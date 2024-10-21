OnePlus set to reveal OxygenOS 15: Here’s what to expect!

Grigor Baklajyan on under Tech News , Byunder

Ready for some exciting news, OnePlus fans? OxygenOS 15 is on the way, bringing a fresh redesign and new features!

The upcoming flagship, OnePlus 13 / Image Credit: Digital Chat Station

OnePlus has always been all about taking Android customization to the next level with OxygenOS. They kicked off the OxygenOS 14 beta program back in September 2023, and it rolled out some really cool features. Now that Android 15 is out, phone manufacturers are hustling to adapt it for their devices. OnePlus is no different. They’re hard at work on OxygenOS 15, their take on Android 15. And guess what? They’re going to reveal OxygenOS 15 next week!

One of the big changes we might see is a redesigned control center that takes cues from iOS and HyperOS. But there’s a lot more to look forward to! Let’s check out the latest rumors and see what we can expect from this upcoming update!

When is OxygenOS 15 coming out?

OnePlus confirmed that OxygenOS 15 will officially drop on October 24 during an online event in the OnePlus Community. The tagline is “Speed meets AI.” Just keep in mind, the global launch doesn’t mean a global rollout all at once—it’s more like the start of the process.

After the launch, it’ll probably be a gradual rollout, depending on your region and device model. Typically, newer devices get the update first, and considering the development and beta testing were focused on the Indian market, it’s likely those variants will see it before others. There are 3 main variants: Indian, Global/EU, and North American—so you’ll be in one of these groups.

For reference, last year’s OxygenOS 14 update (based on Android 14) was released on September 25, and the rollout for eligible devices wrapped up earlier this year.

OnePlus OxygenOS 15 control center

Features

OnePlus has been dropping hints about some changes coming to OxygenOS 15. It’s set to include a fresh UI design with smoother animations, along with some new AI features built into various apps. Even though they haven’t officially revealed all the details about OxygenOS 15 yet, we can expect some exciting additions with the Android 15-based update.

Control center

One cool update we might see is a revamped control center. It features two toggles at the top, just like HyperOS. Below that, you’ll find a 2×2 media player, a 1×2 brightness slider, and a 1×2 volume panel. It looks a bit like OxygenOS 14, but the layout has been adjusted for a fresher feel.

There are also 1×1 toggles for other quick settings. You can even customize the layout to your liking. Want to hide or show text under the controls? Go for it! Swiping down from the right will bring up the control center, while a swipe from the left reveals the notification shade. If you prefer the old style, OxygenOS 15 lets you switch back to the OxygenOS 14 control center.

I personally love having quick settings right next to my notifications. It’s such a smart layout! Sure, it’s a bit of a compromise, but it gives you the best of both worlds with just one swipe.

AI

OnePlus has been focusing on AI for months, with tools like AI Eraser, Gemini, and the newer Gemini Live. I like the low latency in Gemini Live for back-and-forth chats, even though it’s not as game-changing as OpenAI’s stuff. Still, the upgrades are appreciated!

AI might also step up in productivity. OnePlus could integrate AI into their document management tools, possibly offering voice summaries to save time, similar to what ColorOS 15 is doing.

Lock screen customization

With OxygenOS 15, you finally get to tweak just about everything on your lockscreen. You can adjust the clock’s size, position, color, and even change up the font. Plus, the depth effect lets you give your lockscreen a cool 3D look. And don’t forget, there are loads of presets to pick from.

My friend is always switching between iPhone and Android each year. This time, he chose OnePlus instead of Samsung for his Android, and he’s really into OxygenOS so far. He feels like if they added widget stacks and simple lockscreen widgets like alarms, weather, and calendar, it’d be spot on.

Dynamic Island

There’s also talk about a Dynamic Island-style feature coming to OxygenOS. Customization has always been a big part of Android, and it looks like OnePlus is sticking to that legacy. We might see dynamic themes that cover everything from the lock screen to the wallpaper. A leaked screenshot even shows a Dynamic Island-like feature popping up on the screen.

But honestly, if people wanted iOS, they’d buy an iPhone, right? OnePlus has always stood out because it wasn’t trying to be Apple, but it seems like they’re getting closer to that line each year. First, it was the Control Center, then calculator apps, and now this? I don’t mind borrowing good ideas, but there’s a limit.

Dynamic Island-like feature / Video Credit: Mehtab Ansari, Smartprix

Partial screen sharing

One of the standout features of Android 15 is partial screen sharing, which will likely be in OxygenOS 15 too. This will let users share just one app on their screen, and it might even work with screen recording.

Gaming and multitasking

OnePlus has always been all about mobile gaming. With OxygenOS 15, it’ll probably keep that focus to boost performance. ColorOS introduced the new Lightning Engine, making the system 18% more responsive and 40% more stable. So, chances are OxygenOS will get better optimization too. It’ll take full advantage of the upgraded hardware for quicker load times and smoother multitasking.

I played Genshin Impact on the OnePlus 12 at the highest settings, and it handled it really well. It’s one of the more demanding mobile games, and it ran smoothly. The phone did get a bit warm after a few hours, but that’s totally normal. Multitasking was seamless too. With the upcoming update, things should get even more exciting for gamers.

OnePlus OxygenOS 15 graphic

OxygenOS 15 eligible devices

The OnePlus smartphones that will get the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 update include the OnePlus 10 Pro, 10T, 10R, 11, 11R, 12, 12R, OnePlus Open, Nord 3, CE3, CE3 Lite, Nord 4, Nord CE4, and Nord CE4 Lite. As for the OnePlus Pad, it’s also set to receive the update soon.

Parting thoughts

With all the new features and improvements on the horizon, it’s exciting to think about how OxygenOS 15 will enhance the overall user experience. I can’t wait to see how these updates will improve my experience, especially for gaming and multitasking!