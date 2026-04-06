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I totally didn’t see this coming—Nothing is planning AI smart glasses for 2027
Tech News

I totally didn’t see this coming—Nothing is planning AI smart glasses for 2027

Apr 6, 2026, 4:14 pm EDT
4 min read
0 comments
I totally didn’t see this coming—Nothing is planning AI smart glasses for 2027
Nothing

When I first caught wind of the latest Nothing rumor — that the London‑based brand is planning AI smart glasses for a 2027 launch — my first thought was, Wait… really? After all, Nothing has carved out a niche with quirky phones and audio gear, not wearable headsets. But according to multiple reports based on Bloomberg’s leak, this isn’t just talk — this could be a much bigger strategic shift for the company.

In this post, I’m unpacking what the leaks actually say, what we don’t know yet, and why this matters — not just for Nothing fans, but for anyone keeping an eye on where AI wearables are headed.

What the Leak Says About Nothing’s 2027 AI Smart Glasses

First things first: the core of the leak comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who reported that Nothing Technology Ltd. is developing what insiders are calling AI‑enhanced smart glasses, targeting a release in the first half of 2027.

According to the report:

  • The glasses will include cameras, microphones, and speakers.
  • They won’t have a built‑in display — at least not in this first version.
  • Instead, they’ll lean on a paired smartphone and cloud processing for AI tasks.
  • This suggests the glasses will be more of a connected companion device than a standalone AR headset.

That last part is especially interesting because it positions Nothing’s glasses as tools that amplify what your phone already does, rather than trying to reinvent the wheel with full augmented reality visuals. For a first‑generation wearable, that’s a pragmatic trade‑off.

Why Nothing’s Entry into AI Wearables Matters

What makes this leak worth your time is not just the product itself — it’s the context. Nothing’s CEO, Carl Pei, was reportedly initially resistant to building smart glasses but has since shifted toward a broader multi‑device strategy that extends beyond phones and earbuds.

That’s telling, because it signals a wider pivot from being a design‑centric challenger in the smartphone space to becoming a real competitor in AI hardware — a field currently dominated by much bigger players.

Right now, the wearables race is heating up:

So Nothing isn’t exactly entering an empty room — but it could offer something fresh if it leans into what it’s best known for: standout design and usability.

What We Still Don’t Know (Yet)

Here’s where you, me, and pretty much everyone else have to pump the brakes a bit:

Design Details

We still don’t have confirmed images, renders, or any official design leaks for the glasses — and given how many “fake” or speculative renders circulate online during leaks, I wouldn’t trust anything you see on social media just yet.

That said, based on Nothing’s history of stylistic touches — transparent elements, LED accents, and playful hardware flourishes — it’s reasonable to expect something that feels like Nothing.

Software and AI Experience

We don’t know what the AI experience will actually feel like. Will it be voice‑driven? Task automation? Full assistant‑style interaction? Nothing’s current AI tools (like widget creation and voice memo analysis) give us a hint at direction, but not much else.

Pricing and Availability

And of course — the million‑dollar questions: How much will these glasses cost? Will they play nicely with non‑Nothing phones? We don’t have answers yet.

Why I’m Personally Intrigued (and Why You Should Be, Too)

Here’s what I keep coming back to: most smart glasses to date have felt half‑baked — either too bulky, too geeky, or too niche to justify everyday use.

Nothing’s strength has always been in taking design risks without feeling gimmicky. If it can weave that ethos into AI glasses—and pair it with genuinely useful features—it might actually have something worth caring about by 2027.

On the other hand, if this is just another entry into a crowded field with little real innovation — that’s something to watch, too.

Either way? I’m paying attention. And if more leaks drop, you’ll be the first to know.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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