Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Which new foldable wins your wallet?

Grigor Baklajyan on under Byunder

Samsung’s Z Fold7 may look sleek, but can it beat Google at multitasking, battery, and durability?

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google just dropped its new Pixel lineup, offering options for all kinds of users with the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. But the real showstopper is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google’s direct rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7. Regular slab phones feel more boring with each “upgrade”. Meanwhile, foldables give you a bigger screen for multitasking, so you can leave your iPad at home. You can even tackle some light office work. So, which foldable fits you best? In my Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 guide, I skip the tech jargon and break it down so picking your phone won’t feel like solving a puzzle.

Samsung’s newest foldable looks like it went on a diet, turning into one of the thinnest and lightest phones around and changing how it feels in your hand. Can Google offer something that hooks buyers? Let’s dive in and find out.

Price

In my conversations with mobile device experts, I have consistently heard that price—rather than durability—is the main reason foldable smartphones remain a niche category. And I can’t describe the shock I felt when I saw the price of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold while writing advertising copy for The Gadget Flow: $1,799 (256 GB of storage). That’s about twice what I paid for my M3 MacBook Air, the machine I’m using right now to write the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 article.

I went with 256 GB on my iPhone 15 Pro, and while I don’t shoot long videos, just a few minutes here and there of my Labrador playing, I still need to manage storage. Without iCloud, some of my relatives would run out of space fast unless they filmed at a lower quality setting, like 1080p HD at 30 fps.

The Z Fold7’s 1 TB model jumps to $2,419.99, while the 10 Pro Fold tops out at $2,149 for the same capacity. That’s a storage tier I usually recommend avoiding.

If you’re often on the move, relying on mobile data and not always connected to Wi-Fi, 512 GB is more than enough for downloading movies and shows from services like Apple TV+ and Netflix. For this middle-ground option, Samsung charges $2,119.99 while Google comes in lower at $1,919. Now, you might be wondering: has Samsung made any real design improvements to justify the higher price?

Design

Back in July, I went to a big family dinner. Everyone was mingling in the open-air space while my uncle and I talked about phones. He wanted a new handset, and for him, thinness came first. He’s not alone. From early concepts to real gadgets, slim phones are having a moment. Even so, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold can’t match the ultrathin profile of the Galaxy Z Fold7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

I reviewed Samsung’s foldable in 2025, and it impressed me. Being a foldable phone, its slim design stands out even more. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, in comparison, feels chunkier, coming in at 0.40 inches thick, while the Galaxy Z Fold7 measures just 0.35 inches when folded. Google added extra thickness to boost durability instead of chasing a super-slim profile.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold introduces a new gearless hinge that doubles the durability of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and earns an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. A first for a foldable device. By comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold7 carries an IP48 rating.

IP68 certification is significant because foldables often raise durability concerns. It makes the Pixel dust-tight and able to survive full water immersion, while IP48 only resists light splashes and minimal dust. Many flagship slab phones, from the Pixel 10 Pro to the iPhone 16 Pro, also reach IP68.

Display

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

It’s a battle for the biggest screen. The Galaxy Z Fold edges out the Pixel 10 Pro Fold by a tiny margin. Open them up, and both reveal 8-inch inner displays, while Samsung takes the lead on the outside with 6.5 inches compared to Pixel’s 6.4 inches.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold steps up with a Super Actua Flex OLED display and ultrathin glass. Both the front screen and back cover use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Galaxy Z Fold7 has a Dynamic AMOLED display on both sides, with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back. Its glass is ultrathin but 50% thicker than the previous model.

The Google foldable phone’s screens hit 3,000 nits, making every image pop indoors or under the sun. Meanwhile, the Z Fold7 packs Vision Booster and reaches 2,600 nits at its brightest.

Power

Like the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold runs on Google’s new Tensor G5 chip. You’ll find the same smart AI tools as the other Pixel 10 phones, like Gemini Live, Magic Cue, and Daily Hub. Photography fans get fun features too, including Add Me, Best Take, and Camera Coach.

The Z Fold7, on the other hand, packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. It handles on-device AI tasks like real-time translation and Generative Edit.

Compared to the last generation, the Snapdragon 8 Elite boosts performance by 41% in NPU, 38% in CPU, and 26% in GPU. That extra power lets the Fold7 run more AI features directly on the phone.

Google says the Tensor G5 runs about 34% faster than the Pixel 9 chip. They didn’t say if that number measures single-core or multicore speed. Still, I don’t expect the Tensor G5 to outpace the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

I can’t picture a Pixel or Galaxy phone without top-notch camera features.

Google boosted photography on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold with a new 48 MP main camera as part of a triple rear camera setup. Alongside the main lens, you get a 10.5 MP ultrawide lens that focuses up close and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold also brings Instant View, which lets you check your shots as soon as you unfold the phone. This way, you can snap a quick redo if the first photo misses the mark.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers Galaxy’s pro-level camera power in a foldable. Its 200 MP wide-angle camera grabs 4 times more detail and makes images 44% brighter.

A 10 MP 100° front camera on the main display gives a wider view, so when you unfold the Samsung handset, you can fit group selfies, special moments, and more scenery in a single frame.

Battery life

When it comes to battery, Samsung’s foldable can run up to 24 hours with its 4,400 mAh battery. The Z Fold7 charges pretty slowly, with 25 W wired and 15 W wireless.

The Pixel lasts up to 30 hours thanks to its 5,015 mAh battery. It charges at 30 W with a cable and 15 W with Qi2 wireless. You can get it from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. Google calls its Qi2 wireless system Pixelsnap, and this is the first time it appears across the 2025 Pixel line.

Battery life matters a lot to me. I struggle to get through a 9-hour work day without my phone almost dying. I only check the time and read news at lunch, and I can’t charge it until I get home. So I appreciate that Google found a way to squeeze more juice out of the battery.

Verdict

The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy still gives a small performance boost over other phones, but it’s not a reason to grab it on its own.

I always chase phones with big batteries and efficient screens, so the Pixel 10 Pro Fold excites me. I also like the peace of mind that comes with a Pixel. It handles rough real-world situations, like a beach day or an accidental splash, without worrying about damage.

The downside? You can’t get the Pixel 10 Pro Fold until October 9. So if you’re all about gaming or snapping photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is ready now.