PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle review: this hydrogen infuser boosts hydration levels

Elevate your daily hydration with the PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle. This bottle is designed to enrich your water with antioxidants and provide health-boosting benefits, all in a convenient and portable form.

Hydrogen water is everywhere recently, gaining popularity as one of the new health trends. If you still haven’t jumped on the wagon, you may be intrigued by the health benefits.

According to recent studies, hydrogen water has antioxidant properties and can help balance your body’s pH levels. Of course, the benefits don’t stop there. With hydrogen water, you can also detox your body, shed some weight, build your immune system, and improve your skin.

Luckily, hydrogen water technologies are getting more advanced and convenient to use. We have already reviewed the PIURIFY Hydrogen Water Pitcher. Now, you can have your hydrogen water in a portable and easy-to-carry model with the PIURIFY Hydrogenator Hydrogen-Infused Bottle.

It uses an advanced Solid Polymer Electrolyte (SPE) and Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology, essentially initiating an electrolysis process. Within this process, the water breaks into hydrogen and oxygen gas.

Afterward, the hydrogen gas diffuses into the water, creating antioxidant (energy-giving) water with maximum bioavailability. While it dissolves hydrogen and infuses it into the water, it expels byproducts such as ozone, hydrogen peroxide, and chlorine.

What is hydrogen water?

Hydrogen water, also known as hydrogen-infused water, has been enriched with molecular hydrogen gas (H2). It is a flavorless and odorless substance and sort of like carbonated water, just with the extra health benefits.

Hydrogen water has been found to have antioxidant properties, which can help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body. Drinking it regularly can contribute to reducing oxidative stress and inflammation and improve your overall health and well-being.

How does the PIURIFY Water Hydrogenator Bottle work?

The PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle uses Solid Polymer Electrolyte (SPE) and Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology. This electrolyte setup initiates a chemical process called electrolysis. This chemical action includes water molecules breaking down into hydrogen and oxygen gas.

The hydrogen gas seamlessly integrates into the water, creating antioxidant-rich and optimally soluble water. As it incorporates hydrogen into the water, it also eliminates residual substances like ozone, hydrogen peroxide, and chlorine.

See water stats at a glance on the OLED screen

The hydrogen-infused bottle also offers an OLED display. I find it really efficient as you can have both the timer and battery lifespan right in front of you. The screen also shows the hydrogen concentration in parts per billion (PPB).

What comes with the PIURIFY hydrogen infuser?

For the accessories, the product includes a hydrogen water bottle, one Type C cable, a moisturizing plug, and one nasal cannula. You will also see the moisturizing plug secured at the base, filled with water to maintain moisture and safeguard the memory.

The bottle holds a capacity of 280 ml and boasts 4W of power. Regarding colors, you can choose between turquoise or black matte.

To start the device, begin by filling the bottle with purified water up to the maximum level. Then press and hold the power button for 2 seconds. Once the screen lights up, the machine will automatically initiate the 5-minute program. If you prefer the 10-minute mode, press the power button promptly within 2 seconds after the display illuminates.

Unscrew the bottle cap to dissipate the pressure following each hydrogen cycle. The brand also advises consuming the hydrogen-infused water following the hydrogen infusion cycle to reap its benefits.

Nasal cannula

We mentioned that you also get a nasal cannula along with the bottle. So, if you want to inhale hydrogen through this prong, first detach the bottle section from the main unit. Next, pour purified water into the moisture connector and firmly connect it to the base of the bottle.

Once attached, take off the top cap on the moisture connector. Attach the nasal cannula to the specified port on the moisture connector. Place the prongs into your nostrils and begin inhaling the hydrogen.

Special drain vent

For added safety, PIURIFY has also added a built-in drain vent. This design can eliminate toxic and harmful byproducts from your water, such as chlorine (CL2), ozone(03), and hydrogen peroxide (H202).

Two modes

The PIURIFY bottle comes with 2 timing modes. The 5-minute program enriches water with a hydrogen concentration of 1,600 ppb.

This program can give you daily hydration and wellness, offering mild antioxidant support. The official website suggests consuming 1 to 2 liters (33.8 to 67.6 ounces) of hydrogen water per day for optimal results.

If you seek a higher level of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory results, you can opt for the 10-minute program. The website also claims improvement in your athletic performance and recovery.

In this mode, the water bottle infuses with a higher hydrogen concentration of 3,000 ppb. In this regimen, aim to consume 500 ml to 1 liter (approximately 17 to 33 ounces) of hydrogen-infused water daily.

Overall, this is an excellent hydrogen infuser for efficient daily use and on the go. Its compact size and weight, as well as various benefits, are definitely worth investing in.

Pricing and availability

The PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle currently costs $189.99 on Amazon.