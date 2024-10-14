OnePlus 13 leaks: What to expect before you upgrade

Ready for the next big thing from OnePlus? The OnePlus 13 leaks hint at some seriously exciting upgrades!

OnePlus 13 representative image / Image Credit: Future

The OnePlus 13 is just around the corner! The Chinese company is set to unveil its latest flagship smartphone sooner than we thought. Based on the latest OnePlus 13 leaks, we’re looking forward to a fresh design, Android 15 featuring the new Gemini AI, and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which launches in October.

While the OnePlus 12 is a solid choice, waiting for the OnePlus 13 could be worth it. With expected improvements in performance, battery life, and features, this new model is likely to level up your smartphone experience! So stick around to get all the details!

Design

OnePlus 13 in possible color options

OnePlus’s president for China Louis Lee recently teased the upcoming OnePlus 13, sharing a frontal photo. While it doesn’t reveal much, it does confirm the centered punch-hole for the selfie camera. The main highlight, though, is the new Oriental BOE X2 display. OnePlus is going all out with BOE’s latest quad-curved panel, featuring uniform bezels around the entire screen.

Additionally, the tipster Digital Chat Station gave us a sneak peek of what looks like the OnePlus 13 in a protective cover. While the full design is still under wraps, the image gives a clear view of the camera module. Unlike previous OnePlus models where the camera blended into the phone’s edge, this time around it looks like the OnePlus 13 will have a separate area just for its cameras.

Meanwhile, another well-known leaker, Yogesh Brar, mentioned that the OnePlus 13 will feature a micro curved 2K display. I know not everyone is into curved screens, but personally, I love mine. I was a bit nervous at first since I had never used one, but I got used to it super quickly, and it’s honestly really nice. It’s much more comfortable for me to swipe from the sides on a curved display. Now I can’t go back to flat ones!

In another leak, Brar shared a design sketch showing that the OnePlus 13’s camera housing has been shifted to the center, a change from the top corner placement we saw on the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 13 specs

The Geekbench listing for the OnePlus 13 shows it’s running a Qualcomm chip with six CPU cores at 3.53GHz and two at 4.32GHz, likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. This could be one of the first phones to feature Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip. As for the Snapdragon SoC, rumors suggest the naming scheme will change again. The chip may adopt the Snapdragon 8 Elite moniker or the Snapdragon 8 Ultra. In either case, Qualcomm is trying to highlight the big leap forward in performance and perhaps efficiency as well.

It’s also listed with 16GB of RAM and Android 15. In Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests, it scored 3,236 and 10,049 points. In this context, it might outperform Apple’s A18 chip, which scored 3,114 and 6,666. Rumors so far point to a 6.82-inch display with QHD+ resolution and given that the OnePlus 12 supports 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, we can expect even better features.

On another note, Lee responded to fan questions, pretty much confirming that the phone will support magnetic wireless charging. Personally, I held off on getting a MagSafe charger for about six months. I didn’t care much at first, but once I tried it, I saw how much easier it made things. The magnetic connection feels super convenient, especially when I’m tired and don’t want to fumble for the port. Just snap it on and it charges, no hassle.

Lee also mentioned that the OnePlus 13 will be the first phone to come with ColorOS 15. With smartphone brands constantly competing to offer the best AI features, we can expect even more advancements in ColorOS 15. There’s a good chance we’ll see Gemini AI as part of the Android 15 update.

OnePlus 13 representative image / Image Credit: Future

Camera

OnePlus has been stepping up its camera game, largely thanks to its partnership with Hasselblad. There’s chatter that the upcoming model will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 main camera. It’s the same one in the OnePlus 12, with an f/1.6 aperture lens. Alongside that, you’ll get a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera using Sony’s IMX882 sensor, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, also with the IMX882 sensor, offering 3x optical zoom.

Other upgrades include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and a “super-large X-axis motor” for improved haptic feedback. Plus, it’ll boast an IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, which is a step up from the OnePlus 12’s IP65 certification.

Battery

According to OnePlus 13 leaks, the phone will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery, a nice upgrade from the already impressive 5,400mAh battery in the OnePlus 12. For those constantly on the go, a smartphone with over 6,000mAh is a game changer. It ensures your device can keep up with navigation, capturing memories, and staying connected, even when charging options are scarce.

What’s more, it’s going to support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, along with 10W reverse wireless charging.

Price

If Samsung starts the S25 Ultra at $1399, I wouldn’t be surprised if OnePlus raises its prices too. The OnePlus 11 launched at $699, and the 12 went up to $799, so I’d expect the 13 to cost $899 for a smaller upgrade or even $999 for a major one. With the rumors about the OnePlus 13 packing the powerful Gemini Ultra AI, a price increase within that range makes sense.

That said, I think a significant price hike could hurt OnePlus’s image. The brand delivers flagship-level quality at a more affordable price. So pushing into the high-end range would be a bold move and could risk alienating loyal fans.

Louis Lee recently confirmed that the OnePlus 13 is dropping in October. The launch lines up perfectly with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, expected to come out mid-to-late October. But realistically, we’ll probably see the handset hit the US and Europe around February 2025. This timing gives OnePlus a solid advantage by being one of the first to use Qualcomm’s latest processor. They get ahead of brands like Xiaomi and Samsung, which usually release their phones later in the year globally.

Should you upgrade?

My relative has the OnePlus 7, and since it’s getting pretty old and he really relies on his phone for work, I convinced him it’s time for an upgrade. I suggested the OnePlus 12 based on his budget and how comfortable he is with the software. For anyone in a similar boat, waiting for a new release might not be the best option since it could end up being even pricier than they expect. It’s not just about affordability; a lot of people don’t realize how much they depend on their phones and how they should view them as an investment.

That said, if you’ve got the budget and are eager to try something fresh, it might be worth holding out. The OnePlus 13 is on the way and is rumored to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, which could offer a 40% boost over the Gen 3, along with an upgraded camera system.

Bottom line

The OnePlus 13 is looking promising and could elevate your smartphone experience. Honestly, with all the buzz about the features, I think it’s going to be a fantastic option for anyone ready to invest in a new phone!