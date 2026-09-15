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Meta Project Phoenix leaked from Meta’s own app, and I think the nose pads matter more than the field of view
Tech News

Meta Project Phoenix leaked from Meta’s own app, and I think the nose pads matter more than th...

Sep 15, 2026, 2:44 pm EDT
3 min read
0 comments
Meta Project Phoenix leaked from Meta’s own app, and I think the nose pads matter more than the field of view
Image Credit: UploadVR

Meta‘s next headset has been a rumor without a face. It has one now, and Meta supplied it, tucked inside a free Horizon OS app for pairing prescription lens inserts. Leaker Luna dug the renders out and put them online ahead of Connect 2026.

Project Phoenix looks nothing like a Quest. Dark glasses with nose pads, an open periphery, a thin cable trailing off the left temple toward a compute puck.

Nose pads, no gasket

Meta's Project Phoenix Headset
Image Credit: UploadVR

The frame rests on two small nose pads like a standard pair of glasses, leaving your peripheral vision completely wide open. In the renders, a camera lens sticks out from the front edge of each temple, complemented by a row of extra sensors tucked along the underside. Early forum speculation tallies the total at 10 sensors—split between passthrough video, spatial tracking, and eye tracking—though that distribution remains educated guessing until Meta releases the official specs.

The most interesting thing in the second render is easy to miss—the Zenni-branded prescription lenses. Pairing them isn’t seamless either; you have to hold a printed QR card up to your own face. Fussy setup aside, it says a lot about how Meta views this hardware. They aren’t treating this as a temporary gadget you pull out for specific tasks, but as a full-time eye replacement.

90 degrees, and the shouting that followed

Right on cue, the VR subreddits lost their minds when Luna dropped the FOV number. Compared to the Quest 3’s 110, it looks like a massive step backward on paper. But that outrage misses the point. When you’re dealing with Micro-OLED displays sitting millimeters from your eyes in a frame that weighs no more than standard sunglasses, trading a bit of field-of-view for a lightweight form factor is a trade-off worth making.

90 degrees covers what the Quest 2 and the Rift S offered, hardware nobody called unwearable at the time, and several of the commenters now treating the figure as a dealbreaker were arguing a fortnight ago that a 147-inch virtual screen from a pair of display glasses was already more screen than anyone needed.

The cable is what the form factor costs

Look at the back of the man’s head in the QR visual. A wire leaves the left temple, drops behind his ear, and disappears down his back toward a puck he keeps in a pocket. Every gram of silicon Meta pulled off the face went into that puck.

Nobody cares about 4K displays when their face is throbbing. You’re just counting down 10 minutes until you can rip the strap off. Clipping a battery to your pocket feels like a step backward to 2010 tech, but it beats having 500 grams grinding into your cheekbones.

What came before the renders

Meta shipped the HorizonOS Prescription Lens app in August as a near-empty placeholder. The package arrived on devices as a ZIP rather than a standard APK, and a plain file manager was enough to poke around inside it. September’s update filled it with the visuals now circulating. The project has carried three codenames across its life, Phoenix, Stanley, and Loma, and the hardware isn’t expected to sell until next year.

Connect opens on September 23 with a published agenda that includes a session on controller-free interaction. For a device built around eyes and hands, the timing hardly feels accidental.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

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