Jasion Thunder & EB5 MAX: A clear breakdown of two 1500W eBikes

Jasion's Thunder and EB5 MAX are powerful 1500W fat-tire eBikes built for different riding styles—Thunder offers smart app control, hydraulic brakes, and up to 80 miles of range for all-terrain adventures, while the EB5 MAX focuses on commuter-friendly utility with a removable battery, cruise control, and up to 65 miles per charge. Both models deliver strong performance, stability, and safety features, giving riders dependable options for daily travel or weekend exploration.

Electric bikes aren’t just replacing cars — they’re redefining how we explore, commute, and stay active. And if you’ve spent any time browsing the 2025 eBike landscape, you’ve probably noticed one brand popping up again and again: Jasion.

Dedicated to giving riders their first eBike that overperforms, Jasion has earned trust from tens of thousands of riders by focusing on power, comfort, and smart riding features that elevate everyday movement.

This year, two models are shaping up to be the stars of the lineup: the Jasion Thunder and the Jasion EB5 MAX. Both pack serious power, long-range batteries, and 26” fat tires — but each has its own personality, strengths, and riding style. If you’re trying to choose your next adventure companion or commuter powerhouse, this side-by-side breakdown will help you find your perfect match.

Jasion Thunder: The All-Terrain Smart eBike Built to Conquer Anything

If you want the all terrain eBike that looks rugged, rides smooth, and feels like it can take on any environment, the Jasion Thunder was made for you. It’s the smarter, tougher upgrade to the all-terrain category — blending raw 1500W power with modern tech and a highly intuitive riding experience.

– A Battery Made for Long Adventures: The Thunder’s 864Wh (48V 18Ah) battery delivers up to 80 miles on a single charge, depending on your riding mode. That means your commute, your weekend loops, your favorite trail routes — all doable without range anxiety. Fast charging and high endurance give it a serious edge over most fat-tire bikes in its class.

– Power Without Limits: With a 1500W peak motor and 85Nm of torque, the Thunder launches from 0–20 mph in seconds and hits 30+ mph with PAS5. Hills flatten out, acceleration feels natural, and the drivetrain intelligently saves up to 20% battery power for longer rides.

– Safety You Can Feel: Thunder’s dual 180mm hydraulic disc brakes provide precise stopping in just 4 meters — ideal for city congestion, wet roads, and fast descents.

Add in the full lighting suite — headlight, brake light, and turn signals — and you’re visible day or night.

– Comfort on Any Terrain: Whether you’re rolling through wet streets, packed sand, forest trails, or gravel, Thunder stays planted:

26″×4″ puncture-resistant fat tires

Front suspension

400 lbs weight capacity

Smooth grip and stability

It’s built to carry groceries, camping gear, or even another adult — and still feel balanced.

– Smart Riding with App Control: What really sets Jasion Thunder apart is its smart ecosystem:

Remote lock/unlock

Live ride tracking

Battery health monitoring

Light and signal controls

A clean, color LCD display

A 7-in-1 switch lets you manage everything intuitively while riding. It’s adventure meets intelligence-proof that a fat-tire eBike can be both powerful and smart.

Jasion EB5 MAX: The Ultimate Fat-Tire Commuter for 2025

Think of the Jasion EB5 Max as the practical powerhouse — the model designed for riders who want a blend of raw performance and everyday convenience. It’s fast, sturdy, commuter-ready, and built to handle whatever the day throws at you.

– The Same 1500W Peak Punch — With Balanced Control

The EB5 MAX uses a 1500W peak / 1000W sustained motor to reach 28+ mph with smooth acceleration. It climbs steep hills without hesitation and maintains strong cruising speeds on pavement, gravel, or mixed terrain.

– 720Wh Battery for Real-World Riding

Its 48V 15Ah (720Wh) removable battery delivers up to 65 miles with pedal assist.

Charging indoors is simple thanks to the lockable design — a commuter’s dream.

– All-Terrain Tires that Go Anywhere

With the same 26″×4.0″ fat tires, the EB5 MAX handles snow, mud, rain, and sand with ease. A lockable suspension fork absorbs bumps and reduces fatigue during long rides, making it one of the most comfortable electric bikes for adults on the road..

– Built for Utility

The EB5 MAX includes everything you’d expect from a commuter-focused machine:

400 lbs load capacity

Rear rack for gear or bags

Full fenders

Shimano 7-speed drivetrain

Cruise control for long straightaways

It’s a bike you can ride to work, take on weekend adventures, or load up for errands — no sweat.

– Safety and Intelligence, Simplified

Dual disc brakes ensure reliable stopping power in all conditions, while upgraded front and rear lights provide excellent visibility. The bright color display shows speed, mileage, battery percentage, and trip details at a glance — and includes password protection for security.

Thunder vs. EB5 MAX: Which One Fits Your Ride?

Both models share the same Jasion DNA — power, comfort, range, and confidence. But the riding styles they serve are different.

Choose Jasion Thunder if you want:

Maximum range (80 miles)

Smart app + remote lock/unlock

Hydraulic brakes

30+ mph performance

All-terrain adventure capability

Turn signals & a full lighting suite

Choose Jasion EB5 MAX if you want:

Commuter-friendly design

A removable, easy-charging battery

Built-in racks & fenders

65-mile range

Cruise control

Daily practicality with serious power

Think of Thunder as the adventurous explorer, while EB5 MAX is the dependable daily rider.

Final Thoughts: Jasion Is Redefining the Fat-Tire Category

What makes both bikes stand out isn’t just their specs — it’s how Jasion blends power, safety, and rider intelligence into machines that feel as fun as they are functional.

Whether you want to transform your commute, go deeper off-road, or simply ride farther with more confidence, the Jasion Thunder and Jasion EB5 MAX deliver two of the strongest, smartest fat-tire eBike experiences in 2025.