Rokid Glasses are considerably more affordable than the Meta Ray-Ban Display, but it’s still a Kickstarter campaign. For now, we don’t know for sure when they will become available.

My Verdict

Tally it all up and you’ll see that it’s a… tie! But don’e worry, I won’t leave you hanging The Rokid Glasses cram impressive tech into a lightweight, albeit, bare-bones design. They aren’t fancy, but they have great things going for them: a full display, long battery life, zippy translations, and wallet-friendly price.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display, in contrast, are the glamor option. Sleek, stylish, and packed with neural-based gesture controls, they make even receiving a message feel futuristic. If money were no object, I’d grab a pair myself, mostly so I could write texts in the air and watch videos while waiting for my kids’ activity bus. Yes, I’d feel comfortable—very comfortable—wearing them in public.

Overall, whether you buy either will depend on your intended use. If you want an incredible pair of smart glasses with more traditional controls, go for the Rokid Glasses. If you have deep pockets and prefer to stay on the cutting edge of tech, you’ll love the Meta Ray-Ban Display.