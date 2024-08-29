Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch7: Which one should you buy?

Deciding between the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch7? Below, you'll find a friendly comparison!

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch7

For me, Google’s Pixel Watch 2 has become a must-have. The fitness and sleep tracking features aren’t just useful—they’re genuinely motivating. Watching my sleep quality steadily improve and having reliable data on my movement has been a real game changer. But now, with the Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch7 comparison in the mix, I’m curious to see how the latest models stack up.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch7 offers a similar experience with a more refined, durable, and budget-friendly approach. With the smartwatches now on the scene, could this comparison reveal even better options? Let’s dive in and see what these new contenders bring to the table.

1. Design: Pixel Watch 3 comes on top

The Google Pixel Watch 2 had a design that really caught my eye, and I was all for it. Even though I typically lean toward larger watches, the size didn’t bother me one bit. Now that the Pixel Watch 3 is out, I’m happy they stuck with a similar style. It’s still got that unique vibe that sets it apart from other Android watches, which often look very similar. It has a smooth, rounded pebble setup, with a domed glass front inspired by water droplets and a domed back that helps disguise the watch’s thickness. Overall, the Pixel Watch is the best-looking smartwatch I’ve seen.

Pixel Watch 3 launch

Both Google and Samsung played it safe with their latest smartwatches, sticking to what worked before. But Google made a few noticeable tweaks, like slimming down that chunky bezel by 16% and offering a larger-sized model. It’s those little changes that keep the Pixel Watch feeling fresh while still standing out from the crowd.

As for durability, both watches are built to handle the elements, featuring IP68 dust and water resistance, and swim-proofing up to 5ATM. The Galaxy Watch takes it a step further with MIL-STD-810H approval. It’s tough against shocks and extreme temperatures—something the Pixel Watch 3 doesn’t have.

2. Battery: Samsung Galaxy Watch7 takes the crown here

The Pixel Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch7 don’t see much improvement in battery life from previous models. You can expect around 24 hours of use per charge with typical use.

The Pixel Watch 3 comes with a 35% bigger battery, which gives you up to 36 hours of use if you switch to battery saver mode. This mode still keeps health-tracking and safety features active and kicks in automatically at 15% battery. The Galaxy Watch7, on the other hand, seems to last a bit longer than the Pixel Watch 3’s estimate. There is around 40 hours in power-saving mode, though your experience might vary.

Both watches can be fully charged in less than 90 minutes with the right adapter. For the Pixel Watch 3, you’ll need a 30W adapter to get those fast charging speeds.

3. Workout features: Go with the Pixel Watch 3 if you’re a pro

The Pixel Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch7 are both top picks for fitness tracking. Each lets you customize workout routines, monitor your running pace, and get a daily score to gauge your training progress.

The Pixel Watch 3 tracks 40 exercise types and features an upgraded running coach with real-time guidance and detailed post-workout metrics. It also includes a ‘workout builder’ for setting targets and new recovery features that advise on rest or exertion. Plus, you get 3 readiness scores for a full daily update. By contrast, the Galaxy Watch7 covers over a 100 exercises and offers an ‘energy score’ that assesses workout readiness based on various metrics, including sleep. Its Samsung Health app is intuitive and comprehensive.

Galaxy Watch7 series

While the Pixel Watch 3 is ideal for those needing advanced running features, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch7 provides a similar experience with more refined, durable, and cost-effective options. Choose the Pixel Watch for detailed tracking or the Galaxy Watch for a balanced, budget-friendly option.

4. Health-tracking features: Draw

The Pixel Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch7 both come packed with sensors and features to keep tabs on your health and activity, whether you’re awake or catching some Z’s. The big difference is in how they handle fitness tracking. The Pixel Watch 3 uses Fitbit, while the Galaxy Watch sticks with Samsung Health.

For the Pixel Watch 3, it gives you an overall readiness score based on your heart rate and sleep patterns, helping you figure out how much effort you should put in that day. It also tracks your training over the past week to make sure you’re not pushing too hard or taking it too easy, and sets a target load for your workouts. If you go for the $9.99 monthly Fitbit Premium subscription, you get extra perks like guided training sessions and daily run tips.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch7 offers a daily Energy Score that combines all your fitness and sleep data into a single score from 0 to 100. It also gives you personalized tips to help boost your energy. The Samsung Health app is pretty slick too. It’s quite easy to dig into your health details or just check your progress at a glance.

Both watches offer valuable insights to keep you on track with your fitness goals, but the choice comes down to whether you prefer Fitbit or Samsung Health for tracking your stats.

5. Price and availability: Samsung Galaxy Watch7 wins here

When it comes to pricing, Samsung has kept things consistent. The Galaxy Watch7 comes in 2 sizes, with both Wi-Fi and LTE options, and the prices are the same as last year’s models. Meanwhile, Google’s Pixel Watch 3 introduces a change. It starts at about the same price as the Pixel Watch 2, but with a $50 increase.

Pixel Watch 3 in action

The Samsung Galaxy Watch7 starts at $299 for the 40mm Bluetooth model and rises to $349 for LTE. Google’s smaller model with Bluetooth costs $349, which is $50 more than the Galaxy Watch7, while the LTE version is $449, $100 more than Samsung’s LTE option. The larger Galaxy Watch7 is priced at $329 for Bluetooth and $379 for LTE. In comparison, the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 starts at $399 for Bluetooth-only, $70 more than the Galaxy Watch7, and $499 for LTE, $120 more than the larger LTE Galaxy Watch7.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch7 is available for purchase now, while the Google Pixel Watch 3 is available for pre-order and is expected to ship in early September.

Bottom line

Choosing between these two watches depends on what matters most to you. If you’re into advanced running metrics and appreciate a unique design, I’d recommend Google’s latest model. However, if you’re looking for durability and a more budget-friendly option, Samsung’s newest release might be the better choice.

In the end, both watches have a lot to offer. Whether you prefer Fitbit or Samsung Health, or if style or toughness is more important to you, either option will give you a solid, feature-packed experience to help you stay on track with your fitness goals.