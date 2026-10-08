OPPO Find X10 series leaks: More money, less battery, and my patience is thin

OPPO

OPPO’s Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max are coming to Europe, and French publication Dealabs has dug up what they’ll cost. You won’t like it. Both phones jump well past last year’s Find X9 on price, and the European versions give up battery capacity that Chinese buyers already have.

OPPO hasn’t confirmed anything yet. My guess is that memory chips, now pricier because AI data centers keep swallowing supply, explain part of the increase. Oppo is handing the rest of the bill to you anyway, and I don’t think European buyers will play along.

The Pro Max wants €1,799

Image Credit: Dealabs

According to billbil-kun at Dealabs, the Find X10 starts at €1,299 for 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage when it launches on October 21. The 512 GB model costs €1,499. The Pro Max ships in a single 12 GB/512 GB setup at €1,799.

The Find X9 started at €999 with 512 GB. Five hundred euros more for the same storage tier. I carry an iPhone every day, and the price gap that used to make OPPO tempting to people like me has vanished. At these numbers, you’re paying big-brand money for a phone with a far thinner service network and resale value I’d expect to fall fast.

Smaller battery, no 16 GB option

European buyers are getting the short end of the stick here. Both models pack an 8,000 mAh cell in China, but Europe gets cut down to 7,150 mAh. Trimming battery life—the single biggest selling point of Chinese flagships (apart from the cameras)—while charging premium European prices is a bizarre misstep. To cap it off, the 16 GB RAM configuration won’t be coming to Europe at all, leaving buyers stuck at 12 GB.

Three 200 MP cameras and a cave that makes the case

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. OPPO Find X10 Pro Max main camera comparison.



This is essentially ISOCELL HP2 vs. HPC. HPC can also give us a very good idea of what to expect from the next-generation sensor used in the Galaxy S27 Ultra.



And the difference is huge.



Just look at the… pic.twitter.com/ivV9fAQcoA — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) October 1, 2026

The Pro Max is the first phone with three 200 MP sensors, with a 24 mm f/1.5 main joined by a 13 mm ultrawide and a 70 mm 3x telephoto, all driven by a 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro. Leaker Ice Universe says the main sensor is Samsung’s HPC, about 90% identical in core specs to the HP6 expected in the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Ice Universe also shared a cave scene shot on the Pro Max and a Galaxy S26 Ultra. Studying the two frames, I prefer OPPO’s. On the OPPO, the stone keeps that warm amber hue and fine detail, while the foliage past the opening stays vibrant. Samsung’s version turns the far wall into a pale blue haze and drains color from the stone. Oddly enough, both phones blow out the small light gap on the right—a clear sign that the gap here is aggressive post-processing rather than raw sensor performance.

Launch perks soften it a little

OPPO’s store asks for a €49 deposit, then knocks €150 off the Find X10 or €200 off the Pro Max and throws in a free gift. A Hasselblad teleconverter kit and an Oppo Watch X3 are on the list, but the OPPO Pad 5, valued at €459, is the one I’d grab. Students can stack up to 15% more.

How we got here

OPPO unveiled the range in China on September 22, where the Find X10 starts at 5,499 CNY (about €730) and the Pro Max at 6,799 CNY (about €900). The Find X10 E launched there as well, but it’s got no French product page yet.

My advice is simple. Look hard at a discounted Find X9 Pro or X9 Ultra before you put a deposit on either model, because last year’s phones already carry most of the camera muscle that pulled people toward OPPO, and they now cost you far less than anything in the new lineup.