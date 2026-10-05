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Fitbit Edge leaks suggest Google is finally letting Fitbit be Fitbit
Tech News

Fitbit Edge leaks suggest Google is finally letting Fitbit be Fitbit

Oct 5, 2026, 4:42 pm EDT
3 min read
0 comments
Fitbit Edge leaks suggest Google is finally letting Fitbit be Fitbit
Android Headlines

Google appears to have renewed interest in its Fitbit acquisition. In summer 2026, it released the Fitbit Air, a screen-free wearable aimed squarely at WHOOP. Now new leaks suggest a more Fitbit-like product, the Fitbit Edge, could be on the horizon. And this one actually makes a lot more sense to me. After years of pushing Fitbit toward smartwatches and ultra-minimalist wearables, Google may finally be letting Fitbit be—well—Fitbit again.

Google may have finally figured out what Fitbit is for

Fitbit Edge
Android Headlines

The first Fitbits were simply fitness trackers—I could forget I was wearing mine. They were small and focused only on fitness and health. Even better, the battery lasted long enough that I didn’t have to charge it every night. Unlike a smartwatch, it didn’t try to put a phone on my wrist. In retrospect, I appreciate that.

Google’s current lineup is a study of extremes. There’s the Pixel Watch 5, which is a full smartwatch with Gemini built in. The 41 mm model gets up to 30 hours of battery with the always-on display. On the other end of the spectrum is the Fitbit Air—screenless with up to seven days of battery.

The Fitbit Edge leaks hint at a more logical spot between the other Fitbit products. It’s likely a Charge 6 successor with a small screen and a fitness-first focus. But I don’t see that as Google giving Fitbit less functionality. I actually think of it as giving Fitbit the right functionality.

The Fitbit Edge could be the Goldilocks fitness tracker

Fitbit Edge Leaks
Android Headlines

What does a “just right” tracker look like? The leak came from Android Headlines, and according to Engadget’s rundown, it looks something like this:

  • Small display
  • Built-in GPS
  • Altimeter
  • Up to seven-day battery
  • Google Maps and YouTube Music

It’s a short list, but that works in its favor. It’ll let users glance at a map, control music or see information without pulling out their phone. And that’s about it. For anyone who likes to zone out during a workout (ahem, like me), that’s all you need.

And most of that carries over from the Charge 6, which already had GPS, Maps, and YouTube Music controls. The Edge also reportedly works with iPhones, which the Android-only Pixel Watch 5 doesn’t support.

Fitbit has been missing the middle ground

Google hasn’t released a new Charge since 2023. Meanwhile, the Fitbit Air landed at $99.99, and the Pixel Watch 5 starts at $399.99. That’s a $300 gap with nothing from Google in it.

Android Authority estimates the Edge at $149 to $199, though that’s still speculation. Even at $199, it would cost about half as much as the Pixel Watch 5.

The Edge is the Fitbit that fills the obvious hole between the Air and the Pixel Watch, and that’s why this leak matters.

What I’m watching for next

We don’t know the final price, release date, or full feature set yet. But based on what’s leaked, Google seems to be steering Fitbit back toward its first identity—a fitness-focused wearable.

The Edge looks like Fitbit doing what it has always done best, with enough modern tech conveniences to keep up.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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