Best of BEYOND Expo 2026: The tech I can’t stop thinking about

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BEYOND Expo in Macao, China wrapped up today, a 3-day event showcasing the year’s most exciting tech. The theme was “AI: Digital to Physical,” which is corporate-speak for “we stopped just talking about AI and started building stuff you can actually hold” — and the dispatches coming out of The Venetian Macao made that title earn its keep.

I’m talking nearly 800 exhibitors from 100+ countries and over 1,000 high-tech products crammed into one expo floor. Think: humanoid robots, smart glasses that translate conversations in real time, robotic pets, future-mobility concepts, the whole sci-fi starter pack.

Picking the Best of BEYOND Expo out of that sheer volume was genuinely painful — like being handed a buffet and told to name a favorite — but somebody had to suffer for the content. So here’s the gear that clawed its way to the top of the pile and has been living rent-free in my head ever since.

Best Tech at BEYOND Expo 2026

The Babel Fish, But Make It Fashion

iFLYTEK iFLYTEK AI Glasses Listen, I’ve worn AI glasses that felt like strapping a brick to my face. These? 40 grams. That’s lighter than a slice of bread, and roughly 20% lighter than the competition. iFLYTEK packed an aviation-grade magnesium-aluminum frame, a Micro LED display hitting up to 1 million nits (read: actually visible in Macao’s blinding sun), and a 5+1 mic array that uses lip-motion recognition to figure out who you’re listening to. The flex feature is translation — Chinese-to-English in about 2 seconds, with 18 offline language pairs for when the wifi inevitably betrays you. Coming Soon $ 634.00

The Screenless Coding Toy That Made Me Put My Coffee Down

CodeeBot CodeeBots Screen-Free Coding Toy As a tech editor who’s watched a 7-year-old rage-quit over a missing semicolon, I went into this deeply skeptical. Then CodeeBots won me over. The pitch: a “screen-free coding lab” where instructions are physical magnetic tiles — speed, light color, volume — with number dials kids set by hand. The connectors only snap together the logical way, so the build literally can’t go grammatically wrong. Run a program and built-in lights trace the execution flow while a rotary knob steps through code block by block. This way, kids actually watch their code think. A maker tool that turns kids into creators instead of consumers? Genuinely clearing shelf space for this one. Preorder it for $ 1.99

Indoor Grilling Without the Smoke Alarm Symphony

Cozytime Cozytime LUMO Anyone who’s tried to sear a steak in a city apartment knows the drill: open every window, disable the smoke detector you swore you wouldn’t disable, and accept that your couch will smell like a steakhouse for three days. LUMO is here to end the suffering. It uses focused infrared heating to deliver fast, even, smoke-free indoor grilling, with a Flavor Module that mimics that juicy charcoal-style finish without actual charcoal chaos. The real flex is the AI CookPilot™ system — it recognizes 40+ foods and auto-picks the cooking program, so you can ditch the probe and just watch everything live through the app. It’s basically a grill that grills for you while you stand there looking cool. Get it for $ 499.00 $ 299.00 -40.1%

The Ergonomic Throne For Tall People Who’ve Suffered Enough

Libernovo Libernovo Maxis If you’re somewhere between 5’10” and 6’7″, you already know: most “ergonomic” chairs were designed by someone who’s never met your spine. Enter the Maxis, built specifically for the 178–200 cm crowd and supporting up to 188 kg. It’s got a wider backrest, deeper seat, and a fifth reclining angle because users complained four wasn’t enough (relatable). The premium version brings motorized lumbar support with massage mode, active AirFlow seat ventilation powered by a 4,000 RPM centrifugal fan, and a 3,000 mAh battery to run the whole show. The seat fabric is Danish Gabriel Atlantic, which sounds made up but is apparently very fancy. There’s also a manual version for purists who don’t want their chair to have firmware. Honestly? My WFH setup has never felt more inadequate. Early bird deposit $ 12.00

The Robot Dog That’s Also a Coding Project

Hengbot Hengbot Sirius Sirius is what happens when someone looks at a Boston Dynamics robot and goes “cute, but make it 1 kilogram and give it personality.” This little guy is a bionic-frame robotic dog packed with multimodal AI — voice, vision, gestures, and a full LLM backing fluid, natural responses. The “infinite persona customization” angle is the fun part: you can train Sirius to be a playful pup, a chill desk buddy, or whatever weird OC your heart desires. But the real flex is that it’s built for creators — Python, C, and C++ compatible, so coders, tinkerers, and STEM learners can actually program the thing instead of just petting it. Preorder it for $ 699.00

The Tiny Dishwasher For People With No Counter Space

Lissome Lissome R1 Renters, RV-dwellers, dorm warriors: this one’s for you. The Lissome R1 is billed as the world’s smartest portable dishwasher, and its whole personality is doing more with less. The hero feature is Sweeping Jet Technology — a vertical spray arm that blast stains without wasting half a reservoir of water. There’s also an AI Wash mode that reads water clarity in real time and adjusts pressure and trajectory to save water and detergent. Then it dries everything at 50°C with high-temp sterilization. It’s sustainable, compact, and it’s roasting my sink full of mugs from across the room. Get it for $ 469.00 $ 309.00 -34.1%

A Pocket-Sized “Why Is The Sky Blue” Answer Machine

Luka Luka AI Cube Kids ask roughly 437 questions per hour, and somewhere around question 12 you start saying “great question, ask Google.” Luka AI Cube is for that. It’s a portable, child-safe learning companion that fits in a pocket, hangs on a lanyard, or chills in tiny hands — and it’s built for outdoor explorer mode, where kids can ask questions using video, photos, or just by pointing the Magic Camera at whatever’s caught their attention. It explains things in context, so a leaf becomes a botany lesson and a bug becomes an actual learning moment. There are different AI friends (storytellers, science guides) that grow into ongoing narratives, plus real-time multilingual conversation for early language confidence. Get it for $ 300.00

The Tennis Ball Machine That Actually Plays Tennis With You

Aceiione Aceiilab A1 The Aceiilab A1 is a tennis practice upgrade: a portable, all-in-one trainer with real-time shot recognition that responds dynamically to how you’re playing. It creates actual rally flow instead of robotic feeds. It’s got 3.5 m/s² acceleration on a 2-core + 4-omni-wheel setup, 10 cm precision tracking, and a 0.5-second ball interval, so every session feels like a real match — wins, scores, the works. There’s an AI coaching layer that analyzes your data and recommends targeted lessons from real coaches, plus a gamified progression system. Get it for $ 1099.00

Parting Thoughts

If BEYOND Expo 2026 proved anything, it’s that the “AI: Digital to Physical” theme was an accurate weather report for where consumer tech is actually headed. The standouts from this year’s floor weren’t apps or platforms or vague “ecosystem plays.” They were things. Things you wear, things you cook on, things your kid talks to, things that chase a tennis ball back to you. AI stopped being the invisible layer and started being the thing in your hands. If even half of these products land the way their spec sheets promise, 2026 is shaping up to be the year the AI hype cycle finally produced something you can plug in. I’ll be watching every single one of these — and probably preordering at least two. Don’t tell my budget.