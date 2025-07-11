Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 vs. Motorola razr Ultra 2025: Which fancy clamshell foldable deserves your pocket?

Motorola razr Ultra or Samsung Z Flip7? I didn’t expect the one I liked more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

Gen Zers and clamshell foldables are love birds. While digging into why younger folks can’t get enough of flip phones, I kept seeing one reason pop up more than any other: “It fits in my pocket.” Funny enough, I never saw anyone admit it’s about the vibe—the cool, stylish energy Paris Hilton made famous. With Motorola’s new razr Ultra, I get that same fashion-forward feel that’s driving young people toward flips. But this time, the phone brings fresh features that might catch the eye of tech fans beyond just trendsetters. Meanwhile, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip7 is already shaking up the scene, making the battle for foldable phone crown more intense. So, which one takes the lead?

In my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 vs. Motorola razr Ultra 2025 breakdown, I share every doubt I have about foldables so you know this isn’t hype. Honestly, I wouldn’t grab either myself—I tend to play it safe. But if you’re chasing the latest buzz, the pull is hard to ignore.

1. Design and display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

The Galaxy Z Flip7 comes with an almost borderless 4.1″ AMOLED cover screen that wraps around the cameras. The hinge looks slimmer than before, which helps the phone sit flatter when folded. Motorola goes for a 4.0″ pOLED LTPS panel on the razr Ultra 2025, with a resolution of 1,272 x 1,080 and a sharp 417 ppi.

Samsung’s new FlexWindow doesn’t just grow—it also brightens up quite a bit compared to the 60 Hz, 1,600-nit limit on the Flip6. The Flip7 features 2,600 nits of peak brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate on both the main display and the FlexWindow. The razr Ultra’s outer screen runs at 165 Hz with a 120 Hz touch response rate, which gives it an edge for smooth movement and quicker taps.

The Flip7’s main display comes in at 6.9″ with a 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Motorola aims higher with a 7.0″ AMOLED panel at 2,992 x 1,224 resolution and 464 ppi. That screen supports a 165 Hz refresh rate and bumps the touch response to 300 Hz.

Samsung trimmed the Galaxy Z Flip7 down to 3.37″ H x 2.96″ W x 0.54″ D when folded. That makes it slimmer than the Flip6, which always stuck out in pockets. Unfold the Flip7, and you get 6.56″ L x 2.96″ W x 0.26″ H. The weight stays put at 6.63 oz—not lighter, just thinner.

The Motorola razr Ultra 2025, on the other hand, folds into a 3.47″ H x 2.91″ W x 0.62″ D shape. Opened, it stretches out to 6.75″ H x 2.91″ W x 0.28″ D. Motorola’s foldable weighs more—7.02 oz—up from last year’s 6.67 oz.

Finishes

Motorola razr Ultra 2025 colorways

The razr Ultra brings fresh energy with its new finishes, and the real wood back grabs attention right away. I always wished Motorola would bring back the wooden Moto X. Timing never worked out for me, so I settled for wood cases. I liked using them more than other cases I tried, but they never came close to the look and feel of the razr Ultra.

Motorola didn’t stop there. They created a version wrapped in Alcantara, too—the same material Microsoft once used on some Surface keyboards. Alcantara feels premium in the hand and offers more grip, especially with the rubberized edge around the phone. It does show dirt over time, but a quick wipe brings it back to shape.

Samsung, on the other hand, trimmed its color lineup. The Z Flip7 comes in Blue Shadow, Coral-Red, or Jet-Black. If you want something different, there’s a Mint version too—but only through Samsung’s website. The options feel a bit limited next to Motorola’s bold new approach.

2. Camera

Does razr Ultra really feature “the most advanced flip cameras”?

The Fold7 packs a big camera upgrade. Samsung grabbed the 200 MP sensor from the Ultra and crammed it right into the Fold. Its shape even feels close to the Flip7. That’s why it stings a bit that the Flip didn’t get the same sensor. With 200 MP, you could punch in without losing quality—great for zoom shots, especially since there’s no telephoto lens here. The Flip7 sticks with the same setup as last year: a 50 MP main and a 12 MP ultrawide.

Samsung trimmed down the camera bump, though, so the lenses sit flatter now. You still get some solid improvements thanks to the new ProVisual Engine. It taps into the chip’s image signal processor and One UI 8 to clean up noise and boost low-light video. And yeah, you can shoot 10-bit HDR video now—same as the Fold7.

Motorola took a different route with the razr Ultra. All three cameras—the main, ultrawide, and front—offer 50 MP sensors. That alone sets it apart. Even the regular razr and razr Plus have 50 MP main shooters, but the Ultra goes further. Its sensor grabs bigger pixels: 2.0μm versus 0.8μm on the others.

Users say the razr Ultra 2025 produces photos with strong contrast and well-balanced tones. Skin looks natural and skies retain texture. No weird oversaturation. Meanwhile, the Flip7 makes it easy to take selfies from the FlexWindow, and Real-Time Filters let you adjust tones and contrast before you even capture the shot.

