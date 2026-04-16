Forget the outdoors: dbrand’s Touch Grass skins are back

Image Credit: dbrand

“Thanks to this simulation, you no longer need to go outdoors,” dbrand says about their Touch Grass line. I felt confused when I saw these skins last year. The photos tricked my eyes. Part of the skin looked like a flat print, but other spots looked like actual turf or plastic fibers. That weird vibe makes dbrand’s Touch Grass re-release a cool find.

The details

Image Credit: dbrand dbrand Touch Grass Get it for $ 29.95

After a short run last year, Touch Grass skins return with a texture that mimics a rich green lawn across your phone, tablet, laptop, or game console. Dbrand also bundles a new “Blue Sky” skin with each Touch Grass order at no extra cost. This fresh set lets you cover your gear in bright green turf, so you can “touch grass” at any time, in any place.

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I see dbrand as a match for Flipt and their Deep Moss skin. That brand says their green shade “invites a breath of fresh air, even amidst city streets and office lights.”

Price and availability

The Touch Grass line starts at $29.95 for phones, $49.95 for tablets, and $69.95 for laptops. A skin for the iPhone 17 Pro Max costs $69.90, while the iPad Pro with M5 sits at $49.95, and the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro reaches $69.95.

As before, dbrand plans a short sales window. You can grab one through the brand’s site while stock lasts.

Before you go

Some people will love the Touch Grass lineup’s texture and humor, while others may stick with a clean finish. The limited run adds a sense of urgency, so enthusiasts need to act fast. If you want your device to spark a reaction, I think a Touch Grass skin will do that job. I love that you get the sky skin and a grass wrap to change the whole vibe.