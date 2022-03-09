Level Keypad is wireless and makes unlocking Level Locks easier using passcodes

Level Lock owners will be happy to know there's a new gadget available that will enhance their user experiences. This useful keypad is weatherproof and lets you grant access to anyone you need to at any time. It even runs on batteries so you won't have to worry about hardwiring or difficult setups. Read on to learn more!

Level Keypad lets you control access to your Level Lock system

If you have a traditional lock on your door, that’s perfectly fine. Most of the time they do their job and if extra security is needed, there are all kinds available. Smart locks, like Level brand’s Level Lock, are also quite effective. Not only that, but they expand functionality in both convenient and intelligent ways. For example, the ability to use an app to see if you remembered to lock the door is certainly a handy feature when you’re miles (or more) away from home. But what about when you lose your keys or can’t get to them–an issue common with traditional locks. That’s where Level’s new Level Keypad comes in. You’ll be able to access your home easier than before. Let’s take a gander at this new smart gadget.

Level Keypad offers a clean aesthetic

Makes it easy to mount anywhere and runs on replaceable batteries

There’s nothing better than smart home devices that are easy to install. While some can be frustrating and complicated, others keep things perfectly simple. The Level Keypad does precisely that. It runs for up to 2-years on 3 AAA batteries. It also has a range (using Bluetooth LE 5.0 technology) of up to 30-feet. It comes with wall screws and anchors along with an adhesive strip so you can mount it wherever you need to.

Features a weatherproof design so you can use it inside or outdoors

Of course, options are important. It makes sense to have a keypad work inside because the environment is typically cleaner and more accommodating. Outside is obviously a different story. Electronics exposed to the elements require a certain amount of protection and thankfully, the Level Keypad does ensure it will hold up. It features a weatherproof design that’s IP65-rated. So, mounting outside your front door will be no problem at all.

Level Keypad is weatherproof and can be mounted outside

Keeps your family, friends, and guests in mind with multiple passcodes

One of the best things about the Level Keypad is that it keeps guests like friends and family in mind–even the maintenance worker if required. For example, the gadget supports up to 50 different key codes you can give to your trusted users. This can all be done using the dedicated app which also lets you schedule access times too. It’s a great way to make sure the people you choose to allow entry to are always able to get in and out at the right times. Need to revoke a passcode? Not a problem. Simply deactivate it on the app. That’s a heck of a lot easier than changing the locks, right?

Level Keypad can hold up to 50 access codes

An effective option for Level Lock owners looking to optimize security

Anyone who either already owns a Level brand smart lock (or bolt) or is seeking to buy one will appreciate the optimization the Level Keypad brings. Keypads make things a lot simpler than fumbling with keys and can provide a way to distribute access without having to remember who you lent a key to and who never returned one. While smart locks and keypads, including the Level Keypad, may not be perfect, they’re still options for your smart home worth looking into.

You can get the Level Keypad here for $79.