Press multiple rosin cycles without cleaning in between with the ROSINBOMB M60 rosin press

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 3, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Produce your own rosin extract without the hassle using the ROSINBOMB M-60. It's ready to use out of the box and lets you press continuously for a higher yield.

Press multiple rosin cycles without cleaning in between with the ROSINBOMB M60 rosin press
ROSINBOMB M-60 with plants

Scale up your rosin production with the ROSINBOMB M-60. This rosin extractor lets you easily and safely create high-quality essential oils at home. Even better, its patent-pending technology enables continuous pressing, so you don’t have to stop and scrape.

You want to increase your homemade rosin extract production, and who could blame you? This cannabis concentrate is free of solvents, resulting in a cleaner, purer taste.

Rosin is also more expensive than its solvent-laced counterparts, so it makes sense to produce it at home—for yourself or profit. And the ROSINBOMB M-60 is one of the best gadgets for doing that. Let’s check it out.

ROSINBOMB M 60
ROSINBOMB M-60 front view

What is rosin?

According to the company, rosin is one of the most popular extracts. It’s full of cannabinoids and aromatic terpenes. So it’s quite satisfying for concentrate fans. Even better, this extract is solventless, so you don’t have to worry about additional toxins or chemicals.

Moreover, the extract is ready immediately; the oil doesn’t require extra steps for purification or dilution. The overall process is easy, but when you’re producing commercially, you don’t want to stop and scrape the plates after every press.

ROSINBOMB M 60
ROSINBOMB M-60 plate

How should you press rosin?

It’s best to press rosin using a rosin press. The company writes that these machines are manufactured to press with a specific amount of heat to your kief, flower, or hash. Plus, high-quality presses have adjustable settings, letting you play with your extraction to get the desired results.

Rosin presses have 2 heated plates where you place filter material. The machine then presses downward to create rosin extracts. It’s an easy, safe, and reliable way to make premium quality rosin.

ROSINBOMB M 60
ROSINBOMB M-60 close up

Why choose this rosin press?

What makes the ROSINBOMB M-60 stand out is its ability to press continuously. It utilizes the company’s patent-pending Flow Channel TechnologyTM, with diamond-hard coated press plates to make stopping and scrapping a thing of the past.

In fact, this rosin press delivers over 6,000 pounds of force with each press and crushes up to 15 grams of material per press, depending on density.

ROSINBOMB M 60
ROSINBOMB M-60 front and side view

Is the ROSINBOMB M-60 easy to use?

The great thing about the ROSINBOMB M-60 is that this fully electric machine is ready to go out of the box. Simply plug it in, allow it to heat, and press your rosin with just a push of a button. There are no air compressors, or manual hand pumps to install or fiddle with.

This way, you can spend your time producing more rosin and growing your business instead of figuring out how the machine works.

What kind of controls does this essential oil press have?

ROSINBOMB M-60 in a video

This rosin extractor has adjustable controls you can play with as you press. Just use the temperature control display and electric press buttons to adjust the temperature and pressure to your taste.

What rosin yield can you expect?

The company estimates that 10–15g material pressing at a 15-20% yield should produce about a 2-3 gram concentrate for this particular press. So 30 presses per hour should result in a 60-90 gram concentrate each hour.

Of course, the company specifies that these numbers are estimates and that yield depends on various factors, including the material quality, pressing temperature, type and size of pressing bags, and more.

Is this essential oil extractor suited for industrial use?

Out of all the presses in the ROSINBOMB line, the ROSINBOM M-60 is the best suited for commercial use. It’s a powerful machine that can produce 6,000 pounds of pressure.

Furthermore, the non-stick coated plates and Flow Channel Technology enable it to continuously produce 60-90 grams of rosin extract per hour. So it’s a pretty high-capacity machine.

Not only that, but the high-quality components make it durable and long lasting. It’s an excellent investment for rosin producers anywhere.

Is this machine large and noisy?

If you’re setting up your essential oil shop for the first time, or even if you’re an old pro, you likely wonder what noise and space impact this machine has.

The news is good. This rosin extractor works quietly since it doesn’t require noisy air compressors or manual cranks. Even better, the small footprint means you don’t have to dedicate much space to production.

