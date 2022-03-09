Level Keypad is wireless and makes unlocking Level Locks easier using passcodes

By Mark Gulino on Mar 9, 2022, 8:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Level Lock owners will be happy to know there's a new gadget available that will enhance their user experiences. This useful keypad is weatherproof and lets you grant access to anyone you need to at any time. It even runs on batteries so you won't have to worry about hardwiring or difficult setups. Read on to learn more!

Level Keypad is wireless and makes unlocking Level Locks easier using passcodes
Level Keypad lets you control access to your Level Lock system

If you have a traditional lock on your door, that’s perfectly fine. Most of the time they do their job and if extra security is needed, there are all kinds available. Smart locks, like Level brand’s Level Lock, are also quite effective. Not only that, but they expand functionality in both convenient and intelligent ways. For example, the ability to use an app to see if you remembered to lock the door is certainly a handy feature when you’re miles (or more) away from home. But what about when you lose your keys or can’t get to them–an issue common with traditional locks. That’s where Level’s new Level Keypad comes in. You’ll be able to access your home easier than before. Let’s take a gander at this new smart gadget.

Level Keypad is wireless and makes unlocking Level Locks easier using passcodes
Level Keypad offers a clean aesthetic

Makes it easy to mount anywhere and runs on replaceable batteries

There’s nothing better than smart home devices that are easy to install. While some can be frustrating and complicated, others keep things perfectly simple. The Level Keypad does precisely that. It runs for up to 2-years on 3 AAA batteries. It also has a range (using Bluetooth LE 5.0 technology) of up to 30-feet. It comes with wall screws and anchors along with an adhesive strip so you can mount it wherever you need to.

Features a weatherproof design so you can use it inside or outdoors

Of course, options are important. It makes sense to have a keypad work inside because the environment is typically cleaner and more accommodating. Outside is obviously a different story. Electronics exposed to the elements require a certain amount of protection and thankfully, the Level Keypad does ensure it will hold up. It features a weatherproof design that’s IP65-rated. So, mounting outside your front door will be no problem at all.

Level Keypad is wireless and makes unlocking Level Locks easier using passcodes
Level Keypad is weatherproof and can be mounted outside

Keeps your family, friends, and guests in mind with multiple passcodes

One of the best things about the Level Keypad is that it keeps guests like friends and family in mind–even the maintenance worker if required. For example, the gadget supports up to 50 different key codes you can give to your trusted users. This can all be done using the dedicated app which also lets you schedule access times too. It’s a great way to make sure the people you choose to allow entry to are always able to get in and out at the right times. Need to revoke a passcode? Not a problem. Simply deactivate it on the app. That’s a heck of a lot easier than changing the locks, right?

Level Keypad is wireless and makes unlocking Level Locks easier using passcodes
Level Keypad can hold up to 50 access codes

An effective option for Level Lock owners looking to optimize security

Anyone who either already owns a Level brand smart lock (or bolt) or is seeking to buy one will appreciate the optimization the Level Keypad brings. Keypads make things a lot simpler than fumbling with keys and can provide a way to distribute access without having to remember who you lent a key to and who never returned one. While smart locks and keypads, including the Level Keypad, may not be perfect, they’re still options for your smart home worth looking into.

You can get the Level Keypad here for $79.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Spruce up your bathroom with these gadgets and accessories we want for ourselves
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Spruce up your bathroom with these gadgets and accessories we want for ourselves

Pay some extra attention to your bathroom this spring by giving your devices and accessories a good spruce up. Because a more updated loo makes caring for your hygiene fun as well as easier. And, to give you some ideas,..
La Boite LX Turntable brings amazing sound quality with 5 speakers and amps
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

La Boite LX Turntable brings amazing sound quality with 5 speakers and amps

Are you a fan of records? Vinyl players are notorious for their vintage appeal but also for a rich listening experience. While it at times feels as though they’re a distant part of music history, records are alive and well...
Brighten your skin and promote collagen in just a 14-minute treatment with this LED facial device
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Brighten your skin and promote collagen in just a 14-minute treatment with this LED facial device

Smooth discoloration, clear up acne, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles with the Mirabella Beauty Boost & Revive Phototherapy 7-Color LED Facial Mask. It’s lightweight, wireless, and offers 14-minute treatments, making it a pretty convenient LED facial device. You’ve tried..
Apple Peek Performance Event: New iPhone SE, iPad Air 5, Mac Studio, and more
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Apple Peek Performance Event: New iPhone SE, iPad Air 5, Mac Studio, and more

Today is the Apple Peek Performance Event and Apple is announcing new products and more! We’re always excited to see what new tech and gadgets are around the corner and this early in the year, there’s a whole lot worth..
Cool gadgets for women that will make their lives easier every day
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Cool gadgets for women that will make their lives easier every day

Whether you’ve got an amazing mom, friend, sister, or partner, you know her tasks never end. So this Woman’s Day, show her your appreciation and support by gifting her some of the cool gadgets for women below. Related: Weekend Digest:..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Leveling up—tips and tricks for WoW TBC Classic
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Leveling up—tips and tricks for WoW TBC Classic

For video game lovers, World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic is one hell of a game that can keep your eyes glued to the screen for hours. But what keeps the fun blazing are the tips and tricks for..
These smart home floodlight cameras enhance your home security system
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smart home floodlight cameras enhance your home security system

Your open front lawn and driveway are beautiful entrances, but they make accessing your home a little too simple for thieves. Deter them by outfitting your exterior with any of these smart home floodlight cameras. Related: The coolest home improvement..
Get the immersive, high-fidelity haptics you’ve experienced in theme parks with the D-BOX VIBE
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get the immersive, high-fidelity haptics you’ve experienced in theme parks with the D-BOX VIBE

Feel the rumble of the racing vehicles as you watch your favorite car-heist flick—right in your living room—when you have the D-BOX VIBE chair. This haptic entertainment seat features 65,000 haptic effects up to 1G in force and works with..
How to get distributors to sell your product
Marketing Tips
By Madhurima Nag

How to get distributors to sell your product

To do this, you must have a firm grasp of how to get distributors to sell your product. That’s where it’s helpful to partner with a retail consultant that can take on the heavy lifting and teach you more about..
B&O Beosystem 72-22 has a design based on the 1972 Beogram 4000c turntable
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

B&O Beosystem 72-22 has a design based on the 1972 Beogram 4000c turntable

While Bang & Olufsen doesn’t always get the attention its competitors receive, it certainly deserves to. Its products frequently shine in both high-end development and the way its products deliver amazing audio playback. For those who are fans, you’ll be..
Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp helps defeat eye strain and has 3 modes plus battery power
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp helps defeat eye strain and has 3 modes plus battery power

How many of us sit in front of our computers every day? How many of us stare at our phone screens? We’re constantly exposed to harmful blue light, but few people realize it can come from more than just digital..