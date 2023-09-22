PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle review: this hydrogen infuser boosts hydration levels

By Mane on Sep 22, 2023, 7:30 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Elevate your daily hydration with the PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle. This bottle is designed to enrich your water with antioxidants and provide health-boosting benefits, all in a convenient and portable form.

PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle review: this hydrogen infuser boosts hydration levels
PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle enriches your water

Hydrogen water is everywhere recently, gaining popularity as one of the new health trends. If you still haven’t jumped on the wagon, you may be intrigued by the health benefits.

According to recent studies, hydrogen water has antioxidant properties and can help balance your body’s pH levels. Of course, the benefits don’t stop there. With hydrogen water, you can also detox your body, shed some weight, build your immune system, and improve your skin.

Luckily, hydrogen water technologies are getting more advanced and convenient to use. We have already reviewed the PIURIFY Hydrogen Water Pitcher. Now, you can have your hydrogen water in a portable and easy-to-carry model with the PIURIFY Hydrogenator Hydrogen-Infused Bottle.

PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle clip

It uses an advanced Solid Polymer Electrolyte (SPE) and Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology, essentially initiating an electrolysis process. Within this process, the water breaks into hydrogen and oxygen gas.

Afterward, the hydrogen gas diffuses into the water, creating antioxidant (energy-giving) water with maximum bioavailability. While it dissolves hydrogen and infuses it into the water, it expels byproducts such as ozone, hydrogen peroxide, and chlorine.

What is hydrogen water?

Hydrogen water, also known as hydrogen-infused water, has been enriched with molecular hydrogen gas (H2). It is a flavorless and odorless substance and sort of like carbonated water, just with the extra health benefits.

Hydrogen water has been found to have antioxidant properties, which can help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body. Drinking it regularly can contribute to reducing oxidative stress and inflammation and improve your overall health and well-being. 

PIURIFY Hydrogenator Hydrogen infused Water Bottle
PIURIFY Hydrogenator Hydrogen infused Water Bottle
PIURIFY Hydrogenator Hydrogen infused Water Bottle
PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle in lifestyle images

How does the PIURIFY Water Hydrogenator Bottle work?

The PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle uses Solid Polymer Electrolyte (SPE) and Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology. This electrolyte setup initiates a chemical process called electrolysis. This chemical action includes water molecules breaking down into hydrogen and oxygen gas. 

The hydrogen gas seamlessly integrates into the water, creating antioxidant-rich and optimally soluble water. As it incorporates hydrogen into the water, it also eliminates residual substances like ozone, hydrogen peroxide, and chlorine.

PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle in different scenarios

See water stats at a glance on the OLED screen

The hydrogen-infused bottle also offers an OLED display. I find it really efficient as you can have both the timer and battery lifespan right in front of you. The screen also shows the hydrogen concentration in parts per billion (PPB).

What comes with the PIURIFY hydrogen infuser?

For the accessories, the product includes a hydrogen water bottle, one Type C cable, a moisturizing plug, and one nasal cannula. You will also see the moisturizing plug secured at the base, filled with water to maintain moisture and safeguard the memory. 

The bottle holds a capacity of 280 ml and boasts 4W of power. Regarding colors, you can choose between turquoise or black matte. 

How does the PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle work?

To start the device, begin by filling the bottle with purified water up to the maximum level. Then press and hold the power button for 2 seconds. Once the screen lights up, the machine will automatically initiate the 5-minute program. If you prefer the 10-minute mode, press the power button promptly within 2 seconds after the display illuminates.

Unscrew the bottle cap to dissipate the pressure following each hydrogen cycle. The brand also advises consuming the hydrogen-infused water following the hydrogen infusion cycle to reap its benefits.

Nasal cannula

We mentioned that you also get a nasal cannula along with the bottle. So, if you want to inhale hydrogen through this prong, first detach the bottle section from the main unit. Next, pour purified water into the moisture connector and firmly connect it to the base of the bottle.

Once attached, take off the top cap on the moisture connector. Attach the nasal cannula to the specified port on the moisture connector. Place the prongs into your nostrils and begin inhaling the hydrogen.

Special drain vent

For added safety, PIURIFY has also added a built-in drain vent. This design can eliminate toxic and harmful byproducts from your water, such as chlorine (CL2), ozone(03), and hydrogen peroxide (H202).

Two modes

The PIURIFY bottle comes with 2 timing modes. The 5-minute program enriches water with a hydrogen concentration of 1,600 ppb.

This program can give you daily hydration and wellness, offering mild antioxidant support. The official website suggests consuming 1 to 2 liters (33.8 to 67.6 ounces) of hydrogen water per day for optimal results.