See our final thoughts on the ROSINBOMB M-60

Experienced connoisseurs and beginners can enhance their business with the ROSINBOMB M-60. This high-quality machine helps you produce more rosin faster and more efficiently.

What’s more, the adjustable controls let you tailor press cycles to your specifications, helping you create your own flavors.

Buy it for $1,399 on the official website. What rosin gadgets have you used? Let us know about them in the comment section.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
These footwear gadgets and accessories are must-haves in your daily life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These footwear gadgets and accessories are must-haves in your daily life

Are you a shoe fanatic? Then don’t miss these must-have footwear gadgets and accessories. These incredible products keep your feet comfier and more stylish than ever. And some even help with shoe display. Whatever your shoe needs, these items take..
Top games of the week: League of the Lexicon, Journal 29 Oblivion, Shu’s Tactics, and more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: League of the Lexicon, Journal 29 Oblivion, Shu’s Tactics, and more

There’s something about puzzle-based games. They get you thinking outside the box and make you use your knowledge in ways you normally wouldn’t. In fact, they’re like stretches for the brain, and—just like those yoga poses—they’re energizing and feel-good. Puzzles..
The coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022

Love traditional watches? Then you’ll want to check out the coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022. These finely crafted timepieces combine a one-of-a-kind design with a traditional automatic movement. From an Earth-inspired watch to one that’s just 1.75..
The best waterproof gadgets and gear to help you on rainy days
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best waterproof gadgets and gear to help you on rainy days

Do you get caught in rainstorms on the regular? Maybe the stormy weather lasts for weeks where you live. If dealing with rain is common for you, the best waterproof gadgets and gear can help. They keep you warm, dry,..
10 Smart gadgets you need to unwind your mind on a weekend
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Smart gadgets you need to unwind your mind on a weekend

The work week is intense. But once Friday evening rolls around, your time belongs to you again. Use it wisely and decompress with these smart gadgets for relaxation. Whether you like to relax with games, exercise, or meditation, these products..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The best workspace gadgets to build a geeky desk setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best workspace gadgets to build a geeky desk setup

Do you gush over Star Wars paraphernalia and superhero-inspired gadgets? Maybe gaming is more than just a hobby for you. In either case, no ordinary desk setup will do. So check out these geeky workspace gadgets. They create a spot..
These smartwatches easily replace your luxury mechanical watch
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smartwatches easily replace your luxury mechanical watch

Love your luxury mechanical watch but wish it had some tech-forward features? Maybe you’d like quick access to boarding passes and navigation features for your yacht or plane. Well, the luxury smartwatches below are pretty fancy, merging design and cutting-edge..
Be the best version of yourself with these smart living gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Be the best version of yourself with these smart living gadgets

The goals you set—like exercising 5 days a week and responding to every email within an hour—aren’t easy to achieve. But tech helps. From wearables that help you multitask to connected fitness devices, these smart living gadgets support the best..
Fast charge two iPhone 13 smartphones at the same time with the AOHI Magcube 40W folding charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Fast charge two iPhone 13 smartphones at the same time with the AOHI Magcube 40W folding charger

Enjoy fast, optimized power for your portable workstation with the AOHI Magcube 40W folding charger. It offers 2 USB-C ports with up to 40W of fast charging during single-port use. It also has Intelligent Power Allocation. Do you work remotely?..
Turn ordinary tap water into healthy, alkaline water with this premium water ionizer
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Turn ordinary tap water into healthy, alkaline water with this premium water ionizer

Elevate your tap water with the Chanson Royale Under Sink Water Ionizer. This sleek, water-improving system uses Himalayan salt and ionization to transform ordinary tap water into acid and alkaline water. Is your tap water not quite mineral water quality?..
Top board games of the week—Moonrakers: Titan, Moon & Aquamarine
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games of the week—Moonrakers: Titan, Moon & Aquamarine

Do you love crowdfunded tabletop games? So do we. Platforms like Kickstarter showcase the latest releases from well-known game creators as well as enticing options from newcomers. So there’s always something exciting on offer. For that reason, today we’re highlighting..