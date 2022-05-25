EcoFlow Wave portable air conditioner uses solar panels and a battery for up to 12-hours of use

By Mark Gulino on May 25, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Beat the heat this summer with EcoFlow's latest line of portable air conditioners. You won't want to pass this one up with broad versatility, app control, and powerful cooling. It even offers solar charging capabilities. Read on to find out more.

The EcoFlow Wave portable air conditioner outdoors

Planning to go camping this summer? No need to sweat it out the whole time. Technology fulfills many needs, and cooling down is one of them. Whether you use it for an afternoon out or a night in the tent, it’s a great way to get a break from hot summer days while enjoying the outdoors. So what’s the nifty EcoFlow Wave air conditioner all about? That’s precisely what we’re exploring today. Let’s check it out.

The device can cool rooms up to 64 SQ FT

Features fast and effective cooling for tents, RVs, and more

Clearly, the first and foremost feature of importance for any air conditioning unit is its ability to cool the target area. The EcoFlow Wave is capable of cooling an area as large as 64 square feet, bringing it from 86 to 75-degrees Fahrenheit in as little as 8 minutes. This is perfect for tents, RVs, smaller rooms, and similar locations.

Provides multiple battery options and solar charging

If you’re wondering how long it can stay running, there are a few answers to that question. This is because EcoFlow offers multiple ways in which the Wave can be powered and operated. For example, depending on the battery you choose, the gadget can run anywhere between 3 and 12 hours.

There’s an option for an extra battery (at the expense of weight) and also a variety of fan and cooling settings that help keep things running for longer periods. There’s even a batch of solar panels that can charge its available add-on battery in just 5 hours. Lastly, you can charge it at home or with your car’s power ports.

EcoFlow Wave (Official Promo)

Offers versatility through portability and tubing accessory

One of the best advantages of EcoFlow’s Wave is its portability. You can take it just about anywhere, and there’s even optional tubing you can add. The tubing is useful because you can direct the cooling to a concentrated area or into places where the unit doesn’t quite fit. Oh, and don’t worry about any excess water mess since the device is designed not to leave anything behind.

Includes intelligent app support for simpler control

The Wave also comes with a smart, dedicated app. This app lets you control the device more easily and make adjustments and customizations. It’s a great way to expand its functionality and simplicity, and it’s, of course, an open the door to additional features on the software side.

The Wave is perfect for outdoor camping and summer activities

A fantastic way to bring extra comfort to summer activities

If you love summer and spending time outdoors—be that by camping in tents or RVs—yet you have a low heat tolerance, this is a gadget you might not want to pass up on. It’s a bit on the pricey side, but the tradeoff is that it offers significant comfort and usability. For those looking to invest in their love for camping and similar activities, you’ll want to check out the official website.

You can preorder the EcoFlow Wave here for $2,499.

