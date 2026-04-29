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KitKat’s new phone-blocking candy wrapper proves digital detoxing is officially a brand trend
Tech News

KitKat’s new phone-blocking candy wrapper proves digital detoxing is officially a brand trend

Apr 29, 2026, 5:25 pm EDT
3 min read
0 comments
KitKat’s new phone-blocking candy wrapper proves digital detoxing is officially a brand trend
KitKat Panama

What Is KitKat’s Break Mode? Inside the Phone-Blocking Faraday Cage Wrapper

KitKat Panama recently teamed up with creative agency Ogilvy Colombia to put a fun little spin on digital detoxing: a phone-blocking candy wrapper called Break Mode. It’s shaped just like a KitKat wrapper and opens like a pouch. Place your phone inside, and it won’t receive any messages, calls, or even GPS signals until you take it back out. The secret is a Faraday cage — a construction using copper, polyester, and nickel to forms a conductive surface to neutralize incoming electromagnetic signals. Genius, or at least very clever marketing.
I’ve been writing a lot about digital detoxing and my own efforts to stop mindlessly scrolling lately. And with a major candy brand now engineering a product literally designed to physically prevent you from using your phone, I think it’s safe to say we’ve squarely entered a new tech brand trend: digital detox.

Why Adults Are Just as Addicted to Social Media as Teens

Here’s the thing: we already knew the cards were stacked against us. Following recent court rulings against Meta and other social media giants, the public got confirmation of what many long suspected — that these companies knew full well their platforms were addictive and harmful, particularly for young users. But any adult will tell you that it’s not just kids who can’t put the phone down. Adults are just as hooked. The average person spends about 34 hours per month on TikTok alone. That’s nearly a full work week of short videos, opening the app roughly 19 times a day. And that number is only going up.

The Digital Detox Movement Is Going Mainstream — and Getting Organized

Meanwhile, people are actively looking for an exit ramp. A 2025 YouGov survey found that 47% of adults under 30 said they’re actively trying to reduce their screen time. Case in point: in NYC, 20-somethings are attending underground phone-free parties. You leave your phone in a box by the door—and you won’t see it again until you leave.

In Washington, D.C., Gen-Zers are literally paying $100 to swap their smartphones for basic flip phones for an entire month, through a program called Month Offline, which loans participants a flip phone pre-loaded with only calls, texts, and Uber. And if you think that’s extreme, digital wellness groups like The Offline Club have expanded from Amsterdam to 19 cities worldwide, hosting in-person, phone-free events for people who are just… tired.

Brands Are Cashing In on Screen Time Burnout — and KitKat Is Just the Beginning

So it makes sense that brands are paying attention. Prego debuted a pasta jar-shaped voice recorder that can capture dinner time conversations—to get families talking over meals again. Now KitKat is building Faraday Cages into candy wrappers. Neither product is widely commercially available yet — Break Mode’s viability is still “under evaluation,” per the campaign’s chief creative officer — but the message is clear: there’s a market here, and brands are racing to claim it.

As a mom and a spouse, I don’t have the luxury of turning off my phone for an afternoon. But for college students, young professionals, and anyone not currently on call? I can absolutely see the appeal of a KitKat wrapper—or anything—that blocks the noise. Experts say that unplugging will be one of the biggest trends of 2026 — and the brands that catch on earliest stand to be the most successful.

The real irony is—you’ll probably find out about Break Mode while scrolling TikTok.

 

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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