If you seek a higher level of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory results, you can opt for the 10-minute program. The website also claims improvement in your athletic performance and recovery.

In this mode, the water bottle infuses with a higher hydrogen concentration of 3,000 ppb. In this regimen, aim to consume 500 ml to 1 liter (approximately 17 to 33 ounces) of hydrogen-infused water daily.

Overall, this is an excellent hydrogen infuser for efficient daily use and on the go. Its compact size and weight, as well as various benefits, are definitely worth investing in. 

Pricing and availability

The PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle currently costs $189.99 on Amazon.

Product Reviews

Meet Mane Janesian

Mane is a passionate copywriter and a Bachelor's student majoring in English. Beyond her love of writing, she finds joy in hiking, reading fictional books, and rewatching the ''Friends'' sitcom.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best gadgets for iPhone 15: cases, chargers, earbuds and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets for iPhone 15: cases, chargers, earbuds and more

Apple revealed its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series last week. From the USB-C compatibility to the 48 MP camera, the series is packed with features that will make Apple fans swoon. But how can you get the most out of..
KAISAR review: This LED therapy device for men can improve fertility and performance
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

KAISAR review: This LED therapy device for men can improve fertility and performance

Enhance your sexual performance and chances of fertility with the KAISAR noninvasive LED therapy device for men. It uses red LED and near-infrared rays to improve reproductive health. Want to please your partner? Maybe you’re trying for a baby. In..
The latest smart vacuums for efficient house cleaning
Buyer's Guide
By Mane

The latest smart vacuums for efficient house cleaning

We recently got a sneak peek at the IFA 2023 conference of the latest cleaning devices and gadgets. These revolutionary products will transform your cleaning routine, making it more competent, more efficient, and a whole lot easier. Join us as..
SANDSARA Obsidian & Alabaster review: These kinetic sand sculptures bring serenity to your life
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

SANDSARA Obsidian & Alabaster review: These kinetic sand sculptures bring serenity to your life

Meet the SANDSARA Obsidian & Alabaster Editions. These kinetic sand sculptures are completely wireless. Plus, you can create your own sand designs via the companion app. Life gets chaotic, I know. Between work and family responsibilities, it can seem like..
Flashlightgo EDC flashlights: They shine light on your outdoor adventures
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky

Flashlightgo EDC flashlights: They shine light on your outdoor adventures

I’ve got adventurers in my family. So when the holidays roll around or their birthdays are near, I know exactly what to buy: EDC gadgets. A palm-size, lightweight design characterizes EDC products, so they’re ideal for my favorite boaters and..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Apple Wonderlust: The new iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C, Apple Watch Series 9, and more
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Apple Wonderlust: The new iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C, Apple Watch Series 9, and more

We’re following the Apple September event. Everyone who follows Apple know that this one’s all about the—you did not hear it!—new iPhone 15. The event began at the Apple Park with Tim Cook and showed us glamorous Apple Watch upgrade..
Everdure KILN R Series review: An outdoor pizza oven for home that has a rotating table
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Everdure KILN R Series review: An outdoor pizza oven for home that has a rotating table

Elevate your home pizza nights with the Everdure KILN R Series. This pizza oven for your backyard cooks pizza in 2 minutes. Plus, it has a rotating table, giving you an evenly-cooked pie, every time. Anyone who loves pizza knows..
Vitaloop review: This filtration water bottle purifies water from nearly any source
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Vitaloop review: This filtration water bottle purifies water from nearly any source

Want to drink fresh, safe water while you hike? Maybe you’re not sure about the water quality at your school or office. Well, that’s where the Vitaloop can help. This filtration water bottle cleans water from pretty much any source...
Withings ScanWatch Light & ScanWatch 2 health smartwatches are like personal health assistants
Product Reviews
By Mane

Withings ScanWatch Light & ScanWatch 2 health smartwatches are like personal health assistants

Withings ScanWatch Light and ScanWatch 2 are both health-focused smartwatches equipped with features for tracking movement, heart rate, and menstrual cycles. Plus, they boast an impressive 30-day battery life. Smartwatches offer a wide range of features and functions that make..
Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld levels up gaming with its portable controllers
Product Reviews
By Mane

Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld levels up gaming with its portable controllers

Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processor, Legion Go is Lenovo’s first Windows 11 gaming handheld device. It creates an immersive experience for its gamers. The IFA 2023 event has brought us a delightful surprise in the form of..
Ugreen announces the release of a 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Ugreen announces the release of a 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger

Ugreen, a global leader in charging accessories, has partnered with Navitas Semiconductor. They announce the release of their new 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger: the Ugreen Nexode 300W desktop charger. A 300W GaN charger First of all, “Navitas has been..