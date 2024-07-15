OUTASK Telescopic Lantern review—the most versatile camping light I’ve seen

Looking for a camping light that combines versatility and convenience? Discover why the OUTASK Telescopic Lantern is a great addition to your outdoor adventures!

Illuminate your outdoor adventures with the OUTASK Telescopic Lantern

When my family and I go camping, a reliable lantern is essential. It illuminates our dining area during meals and helps us navigate our campsite safely at night, among many other uses. That’s why I’m thrilled to introduce a new camping light I discovered through my work with Gadget Flow, the OUTASK Telescopic Lantern. It’s a camping light tailor-made for adventures.

For starters, it’s one of the most versatile portable lights I’ve seen. With its rotating head, it offers over 720° of 3-dimensional lighting—bathing your camp area with light. Additionally, the magnetic design attaches to your vehicle—or any metallic surface, providing hands-free illlumination.

Add to these flash deployment, charging capabilities, and flexible adjustments, and you have one of the most versatile camping lights available. I especially love that I can use it as a trail light!

Want to find out more? See my in-depth review below:)

OUTASK Telescopic Lantern in night settings

See better with the rotating head & flexible lighting range

The darkness around our camper can get spooky at night, especially for our little ones. So, my husband and I like to illuminate the area outside the vehicle as much as possible. And now, instead of packing multiple portable lamps, we only need 1 or 2 OUTASK Telescopic Lanterns.

Why? This camping light is super effective at illuminating larger spaces thanks to the rotating lighting head and adjustable height. I was impressed by the 720° of 3-dimensional lighting that could light up everything from our dining area to the perimeter of our camper.

Plus, when we use the light as a roof lamp, the illuminated area just gets wider, improving everyone’s field of view. Then, we can even adjust the Telescopic Lantern’s intensity by changing the lighting mode.

OUTASK Telescopic Latern in lifestyle scenes

Use it as a moveable street lamp

For nighttime hikes or fishing, the OUTASK Telescopic lantern is indispensable. It becomes a virtual moving street lamp in the side pocket of my backpack, shining light all around me. I don’t have to hold it like a flashlight, and it allows my group to follow me.

You could do the same for night fishing. Just adjust the lamp to an upright pole position and place it in your backpack. The lamp will shine above you, letting you clearly see your surroundings.

OUTASK Telescopic Lantern during night fishing

Easy tripod deployment and adjustment

When I’m enjoying the great outdoors, the last thing I want is to struggle with a complicated lighting system. Fortunately, this camping light isn’t that kind of product. Its tripod base deploys with just a click. From there, I can set it on any surface. I adjust the pole accordingly if I want light over a larger area.

Overall, I find the operation simple, easy, and quick; it’s a camp lantern that helps adventurers do what they love most: spend more time exploring nature and less time dealing with setup.

A convenient magnetic & waterproof design

Another cool feature is the magnetic stand. Equipped with 6 integrated Nd magnets, it can stick to our vehicle and provide steady all-around lighting—no more setting up lights throughout the area! It’s also great for when we need to work on the camper in the dark or search for something lost in the car.

The Telescopic Lantern is also water resistant. With a waterproof rating of IPX6 for the light body and IPX7 for the light head, the lantern can survive heavy rainfall and humid environments. Also, every screw and spring is made from 304 stainless steel, which never rusts (however, it cannot resist seawater and must be rinsed with fresh water after contact). The lamp can even be submerged underwater when searching for aquatic animals.

Choose from 2 color temperatures

At home, we switch our lighting up between white and warm, depending on our mood. Interestingly, the Telescopic Lamp gives us the same option while on an adventure.

Yes, while camping, we aren’t always whittling wood or fixing our fishing equipment—tasks best suited for high-intensity, white light. No, after hiking or exploring for the day, we want to relax under warmer light.

Relax, the battery is rechargeable & safe

I should also note that the lamp is rechargeable via a USB charger. This is helpful since I don’t have to constantly worry about replacing batteries. Meanwhile, the rechargeable battery can fast charge our devices at 18W!

Regarding safety, the 12,000mAh lithium battery has been approved by the CNAS organization and can withstand high and low temperatures, 140°F to 4°F.

Is the OUTASK Telescopic Lantern worth it?

What I particularly appreciate about the OUTASK Telescopic Lantern is its versatility, ease of use, and durability. The 720° rotating head, magnetic stability, and quick setup make it convenient and practical, whether I’m camping, hiking, or even working on the car in the dark.

What’s more, the waterproof design and durable construction give me peace of mind since I know it can withstand rain and humidity. The 18W fast charger is also a nice touch!

Overall, the OUTASK Telescopic Lantern makes our outdoor adventures more enjoyable and hassle-free. I highly recommend giving it a try—you won’t be disappointed!

Want this camping light for yourself? It’s only $149 on the official website.