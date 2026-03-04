MWC Barcelona 2026’s weirdest phones can nod at you, change color, and start campfires

Image Credit: HONOR

Years ago, Nokia took the stage at MWC and showed off a smartphone that could turn any buyer into a repair professional in under five minutes. That moment made me realize Mobile World Congress would keep delivering strange yet useful gadgets. Jump to MWC Barcelona 2026, where a robot phone nods at you, and another model packs a built-in electric igniter.

From sparking campfires to doubling as tiny workstations, MWC Barcelona 2026’s weirdest phones show how far brands push the idea of “what a phone can be.” Some devices flirt with the absurd, others solve problems you didn’t know you had—but all of them make you pause and wonder which of these innovations will actually stick around in our pockets.

HONOR Robot Phone

HONOR Robot & HONOR Robot Phone are so cool that even the king of Spain made a special visit 👑

As a gesture of appreciation, HONOR presented His Majesty with the next-generation foldable flagship—HONOR Magic V6. Upon learning that its HONOR Silicon-carbon Blade Battery is as… pic.twitter.com/7QXBXhDLm1 — HONOR (@Honorglobal) March 3, 2026

Halls at CES 2026 were full of robots folding laundry and stepping into boxing rings. MWC Barcelona 2026 adds its own twist with the HONOR Robot Phone, which I hesitate to call a full-fledged robot. HONOR mounts a smartphone on a gimbal camera arm at the back and gives it motion. Still, I get why the brand leans into the robot angle, even with the HONOR Magic V6 as its main headline act.

From 2018 to 2019, Android brands like vivo, OPPO, and Samsung pushed motorized pop-up selfie cameras as a response to the iPhone X notch. Those handsets brought a fun design shift. Now HONOR aims to reshape its image as an AI-driven hardware maker with a robot phone that can gesture, react, and capture sharp video.

The camera arm moves with your music, gives nods or head shakes, and acts as a stabilizer for video. I spot shades of the Osmo Pocket 3 here. If you shoot video on your iPhone, you might crave the wider range the HONOR Robot Phone can deliver.

Details remain scarce beyond a 200 MP camera on an arm at the top of the device. HONOR says it will launch the phone in the second half of 2026.

Electric igniter built-in: Oukitel WP63

Oukitel makes phones that attract attention, but the brand targets the outdoors crowd more than fashion-focused users like Nothing. You may remember the Oukitel WP60 with its night vision camera for pitch-black shots. Now the Oukitel WP63 adds a pop-out fire starter that can ignite kindling.

I rank the WP63 among top camping phones, since its 20,000 mAh battery can power earbuds and even a second phone at 18 W. Still, the igniter feels a bit extra. Humans mastered fire ages ago, and that tech hasn’t changed much. Yet if you build a campfire after a long hike or start dinner in the rain, you’ll value a tool that sparks on cue and takes up little space in your pack.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold imagines a future where one device handles most of your work and media. I once saw a traveler at Rome Fiumicino Airport run a mini desk setup with a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, which folds once and costs less. The TriFold pushes further with a design that opens into a larger tablet view.

Tablet shipments fell 4.4% year over year in Q3 2025, with 38 million units shipped, according to International Data Corporation. With the tablet market on a cooling streak, the TriFold arrives at a bold moment. I can picture business pros tapping out work on the go in a fresh format.

TECNO Modular Magnetic Concept

TECNO dives into modular phones. A decade ago, Motorola sold the Moto Z with snap-on backs, including one from JBL that packed large speakers. Those backs clicked on with magnets, and TECNO follows a similar path with its Modular Magnetic Concept.

The concept device snaps onto add-ons like a power bank, telephoto lens, or action camera. I like the magnetic link here. If you struggle to line up a lens, you will skip it. That would sting, since some lens types still sit outside phones from giants like Apple and Samsung.

TECNO also keeps the slim trend in mind. The base unit measures 4.9 mm thick. For scale, the Moto Z from 2016 measured between 5.19 mm and 5.2 mm.

Change your phone’s color like a chameleon: TECNO AI EINK

Image Credit: TECNO

The TECNO AI EINK uses electronic ink for a paper-like view with strong color and crisp text. The twist sits on the back panel. TECNO builds color e-ink into the rear, so you can switch the phone’s shade like a chameleon.

You can even use the camera to pick a color. Snap your outfit, and the phone can match it. I can see style fans loving this perk when they forget a case that fits their look before filming an Instagram reel.

Like the Modular Magnetic Concept, this device has no launch plan. Still, demand can spark supply, and I sense a crowd for a color-shift phone.

Dumbphone alternative: Unihertz Titan 2 Elite

Unihertz taps into early 2000s vibes with the Titan 2 Elite, and I respect that focus. If you feel most smartphones pack more than you need, this device deserves a closer look.

Unlike basic phones that miss key apps, the Titan 2 Elite pairs a QWERTY keyboard with Android 16 and four major OS updates, plus security support through 2031. I notice how my phone can pull me away from the present. Yet I also enjoy typing full email drafts on a keyboard. That light feel can push me to scan each pitch in my inbox. As Milan Kundera writes in The Unbearable Lightness of Being, “the absolute absence of burden causes man to be lighter than air…”

The phone packs a 4.05-inch OLED, up from the 4.5-inch LCD on the prior Titan. It also includes a program key on the side and a SIM slot. Unihertz targets professionals, heavy texters, and anyone who loves tactile input.

Before you go

I’m amazed at how far smartphones have stretched beyond the usual rectangle in your pocket. The HONOR Robot Phone shows how motion and AI can make a camera feel alive. The Oukitel WP63 proves a rugged phone can double as a campfire starter. Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold imagines a device that could replace both phone and tablet for your work on the go. TECNO’s Modular Magnetic Concept and AI EINK push customization and style in ways that make you rethink what a phone should look like. And the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite reminds you that sometimes simpler, tactile experiences can make you focus better on what really matters.

If you’re thinking about which of these innovations matter to you, it’s worth imagining how each could fit into your day-to-day. Some of these devices feel like toys, others feel like tools—but all of them challenge what you expect from a phone, and maybe make you rethink what your next device should really do.