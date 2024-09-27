Can Meta’s Orion true AR glasses replace your VR headset?

By Grigor Baklajyan on Sep 27, 2024, 4:38 pm EDT under Tech News,

Could Meta’s Orion AR glasses be your next go-to gadget? Let’s see how they stack up against traditional VR headsets!

Can Meta’s Orion true AR glasses replace your VR headset?
Meta’s Orion glasses could be game changers!

“A lot of people have said this is the craziest technology they’ve ever seen,” Zuckerberg boasted during his keynote speech about the Orion true AR glasses. On Wednesday, at Meta Connect 2024, Meta revealed its biggest bet, which is still experimental. These glasses take smart eyewear to the next level by integrating digital technology directly into the lenses.

At their core, the Orion glasses are like a fancy computer you wear on your face. Traditionally, face-computers have struggled with displays that are heavy, hot, low-resolution, or have a narrow field of view. But imagine you walk into a café, and instead of scrolling through your phone, you look around and interact with holographic displays floating in the air. That’s the exciting promise of Meta’s Orion glasses, where reality blends seamlessly with the digital world!

Can Meta’s Orion true AR glasses replace your VR headset?
Meta Orion + components

Meta Orion glasses

Mark Zuckerberg unveiled new augmented reality glasses on Wednesday at the company’s annual developer conference. The glasses, named Orion, are set to level up smart eyewear by projecting digital images, people, games, and more into the real world. They move us closer to a future where eyewear can handle tasks usually done on phones and computers.

Meta envisions you sitting in your living room, chatting with a friend from halfway across the globe. You’d see their digital avatar as if they were sitting right next to you. I find it really interesting that Orion will be controlled not just by voice and touch commands but also through a “wrist-based neural interface.” This means you can manage everything without drawing too much attention—perfect for meetings or when you’re out and about. The wristband reads subtle electrical signals from your brain. Next, it translates them into actions, like tapping your fingers to pull up a holographic card game or send a message.

While this tech sounds promising for virtual reality, especially when you need to make a bunch of little movements to reach a goal, I can’t quite picture using it for something as immediate as typing. I mean, it raises questions—how would it deal with those random thoughts that pop up? You’d probably need some sort of AI to filter things out, or else it could get messy fast!

Amid these possibilities, Meta has claimed that the Orion feature the largest field of view in the smallest AR glasses yet. This statement seems like a subtle jab at Snap’s Spectacles, which are bulkier and offer a narrower field of view.

Can Meta’s Orion true AR glasses replace your VR headset?
A person using Meta Orion

Could Orion glasses take the place of your VR headset?

Zuckerberg emphasized that Orion aren’t your typical smart display. They’re designed to be super interactive and could take over some of the things you usually do on your smartphone. Instead of constantly looking down at a device, you’ll be able to use apps and features directly through the glasses.

“The big innovation with Orion is the field of view,” says Anshel Sag, principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. With a field of view of 72 degrees, these glasses offer a more engaging experience for gaming and social media. For comparison, most headsets typically have a field of view between 30 and 50 degrees.

Weighing in at about 3.5 ounces, Orion glasses are a bit heavier than regular glasses but significantly lighter than those bulky mixed reality headsets like the Meta Quest or Apple’s Vision Pro. Plus, they’re made from magnesium, which is lighter than aluminum and helps with heat distribution. It seems like they could really shake things up!

Meta Orion
Meta Orion in a lifestyle scene

Orion vs. Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer

Meta is pitching the Orion true AR glasses as a follow-up to its Ray-Ban Meta livestream eyewear. They mention that while Ray-Ban Meta introduced a new category of display-less glasses powered by AI, the XR industry has always aimed for true AR glasses. These would bring together a large holographic display and smart AI assistance in a comfortable, all-day wearable. That’s where Orion steps in.

In one demo, Meta showed how Orion’s vision tech and AI can read ingredients from a table and overlay info tags on each item. Along with the visual and audio features you get from the Ray-Bans, Orion might also let you access social apps like Instagram through multiple floating windows.

Release date

Let’s get the not-so-great news out of the way first. These devices won’t be making their debut this year, and there’s no official release date just yet. A leaked roadmap from last year suggested we might see them in 2027, which feels like a long time away. However, Meta mentioned that Orion will launch “in the near future,” so there’s a little bit of hope there.