3. Performance

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

New chip in the Z Flip7? You’d think it’d be the Snapdragon 8—yeah, no. Samsung threw a curveball and went with their own Exynos 2500 instead. They’re using it everywhere, not just in Asia or Europe.

But there’s more going on. Samsung also gave the Flip7 a battery upgrade—now 4,300 mAh instead of 4,000. They say you’ll get about 2.5 more hours than the Flip6, and 6.5 more than the Flip5. That extra time matters, especially if you’re out all day.

Over on the Motorola side, the 2025 razr Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform. It handles multitasking and games well. No hiccups, no slowdown.

The razr Ultra’s 4,700 mAh battery holds up through a full day for most people. Charging also steps ahead—68 W with a cable and 30 W wirelessly. However, the phone starts to warm up during extended use, users say.

Samsung’s latest foldables support 15 W wireless charging. If you want proper alignment and efficiency, you’ll need a Qi2-compatible magnetic case. It’s not integrated into the phone, but it helps you get the most out of wireless charging. Wired speeds cap at 25 W—enough to reach 50% in about 30 minutes. Still, Samsung missed an opportunity by not stepping up to… well, at least 45 W.

Ingress Protection

Both the Flip7 and razr Ultra 2025 carry an IP48 rating, so they can handle a dip in water—up to 39.4 inches (1 meter) for a short stretch. You’ll also get a bit of dust protection, but nothing major. That “4” means they block out solid bits larger than 0.04 inches (1 mm).

Foldables just aren’t built to seal out fine dust the way regular phones do. And let’s be real—foldables probably won’t ever get there.

“Foldable phones are so thin that manufacturers can’t fit the same camera hardware as in regular flagship phones,” IDC Vice President Francisco Jeronimo said in a conversation with me.

4. Software

Android 16 / Image Credit: Android.com

Samsung says the Fold7 and Flip7 come with Android 16 right out of the box and run One UI 8 on top. They’ll get 7 years of OS and security updates.

The razr Ultra runs almost pure Android 15, which I like because it keeps things simple and clean. Motorola added some handy tricks and gestures to make the foldable screen easier to use, like resizing apps on the outside display when you open or close the phone. Those little extras just make a difference over time.

The Motorola razr 2025 series gets 3 years of major OS updates. Since all 3 foldables launched with Android 15, you can count on updates through Android 18. On top of that, Motorola promises 4 years of security updates every 2 months for all the models.

5. Artificial intelligence

The new razr lineup brings some cool moto AI prompts like “Catch Me Up,” “Pay Attention,” and “Remember This.” As someone who juggles a lot, “Pay Attention” stands out because it helps turn your thoughts into neat, organized notes.

On the Motorola razr Ultra, you hit the AI Key to launch moto AI from anywhere. If you use the phone in stand or tent mode, you can go hands-free with Look & Talk—just glance at the screen and chat with moto AI. It can answer quick questions, summarize your notifications, or even transcribe conversations. The catch? You need to sign up for a Moto account before using moto AI, which adds an extra hustle.

Samsung made sure to highlight that the Flip7 lets you access Gemini Live right from the outer screen. Press the side button, and you can start chatting with Google’s chatbot and ask follow-ups without opening the phone. The Flip’s outer screen also has the “Now Bar” and “Now Brief,” AI features from the Galaxy S25 that show real-time weather, news, and your schedule.

6. Price

The Galaxy Z Flip6 dropped in July 2024 with a $1,099 price tag for the 12 GB + 256 GB version. The 512 GB one bumped that up to $1,219. When the Z Flip7 arrived, I expected a shift, but nope—same exact pricing, though right now you can get the 512 GB variant for $1,099.99.

Then there’s the Motorola razr Ultra 2025. It packs 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, but costs even more—$1,299.99. You might appreciate the faster display because it helps your phone keep up as apps get more demanding. Or maybe you prefer running multiple apps at once without any slowdowns (kind of like my mom, who somehow always has a dozen programs open in the background whenever I grab her iPhone). However you rationalize the higher price points, it’s a pity that our hopes for a cheaper flagship foldable haven’t come true yet.

In a conversation with me, Mr. Jeronimo said, “Durability is less of an issue. Samsung offers one-time repair within 1 year from the device purchases date. High price is what keeps foldables in the niche category.”

If you’re looking to save a bit, the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE could be your move. It’s Samsung’s first Fan Edition foldable and, in some ways, a response to the frustration around sky-high pricing. At $899, the Flip7 FE doesn’t beat Motorola’s non-Ultra razr, which starts at $699, but it does undercut the base Flip7 by $200.

Verdict: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 vs. Motorola razr Ultra 2025

I lean toward the razr Ultra 2025. The outer screen feels faster, smoother, and more useful day to day. Motorola’s design feels fresh—or should I say creatively nostalgic? Real wood and Alcantara feel different in hand, not just look fancy. Add in the triple 50 MP cameras and faster charging, and it covers more ground where it counts. The Flip7 still wins on long-term updates and cleaner software, but Samsung plays it too safe for me.

Still, I always suggest thinking twice before diving into the foldable world. Price aside, the lack of dust resistance gives me pause. Consider where and how you use your phone—some situations demand extra care.