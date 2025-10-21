OPPO Find X9 Pro review: The camera phone that surprised me

By Grigor Baklajyan on Oct 21, 2025, 12:33 pm EDT

My X feed turned into a Samsung roast thread overnight. Now everyone’s talking about the OPPO Find X9 Pro, and honestly, they might be onto something.

Image Credit: OPPO

If you’ve been scrolling through X the past few days, you might have noticed a pattern. Everyone is roasting Samsung—some even want the South Korean company’s Head of Camera gone—while cheering for OPPO. I get why people feel that way (I’m not suggesting firing Samsung’s camera chief). In my OPPO Find X9 Pro review, I’ll show you why the handset’s camera hype is real.

I saw an X post from the Disneyland parade where a dwarf reached out to give a creator a high five. I can’t describe how sharp the OPPO Find X9 Pro 200 MP Hasselblad telephoto lens keeps details when I zoom in. Curious if the Find X9 Pro is the right phone for you? Here’s a hint: it’s not just a camera phone.

OPPO Find X9 Pro design

Image Credit: OPPO

The Find X9 Pro comes in two finishes: Silk White and Titanium Charcoal. Both have a smooth matte glass back and a matte aluminum frame.

At 161.3 x 76.5 x 8.3 mm and 224 g, the Find X9 Pro is about the same size as the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. People who’ve tried the OPPO flagship say it feels solid but still comfortable to hold. Dust and water aren’t a problem thanks to IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings.

The bezels are crazy thin—just 1.15 mm—even slimmer than the iPhone 17 Pro Max at 1.36 mm. They’re even on all sides, giving the front an almost bezel-less look.

OPPO’s design game has grown a lot. The matte texture pops in photos, though some argue the Find X9 Pro lacks personality. For me, the bezel-less screen hits all the right notes—no notches, no interruptions, and extra screen space without making the phone bigger.

OPPO Find X9 Pro display

Image Credit: OPPO

The Find X9 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch flat LTPO Tianma OLED screen, packing a 1.5K resolution and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display looks amazing and hits insane brightness levels—up to 1800 nits in HBM, and a peak of 3,600 nits. That makes the OPPO Find X9 Pro the brightest smartphone yet, surpassing Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra, which held the previous 3,287-nit record in FoneArena’s May 2025 test.

For eye comfort, the Find X9 Pro uses 3,840 Hz PWM dimming and can drop down to 1 nit for late-night use. Some phones stick to low PWM frequencies below 500 Hz, which some people notice as flicker and can cause burning eyes, nausea, or headaches. I like that OPPO went high with PWM frequencies, though it would be even better if they offered a way to turn it off, like Apple does on the iPhone 17.

OPPO also adds its new Crystal Shield Glass for extra durability. The Find X8 Pro already earned praise for standing up to tough challenges, and a Portuguese YouTuber’s durability test convinced many viewers to give the phone a try.

OPPO Find X9 Pro camera

Alright, I’m taking a break from X for a week. My feed has been full of posts bashing Samsung cameras while singing praises for the OPPO Find X9 Pro. People hype it up, but this time I’ve got to admit—they deserve it. The camera performance is genuinely impressive.

The star setup includes a 50 MP Ultra XDR main camera with a Sony LYT-828 sensor (23 mm, f/1.6), a 50 MP ultrawide (15 mm, f/2.0), and a massive 200 MP periscope telephoto lens (70 mm, f/2.1). I looked at a few shots that seemed plain at first, but zooming in revealed insane detail and spot-on color.

If that doesn’t satisfy your zoom cravings, Oppo also offers the Hasselblad teleconverter kit for the Find X9 Pro. Attach it and your optical zoom jumps to 10×, with total zoom hitting a crazy 200×.

There’s also a 2 MP Danxia multispectral lens. On the front, the camera rocks a 50 MP JN5 sensor with autofocus (21 mm, f/2.0).

OPPO Find X9 Pro performance and battery life

Image Credit: Android Headlines

The Find X9 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The battery is huge at 7,500 mAh and supports 80 W SUPERVOOC, 55 W PPS, and 50 W wireless charging.

I think OPPO chose the Dimensity 9500 to save some costs. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 still outperforms it in both CPU and GPU tests. Yeah, the Dimensity 9500 does give a solid boost over its predecessor and narrows the gap with Qualcomm’s chip in performance. Even so, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 still seems to hold the crown.

OPPO Find X9 Pro release date and price

The Find X9 series launches worldwide in Barcelona on October 28, 2025, with the Find X9 Pro making its international debut. In China, it already arrived on October 16.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro packs 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, and it comes with a price tag of €1,299 ($1,515). You can get it in charcoal or white. If you want the red version and don’t mind skipping eSIM support, you can import the Find X9 series from China instead.

Verdict

Image Credit: OPPO

From what I’ve seen and read, the OPPO Find X9 Pro looks amazing. The camera setup, with the 200 MP Hasselblad telephoto lens, shows insane detail at high zoom. The screen and design stand out too, with super-thin bezels and crazy brightness.

Yes, the OPPO Find X9 Pro‘s performance doesn’t beat Snapdragon, but the huge battery and fast charging make it a strong all-around phone.

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
