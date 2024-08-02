PouraVida drink flavor enhancers review: Smooth out your cocktails & other beverages

Ready to take your drinks to the next level? Meet PouraVida—where flavor meets fun, and hydration gets a high-tech upgrade!

Experience richer, more balanced flavors

Hydration is important; that’s why I keep a water bottle at my desk at all times. But what if I told you there are ways to hydrate better while drinking water and other beverages? They’re called the PouraVida drink flavor enhancers, and they can improve the taste and health benefits of beverages. It came up in my list of products to review, and I couldn’t be happier!

Billed as a way to “pour life into your drink,” the PouraVida funnels enhance flavor and provide health benefits at a molecular level. You pour in your drink—water, lemonade, whiskey, or milk—and you can expect a richer, healthier beverage in your glass.

Want to learn more? See my in-depth review below!

Enjoy smoother, richer cocktails

Many people like to cap off a great evening with a glass of whiskey, but I have always found it a bit harsh on the palate. The alcohol dampens those caramel, chocolate, and peat flavors—precisely what I’m after while sipping this drink. Luckily, The Paz funnel from PouraVida can help in this area.

Thanks to its state-of-the-art magnetic technology, The Paz can elevate the pH of alcohol, heightening its aroma and improving its drinkability. After pouring whiskey through The Paz, I actually find it more sippable than before. Instead of a biting alcohol taste, I get pleasant notes from the spirit itself, which is a first for me.

I can see myself using the funnel to improve the taste of spirits like vodka and rum before mixing them into a cocktail or serving them as sippers. As a bar accessory, it elevates whatever you’re serving.

Hydrate better when drinking water

Drinking water contains health-boosting minerals, like calcium, magnesium, potassium, and iron. But their chemical clusters are often too large for our bodies to absorb. The creators of the PouraVida, however, have found a workaround in the form of magnetic technology in its product, The Tower. It breaks down those large nutrient clusters into smaller ones for better absorption and hydration.

Like I said earlier, I don’t sit down at my desk without a bottle of water. But I do wonder if I’m absorbing all the nutrients I could be from our filtered water. Well, with The Tunnel at my side, I don’t have to guess anymore. My drinking water tastes better than ever, and I know I’m getting the added benefit of easier-to-digest calcium and magnesium, at the very least!

Sip delicious, creamy drinks with The Beehive

Got kids who don’t like milk? PouraVida’s The Beehive could make it easier to get in their glass-a-day. Using the same innovative processes as The Paz and The Tower, this drink enhancer makes milk creamier and more flavor-packed.

I’m with the kids on this one. Milk has a sweet, grassy taste I don’t like. That, plus the texture, makes it a beverage I all but avoid. But milk is packed with calcium, which is super helpful for bone strength—particularly for women. So I hoped The Beehive would encourage me to drink a glass a day.

The good news is that it has. When poured through The Beehive milk’s flavor is tastier, and the texture is creamier. While I’ll never be a milk fan, I can see myself filtering cow’s milk through The Beehive before making something like a milkshake or smoothie.

Feel good about durability

Products come and go, but in my reviewer’s opinion, they should stand the test of time. Nothing frustrates me more than a product that breaks after just a few uses. Thankfully, the PouraVida drink flavor enhancers aren’t like that. The company uses high-quality, durable materials to manufacture its products, so you can expect years of use.

Not only are durable products gentler on your wallet—you don’t have to keep replacing them—they’re also good for the planet because they don’t end up in the trash. It’s a win for everyone.

Bring style to your bar or kitchen

A ladle is no longer just a ladle if it’s shaped like a sea monster. That’s the same idea behind the PouraVida drink flavor enhancers. Formed like decorative corkscrews, they not only make your drinks taste better but also amp up the cool of your kitchen or home bar.

I’m sure The Paz will become a regular part of my husband’s bar tools when we’re entertaining. With its glass cup and metal-corkscrew handle, it has a sleek, modern look. I know it will spark many conversations and oohs and ahs about the drinks!

My thoughts on the PouraVida

The PouraVida has really impressed me. These drink-enhancing funnels aren’t just functional—they’re fun, innovative, and make a difference in the taste and quality of whatever you pour through them. Whether you’re looking to elevate your whiskey, make your water more hydrating, or even get your kids to enjoy a glass of milk, PouraVida has you covered.

Tip: PouraVida is launching soon. Get an exclusive 50% off discount by reserving your launch invite now on the official website.