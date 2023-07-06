LightRanger review: the portable outdoor light for camping and more

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Ready to banish the darkness and illuminate you outdoor adventures? Look no further than the Devos Outdoor LightRanger. This telescoping LED lantern lights a large area and is super portable.

Devos Outdoor LightRanger lights up outdoor spaces

Shine light on your outdoor adventures with the Devos Outdoor LightRanger. A portable LED lantern, it has adjustable height and even keeps bugs away. Check out my review of it below.

How many times have you gone camping—or fishing or RVing—and wished you had a little more light? Whether you want to illuminate your rummy games or cook up your catch, having plenty of light once the sun goes down ensures you enjoy every moment.

And that’s the idea behind the Devos Outdoor LightRanger. This LED lantern acts like a large area lamp for the outdoors, letting you work on projects and hang out with family and friends once it’s dark out. Let’s see if it makes sense for you.

Devos Outdoor LightRanger product video

Light a large outdoor area

When my family and I spend a summer evening outdoors, we like to play board games, read stories, and make crafts. But doing these activities by the light of multiple mini lanterns isn’t very comfortable; they just don’t throw enough light.

Enter the Devos Outdoor LightRanger. It shines light over a much larger area: a 60-foot diameter to be exact. With that much light in our camping space, we can play Scrabble under the stars for much longer.

It also means we can use the grill to cook a meal in the same space. This portable LED lantern extends our useable area in the dark, helping everyone have more fun.

If running out of light makes your family want to return home as soon as possible, this lamp is a wise purchase.

Devos Outdoor LightRanger close up

See all the details with 1,200 lumens

And, while the Devos Outdoor LightRanger lights a large space, it’s also pretty bright. At 1,200 lumens, one lamp creates the brightness of 1,200 candles. That’s a very good level of brightness for an LED. Plus, if you use 2 lamps together, you get double the brightness.

So this lamp has the potential to make activities like cooking just as visible as they would be at home. Can you imagine not just grilling the fish you caught but also making a potato casserole to go with it?

It’s possible when you can actually see your ingredients and tools. Thanks to this lamp’s high-lumen output, you can pay attention to the details and safely prep delicious meals for your group.

Devos Outdoor LightRanger in the desert

Adjust this LED camping lamp to your preferred height

Meanwhile, this LED lamp isn’t limited to one position. Thanks to its 4-section pole, it adjusts from 32 inches in height all the way to 104 inches. This lets it adapt to a range of uses.

A shorter height is great for when you want to concentrate light in a smaller area. Otherwise, the higher adjustments illuminate larger areas.

So, if night-time sports are your thing, you can combine multiple lamps set at the maximum height to play sports at night. Late-night games of touch football, here we come!

Otherwise, if you want to light a small area between 2 chairs, you can do that with this lamp, too.

Devos Outdoor LightRanger with barbeque equipment

Keep bugs at bay

Insects are known spoilers of night-time fun in the summer. But, with the Devos Outdoor LightRanger, you can thwart them.

Simply raise the lamp to an elevated height, and those little critters will be attracted to it, rather than you. That way, you can focus on conversations with friends instead of swatting at locusts.

Travel easily with this portable camping lamp

What’s more, this portable LED lantern is easy to travel with, which isn’t something you’d expect from a lamp that can extend over 100 inches.

But that’s what it does. In fact, we were surprised to learn that this lamp collapses down to just 36.5 inches. This makes it great for car trips.

I don’t know about you, but when my family travels, we tend to overpack. You just never know what you’re going to need when you’re away from home, so it’s better to be prepared. It’s a relief knowing that we can pack a high-intensity outdoor lamp without taking up valuable space in our car.

Check out the impressive battery life

Moreover, the Devos Outdoor LightRanger can go the distance when it comes to runtime. When you crank it up to the max, pumping out a dazzling 1,200 lumens, the LightRanger keeps the party going for a solid 3.75 hours. That’s enough time to tell spooky stories around the campfire or illuminate your backyard barbecue when the sun sets.

And, when you dial it down to the minimum setting, delivering a cozy 60 lumens, this lamp becomes an endurance champion, lasting an impressive 80 hours! It’s like having your very own glow-in-the-dark camp genie in a bottle.

Take advantage of the quick-charge feature

But wait, there’s more! With its USB-C fast charge technology, you can juice this portable LED lantern up to 60% in just 1 hour. That means even if you’re caught in a pinch and running low on power, you can get a decent boost in no time.

And if you’re in it for the long haul, fear not, because a full 100% charge is just around the corner, taking only 3.5 hours. So, whether you’re an impulsive adventurer or a meticulous planner, this lamp has got you covered.

Revive a low battery on other devices

Here’s the cherry on top: the LightRanger comes with a mighty Li-ion battery that doesn’t just keep the lamp glowing; it can also charge other devices.

That’s right, you can be the savior of a dying smartphone or tablet battery. Just plug your gadgets into the LightRanger and let the power flow.

Brighten your time outdoors with this portable LED lantern

If you’re into outdoor adventures and cozy backyard gatherings, the Devos Outdoor LightRanger makes a great companion. I find this versatile lantern to be a game-changer when it comes to enjoying the outdoors.

Designed with portability in mind, the telescoping pole lets you transport it wherever your wanderlust takes you. So whether you’re embarking on a camping trip, hosting a backyard barbecue, or simply seeking solace under the stars, this lantern has got your back.

Overall, I love that this product lets you say goodbye to dimly lit evenings and hello to a flood of light. Yes, the 1,200 lumens of brightness ensures no corning of your outdoor space stays in the shadows.

Does the Devos Outdoor LightRanger sound like a good fit for you? Get it for $154 on the company website. Have you used any great outdoor gear lately? Tell us about it in the comments.