Introducing the CMF Flip 1: The Modular Foldable That Might Actually Be Affordable

Shreyansh Onial, Nothing

Every brand is making a foldable right now—but most of them are just expensive copies of each other. So when Nothing shows up with something different, it’s worth paying attention. Today, I’m introducing the CMF Flip 1, a concept flip phone that doesn’t try to hide how it’s made—and might actually make foldables more accessible in the process.

It still has that satisfying clamshell snap (very Motorola Razr nostalgia), but everything around it feels more intentional—and more modular.

If this thing ever makes it to market, it could change what we expect from a flip phone entirely.

Why Foldable Phones Still Feel Overpriced

Right now, foldables are only available to people who can afford to spend thousands on a phone—or those who aren’t looking for a serious device. Meanwhile, every brand is refining the formula its own way—bigger screens, thinner hinges, book-style fold—but in the end, consumers are left with a phone genre that has no middle ground.

That’s an issue. People clearly want foldables—they’re fun to clack shut. And that front screen that also acts as a cover? Super convenient.

Still, few have thought to offer a mid-range foldable that looks cool—exactly what made the original Razr so popular in the first place.

What Is the CMF Flip 1 Concept Phone?

Nothing

That’s where the CMF Flip 1 becomes interesting.

As a concept from Nothing, it doesn’t try to compete with the Galaxy Z Fold7 on polish, or the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold on screen size. Instead, it leans into what Nothing does best—a radically minimalist design, segmented construction, and a folded shape that looks super practical.

On paper, it’s still a full smartphone experience, with a large touchscreen when opened, a compact clamshell form when closed, and a secondary outer display for quick glances.

But seen in this rendition, the foldable becomes a stylishly everyday device.

Visible Design and Modular Construction

This is where the CMF Flip 1 really separates itself. Those interchangeable back covers, and tool-free components hint at a modular design. Nothing has always said that people should be able to fix their phones. Will it give us the first modular foldable phone?

There’s not a screw I can even see on my Samsung. So the first modular, repairable foldable phone would be huge. Now, to be real with you, Nothing has been mum about the CMF Flip 1’s specifics. Its website and Instagram simply display images of the concept phone.

But suffice it to say, I’d be totally ready for a phone like this.

How Modularity Could Make Foldables More Affordable

Nothing

Most smartphones today are expensive not just because of what they do, but because of how they’re built. Foldables take that complexity and multiply it—hinges, folding displays, reinforced structures, precision sealing.

The CMF Flip 1 looks to have simplifed the architecture and reduced unnecessary layering. That doesn’t guarantee a cheap phone—but it does remove a lot of the reasons foldables have stayed locked in premium pricing territory.

Could This Change the Future of Smartphones?

Of course, it’s still just a concept. There’s no guarantee something like this ever launches exactly as shown. But the CMF Flip 1 certainly takes the foldable phone in a new direction. It’s a reminder that foldables don’t have to live permanently in the luxury category. They could be simpler. More repairable. And yes, potentially more affordable.

If the smartphone industry starts taking that idea seriously, we might finally see foldables move from novelty territory into something that actually makes sense for everyday users.