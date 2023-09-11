Vitaloop review: This filtration water bottle purifies water from nearly any source

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 11, 2023, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Drink healthy, purified water nearly anywhere you go when you have the Vitaloop water-filtering bottle. This filtration water bottle uses a 5-in-1 filtration system to remove contaminants from drinking water.

Vitaloop filters water from almost any source

Want to drink fresh, safe water while you hike? Maybe you’re not sure about the water quality at your school or office. Well, that’s where the Vitaloop can help. This filtration water bottle cleans water from pretty much any source.

As the daughter of a microbiologist, I know that there’s more to drinking water than meets the eye. The water systems from large buildings like schools and hotels can harbor bacteria like legionella. And older water pipes can add heavy metals. Then, there are the microplastics that are now part of every water source. I could go on.

And that’s why I’m thrilled to present the Vitaloop water filtration bottle. It promises to remove bacteria, chlorine, viruses, heavy metals, microplastics, and other water contaminants. At the same time, it keeps essential minerals and a fresh taste.

Want to learn how? Follow me as I dive into its features!

Vitaloop product video

Check out the 5-in-1 filtration system

By now, we’ve all seen water bottles with built-in carbon filters. And while those are great for removing heavy metals and funny tastes, they’re no match for bacteria, nitrates, and parasites.

So, if you’re concerned that your drinking water may contain any of the above, you need a stronger solution, like the Vitaloop’s 5-in-1 filtration system.

Yes, this filtration water bottle offers not one but 5 water filters: Mesh Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Microfilter, and graphene and bromine purification technology.

Innovative filtration

This filtration innovation, which the company calls Vitaloop Works, uses activated carbon with graphene for next-level filtration. Acting as a microscopic sponge, the carbon lifts out chlorine, sediments, and other impurities. Meanwhile, graphene improves impurity capture and neutralizes bacteria.

Bromine defense against viruses

But that’s not all. This filtration water bottle also works with bromine to neutralize viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens. In fact, the company says its bromine technology is >99.99% effective on Rotavirus, Hepatitis A, Norovirus, and other waterborne diseases.

So, with the carbon, graphene, and bromine filters combined, the Vitaloop is a powerful product. With it, you can quench your thirst during a mountain hike without worrying about the water.

Vitaloop Portable Automatic Water Filtration Bottle
Vitaloop Portable Automatic Water Filtration Bottle
Vitaloop Portable Automatic Water Filtration Bottle
Vitaloop in lifestyle scenes

Micron membrane microfiltration

And, wait, there’s still more. The 0.2-micron membrane microfiltration tackles microplastics, parasites, and other harmful bacteria. Yep, according to the creators, this feature removes >99.9999% of bacteria, including Escherichia coli, Vibrio cholerae, shigella, salmonella, and others.

For protozoa and parasites, you can expect >99.9999% removal of buggers like roundworms, Giardia lamblia, and Cryptosporidium parvum.

Then, for microplastics, you get 100% removal. With all of this filtration combined, this water bottle gives you some of the cleanest water obtainable.

As a person who’s concerned about water quality, I find this filtration system to be a welcome relief. With the Vitaloop, I can relax while drinking tap water at hotels or from a stream while I’m camping.

Vitaloop Portable Automatic Water Filtration Bottle
Vitaloop front view

Discover one-touch water filtration

Five filters offer a ton of filtration. And you may wonder how you’ll get them to all work together. Well, worry not; this water-filtering bottle takes care of it for you with its automatic, 1-touch operation.

That’s right, all you have to do is press a button to purify water through 5 different layers of filtration. It couldn’t be easier.

It’s a great choice for people who play sports, love the outdoors, or spend a lot of time on the go. With this water-filtering bottle, you get 16.23 fl. oz. of purified water in just 45 seconds!

Vitaloop Portable Automatic Water Filtration Bottle
Vitaloop filling with environmental water

Keep dirty and clean water separate

Another great feature of the Vitaloop is its procedure for keeping dirty and clean water separate. Yes, the water bottle actually comes with a separate container for dirty water. Simply pour your source water into it (it looks like a pouch) and place it into the water bottle.

From there, the bottle will circulate the dirty water through the filtration system, and the clean water will be dispensed into the water bottle. This way, dirty water never enters the water bottle.

Have enough battery life for a 2-week hike

What’s more, the battery that runs this filtration water bottle gives you plenty of power. It’s enough to use the bottle 7x per day for 2 weeks. That’s quite impressive.

It’s all thanks to a rechargeable 2,000 mAh lithium battery, offering plenty of power. Moreover, the battery fully recharges in 2 hours.

And the bottle gives you a clever means of checking for battery status. Just click twice on the button and check how many times the LED light flashes. For example, you’ll see 5 flashes for a 100% battery and 1 for a 20% level.

Stop carrying water with this purifying bottle

When I go for a hike, or even just to the mall, I make sure to bring a water bottle with me. But the water adds extra weight to my bag. And if I’m also carrying water for my kids, my backpack soon feels like a cinderblock.

With the Vitaloop, that’s no longer an issue. This 500-gram bottle can supply all the water I need for a day outdoors or for an afternoon wandering commercial terrain. And I don’t have to carry any water from home with me.

Drink purified water anywhere with the Vitaloop

In a world where the quality of our drinking water is increasingly questionable, the Vitaloop water filtration bottle is a game changer. Since my childhood, I’ve been aware of hidden contaminants in water sources. Bacteria, heavy metals, microplastics—the list goes on.

But with the Vitaloop, I’ve found a reliable companion that ensures every sip of water is not just safe but also refreshingly clean. The 5-in-1 filtration system is the star of the show. Unlike carbon filters, it tackles everything from bacteria and parasites to viruses and microplastics.

With its cutting-edge filtration technology and user-friendly design, it’s a product that brings peace of mind and convenience to the forefront. Say goodbye to the days of questionable water quality and hello to clean, safe hydration.

Love the Vitaloop as much as I do? Preorder yours for $119 on Indiegogo.

