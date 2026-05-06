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OnePlus Strix G15 Review: I can’t ignore it anymore—phones are becoming the new handheld consoles
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OnePlus Strix G15 Review: I can’t ignore it anymore—phones are becoming the new handheld conso...

May 6, 2026, 10:00 am EDT
4 min read
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OnePlus Strix G15 Review: I can’t ignore it anymore—phones are becoming the new handheld consoles
OnePlus

I’ve been saying it to myself for a while, but writing this OnePlus Strix G15 review finally made me say it out loud: handheld consoles have a real competitor now. It lives in your pocket. OnePlus just launched the Strix G15 controller alongside the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra on April 28, 2026 in China. Together, they form something I genuinely wasn’t prepared for: a modular smartphone gaming system that actually makes sense.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Has a Smartphone Rival It Never Saw Coming

OnePlus Strix G15 Back View
OnePlus

The Nintendo Switch 2 sold 3.5 million units in its first four days and closed out 2025 with 17 million units worldwide. Those numbers prove people absolutely want dedicated portable gaming hardware. The Steam Deck, meanwhile, has shipped around 4 million units, carving out its own lane for mobile gaming. Both devices prove that the appetite for handheld gaming is massive. But they also both ask you to carry a second device. The Strix G15 skips that entirely.

The controller is a snap-on attachment that wraps fully around the Ace 6 Ultra via USB-C. It transforms the phone into a console-style handheld with physical grips on both sides. There are even shoulder triggers, extra programmable buttons, a 1,000Hz polling rate, and just 1.8ms of input latency—specs that would be respectable on a standalone controller, let alone a phone attachment. According to Gizmochina, it even includes a built-in antenna to stabilize wireless connectivity mid-game.

Hybrid Touch-and-Trigger Controls Are Rewriting the Mobile Gaming Rulebook

What makes the Strix G15 interesting isn’t just that it adds buttons—it’s how it adds them. OnePlus is leaning into a hybrid control philosophy: your thumbs stay on the touchscreen for aiming and movement while your index fingers handle the physical triggers and extra inputs. It’s actually layering physical precision on top of touch controls.

This matters because mobile gaming now generates $103 billion annually and accounts for 55% of the entire global gaming market, with roughly 3 billion mobile gamers worldwide. Most of those people grew up gaming on touchscreens. A hybrid setup like this dramatically lowers the barrier to physical controls—you don’t have to relearn how to play; you just upgrade how you do it.

Portability Meets Flagship Power in a Way That’s Hard to Argue With

OnePlus Strix G15
OnePlus

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra isn’t just a phone with a controller strapped on—it’s engineered for this. The Dimensity 9500 chip, built on TSMC’s 3nm process, delivers an all-big-core CPU architecture and a Mali-G1 Ultra GPU with 12 cores. OnePlus claims the phone averages 164.7fps in Delta Force at max settings. Its 8,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging, a 6,000mm² vapor chamber cooling system, and a 165Hz OLED display round out a package that isn’t making compromises to hit a portable form factor—it’s just natively powerful. The Strix G15 even supports pass-through charging and has a mounting point for an optional cooling accessory.

The Switch 2 and Steam Deck are impressive machines, but they’re closed ecosystems locked to specific libraries. The Ace 6 Ultra runs Android 16 with access to a global app ecosystem—and increasingly, cloud gaming platforms. Portability plus flexibility is a combination that dedicated handhelds don’t match.

The Strix G15 Is Incredible—If You’re in China

Here’s the part that stings. The Strix G15 is priced at CNY 449 (around $65) in China, and right now, that’s the only place you can get it. OnePlus has not announced a global release for either the controller or the Ace 6 Ultra, so most of us are just watching from the sidelines. That’s genuinely frustrating, because the concept works—and the hardware backs it up. If OnePlus globalizes this ecosystem, the conversation around what counts as a “real” handheld gaming device is going to shift fast.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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