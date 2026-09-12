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First impressions: Relay Q, the push-to-talk microphone for copywriters who think out loud
Product Reviews

First impressions: Relay Q, the push-to-talk microphone for copywriters who think out loud

Sep 12, 2026, 3:49 pm EDT
4 min read
0 comments
First impressions: Relay Q, the push-to-talk microphone for copywriters who think out loud
Image Credit: Relay

As an advertising copywriter, my best ideas often come from ordinary moments—overhearing a funny comment at the dog playground, noticing someone use a product in an unexpected way, or spotting a clever line on a billboard. However, short-term memories last only 15 to 20 seconds, which is too big an ask for me when Theia, my Labrador, is pulling her leash toward every patch of grass. And, ugh, I also have to enter a code every time I want to record a note on my phone. So when my teammate Karina brought the Relay Q, a tactile AI voice interface, to my attention, I was genuinely interested in seeing what it could offer creatives.

The hardware ships in January 2027. So what follows comes from what Relay has shown and said about the Relay Q, not from a week of deadlines with one sitting on my desk.

What Relay does with a sentence I abandon halfway

Relay Q
Image Credit: Relay

Relay sends the whole recording to a multimodal model instead of treating the transcript as the final product. That matters because my copy hardly ever comes out clean on the first try. I’ll start a line, realize halfway through that it sounds wrong, stop, try it again, then land on a version I want to keep (after going through scientific insights). With most dictation tools, I end up with all three attempts sitting in the transcript, so I have to hunt through the mess and delete the dead ones myself. Relay is supposed to hear that I changed direction and keep the version that works.

Revision happens out loud as well. Tell a finished paragraph to sound less corporate and lose the clichés, and Relay rewrites in place. No cursor, no text selection.

Relay Q
Image Credit: Relay

Relay Q

The Early Supporter Bundle includes 12 months of Relay Unlimited, a Relay Q pre-order with Magnetic Charging Dock, and the MagSafe Remote accessory.

Preorder it for $150.00

The Relay Q itself is a cylinder with a magnetic microphone tip. Pull the tip off, and its two halves clip around a collar. That’s the configuration I’d use walking Theia, one hand busy with a leash. Press and hold to capture, release to generate. A double press sends. Co-founder Raymond Zhu built the company around one question: “How long can you go with your workday without touching your keyboard?”

Skills handle the part after the words. Relay can drop a location link into a message I’m already composing, and a Skill Builder wires the rest into whatever scripts a team has cobbled together.

Where I’d hold back

Almost everything I’ve written above comes from Relay itself. I haven’t found an independent test showing whether that close-range mic can pick up a whisper, which matters because whisper capture is the whole pitch behind Relay Q.

Turn on context, and Relay Q takes a snapshot of your screen every time you press the button. That stops being a simple privacy setting when the screen might contain client work covered by an NDA.

Relay says memory and context stay on the device, and that you can edit or delete them. The company also says your audio passes through its servers to reach model providers without being retained. I’d still want someone outside the company to dig into that before I hand Relay Q a client brief. A privacy promise on a product page is not the same as an independent check of what happens to the data.

For now, Relay works only on macOS and requires an Apple silicon Mac. Windows and mobile are targeted for January 2027, although hardware startups have a habit of slipping those dates. I’d keep an eye on it if my first drafts usually start as spoken notes. I’d skip it for work done on a locked-down client machine where installing new software isn’t even an option.

Who should be watching the Relay Q

Dictation apps usually leave you with a massive, unformatted block of text that takes 10 minutes of editing just to fix the punctuation. I like that the Relay Q skips that entire cleanup step by translating and editing in real time. If you mumble a rough thought in French while walking your dog, it turns it into clean, publish-ready copy in British English by the time you’re back at your desk. It’s built specifically for copywriters thinking out loud on the move or bilingual strategists drafting in one language to publish in another.

My take for now

I’m holding out hope for the Relay Q. My biggest bottleneck is second-guessing an idea before it even hits the page, and audio might fix that. Still, that little magnetic puck has to prove itself come January. If it can fit into my messy revision process, I’ll close Microsoft Word for good.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

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