Meta assures us that the current product prototype is a true representation of what could eventually be available to consumers. Still, many of Zuckerberg’s ambitious ideas are largely theoretical at this point. And given how slowly users seem to be warming up to these concepts, it looks like we might have quite a wait ahead of us.

Final thoughts on the Orion true augmented reality glasses

Looking at the Meta Ray-Bans, Apple Vision Pro, and Snap’s Spectacles, we seem on the edge of something big. AR glasses and headsets might soon become a regular part of our daily lives. It’s still early for the Orion true AR glasses. But if Meta can pull off the promised experiences with solid performance, they could really outshine the competition. This isn’t just about Orion; it’s about AR glasses as a whole. The future is still a bit off, but it’s definitely within reach. And the concept is spot on for what we need.

Zuckerberg captured it perfectly when he said, “These glasses are like a time machine—a sneak peek into an exciting future.”

Tech NewsWearable Tech

Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
These next-gen robot shoes are so Instagrammable and comfy
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
These next-gen robot shoes are so Instagrammable and comfy
Forget your regular kicks—Shift Robotics just dropped the Moonwalkers Aero, and they’ve got looks and speed. These next-gen robot shoes are lighter than ever and boost your natural stride like you’re in fast-forward mode. The Moonwalkers X made waves back..
The best vacuums for all floor types: Our top 2024 picks
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The best vacuums for all floor types: Our top 2024 picks
When it comes to keeping your floors clean, finding the right vacuum can make a world of difference. Whether you’ve got hardwood, tile, or carpets, the best vacuums in 2024 have something for everyone. From vacuums that mop and scrub..
Meta Connect 2024: Live updates on the new Quest and what’s coming up in AI and VR
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Meta Connect 2024: Live updates on the new Quest and what’s coming up in AI and VR
Just last week, we gave you an update on what’s coming up at Meta Connect 2024. And here we are, just moments away from the keynote! Going by year on year trends, it seems like another exciting Quest headset is..
Why switch to an Android in 2024? Key reasons to buy an Android phone
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Why switch to an Android in 2024? Key reasons to buy an Android phone
Noticing more of your iPhone-using friends making the jump to Android? It’s not just your imagination. Since the spring of 2024, iPhone sales have been in a slump. And the new iPhone 16, which was supposed to revive them, has..

Popular Blog Posts

Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..

You Might Also Like

PouraVida drink flavor enhancers review: Smooth out your cocktails & other beverages
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

PouraVida drink flavor enhancers review: Smooth out your cocktails & other beverages

Hydration is important; that’s why I keep a water bottle at my desk at all times. But what if I told you there are ways to hydrate better while drinking water and other beverages? They’re called the PouraVida drink flavor..
What are the best wireless earbuds in 2024?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

What are the best wireless earbuds in 2024?

In 2024, the world of wireless earbuds is more diverse than ever, with options to suit every need—whether you’re after top-notch noise cancelation, crystal-clear audio, or a snug fit for those intense workout sessions. But with so many choices, which..
New Xbox controller leaked—Here are 3 key details!
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

New Xbox controller leaked—Here are 3 key details!

I used to be all about the PS controller, but after switching to the Xbox one, it just feels so much better in my hands. I don’t get that annoying hand pain anymore, so now, I’m totally team Xbox. And..
Elon Musk’s Neuralink Blindsight gets FBA Breakthrough Device tag
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Blindsight gets FBA Breakthrough Device tag

During the Neuralink presentation in late 2022, Elon Musk made some bold claims about Neuralink Blindsight. He suggested it could help blind people see. Naturally, this raised some eyebrows among experts who felt we weren’t quite there yet. Fast forward..
myFirst Camera 50 review: An AI camera for kids that’s packed with fun
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

myFirst Camera 50 review: An AI camera for kids that’s packed with fun

My kids have a blast snapping photos with their digital instant cameras. And while the resulting black-and-white photos make fun mementos, I can see that the kiddos would love sharing their memories with their grandparents and friends friends far away—just..
PIURIFY ALCHEMY review: advanced yet easy-to-use water pitcher with filter
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan

PIURIFY ALCHEMY review: advanced yet easy-to-use water pitcher with filter

Tap water can be hit or miss. Back where I grew up, we relied on well water that was pretty dirty and full of heavy metals. Filtration was our only option for safe drinking water, aside from spending a lot..