GAF Energy Timberline Solar Nailable Solar Shingles feature a low-profile and practical design

By Mark Gulino on Jan 13, 2022, 7:00 am EST under Tech News,

Solar energy just got a little more interesting. GAF Energy has arrived with a new award-winning product that's sure to shake up the solar industry. It's new nailable roof shingles are easier to install, and have a few additional advantages. Read on to learn more!

GAF Energy’s Timberline Solar Shingles on a residential roof

Few things say renewable energy like solar. Like most areas of technology, solar is always seeking to advance in one way or another. Be that through rooftop panels or other gadgetry, it’s a major factor in the future of sustainable power. The latest new product from GAF Energy, shown at CES 2022, is seeking to evolve solar’s potential even further. Introducing the GAF Energy Timerline Solar Nailable Solar Shingles. It’s a simpler, eco-friendlier way to do home solar, and it might be coming soon. Let’s take a look and see what it’s all about!

Timberline Solar Nailable Solar Shingles maintain a low-profile

Provides easier installation that regular roofers can do

Traditional solar (excluding Tesla’s solar tiles) uses panels that secure to a rail system installed on your roof. These panels are typically thick and vary in size, weight, and style. For example, drive down any street in a suburban neighborhood and you’ll likely see at least a few houses with solar–some of which will look cleaner and more stylish than others. Yet at the end of the day, it’s still a bunch of large objects strapped to the roof. Objects which require advanced installation by a professional solar installation team.

CNBC talks about GAF Energy’s new solar roof shingles

The Timberline Solar Nailable Solar Shingles, however, forego the panel design and instead opt for a shingle-style design. The new solar shingles are thinner and flatter, blending in better with the roof. They also are able to naturally withstand wind, even those as fast as 130 mph. Best of all, the nailable solar shingles don’t require a solar company to install. Any roofing team with experience can get the job done.

Integrates the solar shingles with the roof to fall under one warranty

The Timberline Solar Nailable Solar Shingles are designed to blend as seamlessly as possible with roofs. While it’s not quite as effective stylistically as, say, Tesla’s solar tiles, it does appear to fit together nicely. In fact, the design allows for the roof and solar to install together as one entity, making it a single project that only one contractor needs to install. This allows the roof and the solar system to fall under the same warranty. That’s an advantage anyone can get behind.

Timberline nailable solar shingles are weather and wind resistant

An award-winning design with the potential to shake up solar markets

This year at CES 2022, GAF Energy’s Timberline Solar Nailable Solar Shingles managed to secure itself 3 different Innovation Awards. That’s a pretty big deal for GAF Energy and may signal that its latest design is well on the right track. Will it shake up the existing solar markets as it becomes available? It certainly seems as though it has the potential to. Either way, options are always a win-win for consumers. In the meantime, you can head on over to the official website here for more information.

What do you think about GAF Energy’s Timberline Solar Nailable Solar Shingles? Let us know in the comments below!

